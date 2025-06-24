Andhra Pradesh's Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme provides ₹20,000 annual financial aid to small and marginal farmers, with online status checks via Aadhaar/mobile.

The State Government of Andhra Pradesh has initiated a scheme of financial assistance to farmers named the Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme. Under this scheme, small and marginal farmers receive annual financial assistance to help them in their agricultural activities. The good news is, farmers who have already applied can now check their Annadata Sukhibhava Status online using their Aadhaar number or mobile number.



This article covers everything you need to know — from how to check your status, benefits, required documents, and frequently asked questions. Read this full article to stay updated.

About Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme

Andhra Pradesh Government has announced a state welfare scheme which is Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme. It is a scheme to offer financial help to farmers who suffer financially. The scheme gives ₹20,000 annually to eligible farmers for conducting agricultural activities.

This scheme was called the YSR Rythu Bharosa Scheme and has now been renamed to Annadata Sukhibhava while continuing to support thousands of farmers in the entire State.

Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme Release Date

Announced by the Andhra Pradesh government that Annadata Sukhibhava scheme will be start in May 2025. Farmers of Andhra Pradesh can apply for this scheme to get financial assistance; Selected farmers will get up to INR 20,000. The money will be sent directly to their bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

Benefits of Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme

Beneficiaries will get Rs. 20,000 per year as their financial help directly to their bank account.

Helps in buying seeds, fertilizers, equipment, etc.

Aims to reduce financial burden and increase crop productivity.

Boosts income of small and marginal farmers.

The online process is very easy to check status and updates.

Transparent system for beneficiary selection and payments.

Financial Assistance

Under AP Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme, all the beneficiaries will get INR 20,000 as their financial support.

Silent Features

The scheme was earlier known as YSR Rythu Bharosa, but the newly elected Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh has renamed it to Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme.

Andhra Pradesh government designed this scheme to give benefits to all the farmers in the state who is belongs to financial weaker position.

Through this Government Scheme, farmers will get other facilities as well like- Healthcare or education for their children.

farmers will get other facilities as well like- Healthcare or education for their children. This scheme will support all farmers who have faced losses because of natural disasters like heavy rain or drought.

Check Annadata Sukhibhava Status 2025

If you applied for this and want to check the application & payment status, then follow the steps below:

First, you go to the official AP Annadata Sukhibhava Status website.

On the homepage, look for “Check Status” or “Application Status” option.

Kindly enter your “Aadhaar card number,” “mobile number,” or “registration ID number.”

Provide the required information.

Your payment status will now be displayed on the screen.

You can also check if your name is on the beneficiary list district-wise for 2025.

Disclaimer:

This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.