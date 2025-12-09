FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Introduction to Cancer: Causes, Types and Treatments

INSIGHTS

AONMeetings to be launched in India in a week or two at a low cost video conferencing plans at Rs 169/month

AONMeetings is entering the Indian market with low-cost, HIPAA-compliant, browser-based video conferencing plans starting at ₹169/month, including integrated webinar features.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 08:33 PM IST

AONMeetings to be launched in India in a week or two at a low cost video conferencing plans at Rs 169/month
Des Moines-based video conferencing platform launches India-specific pricing to meet the increasing market need of HIPAA-based, browser-based communication solutions.
DES MOINES, IOWA, 8 th December 2025: AONMeetings, the award-winning video conferencing platform that has long been synonymous with its browser-based ease of use and HIPAA compliance, has officially announced that it is entering the Indian market, which will be launched in two weeks, and that it will have special pricing that will specifically target Indian consumers, business, healthcare providers, educational institutions, religious organizations, and communities.

The firm is launching three competitively priced monthly based subscriptions with the Indian market being targeted, and no annual commitment is required. Every plan will have in-built webinar features without extra fees:

  • Starter Plan -169/month (1.99 USD): calls and webinars up to 10 participants.
  • Professional 1 - 339/month (3.99 USD): 25 call and webinars participants.
  • Business Plan - 599 per month (6.99 USD): 100 individuals to make calls and webinars.
  • Enterprise Plan - Custom pricing to larger organizations (email jhawthorne@aontv.com to get pricing)

India is one of the most dynamic markets in terms of digital communication solutions and we are thrilled to introduce the consumers to the Indian market and other organizations to reliable and secure platform of AONMeetings, said Dwight Reed, the CEO and Founder of AONMeetings. Our India-based pricing also depicts our loyalty of making the professional grade of video conferencing to every person of the nation including individuals and families, small businesses, religious groups, and huge companies. They allow users to scale their communication tools as they increase without the requirement of long-term contracts with flexible month-to-month billing.

As compared to competitors that are charging a high price of using webinar functionality, which is usually around 79 or more per month, all the plans of AONMeetings have included integrated webinar functionality at no extra cost, and thus it can be viewed as an outstanding value to anyone who requires video conferencing and webinar hosting.

The Following are the Key Features of the product that must be attractive to the Indian users:

  • Built-In Webinar facilities in all plans No extra charges on professional webinar hosting.
  • Monthly-Billing-Flexibility- There are no annual contracts or initial obligations.
  • No downloads needed - completely web-based platform is compatible with any device.
  • HIPAA-Compliant Security Enterprise-level encryption and privacy.
  • Trustworthy Performance 99.9% uptime and strong infrastructure.
  • Multi-Language Support - Platform Multilingualism Multiple languages in various teams.
  • Local Payment Partners - Flexible payment systems amongst the Indian customers.
  • Simple to Use and Perfect on the go - best suited in family, freelancers, content creators, coaches, religious services, and business.
  • Suits Religious Organizations best,- Stream services, hold prayer meetings, hold religious education classes, and unite congregations.

enterprise Solutions Available - Some of these are custom plans available to larger organizations and special needs.

AONMeetings has been rated 4.9 stars on G2 and has a clientele of more than 1,000 businesses worldwide in healthcare, education, legal, religious institutions, and companies. The affordability, reliability, and compliance features of the platform have ensured that it is a reliable platform to be relied upon by organizations and individuals who need secure communication solutions.

Indian consumers and organisations have the right to have access to the finest video conferencing technology at a lower price point as opposed to premium prices as added Reed. You are a content designer in Delhi, a religious leader streaming their services, a freelance consultant, a startup in Bangalore, a healthcare facility in Mumbai, and an educational establishment, AONMeetings offers what you require to get connected, collaborate, and build your community.

The India launch will also consist of special customer care throughout the Indian business hours and will also have provisions to meet the local markets.

India The interested consumers and organizations would be able to subscribe to be informed of the introduction of AONMeetings in India by going to aonmeetings.com. First time customers will get first hand updates on the launch and special initial offers. To make enterprise pricing inquiries, contact jhawthorne@aontv.com.

About AONMeetings

AONMeetings is a video conferencing platform based in Des Moines, IA that was founded in 2020 and offers affordable, HIPAA-compliant, and browser-based video conferencing services to consumers, businesses, healthcare providers, schools, churches, and communities across the world. AONMeetings has more than 1,000 clients worldwide with a four point five star G2 rating and a promise of affordability without sacrificing quality. To get more information see aonmeetings.com.

Media Contact:

Joanna Hawthorne

AONMeetings

Email: info@aonmeetings.com

Website: www.aonmeetings.com

 

 

Disclaimer:

This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

 

