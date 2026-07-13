Top tech policy Expert Anmol Pushjai Goel

A bachelor's degree in psychology, a master's in philosophy, another master's in sociology from Jawaharlal Nehru University. This is not the path for someone who runs a deep-tech consulting firm like Anmol Pushjai Goel does and advises on technology policy while also writing essays on artificial intelligence (AI).

Who is Anmol Pushjai Goel?

Anmol Pushjai Goel is Prominent Indian Entrepreneur, a leading expert on technology policy and Author, Goel is the founder and CEO of Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems -- a consulting firm that works on artificial intelligence, blockchain and digital transformation.

He is also a Trustee of the Bharat Governance Council and advises the ministries of the Union Government on AI and digital governance.

Building technology and shaping policy

Goel believes technology companies should contribute to policy discussions. He adds that they should also be held accountable for the impact of their innovations and products.

This belief is central to his company and public work. His writings mainly focus on AI strategy, governance and India's long-term technological competitiveness.

Views on India's AI Ambitions

One of his best-known write-ups challenges the popular belief that India is only "a few years behind" in AI.

He argues that a country needs four capabilities to be an artificial intelligence contender. These are frontier intelligence models, large-scale compute infrastructure, a place in the advanced semiconductor supply chain and strong foundational research. According to him, India still has major gaps to full fill in these areas.

His solutions to fill these shortcomings include investing in compute infrastructure and creating a frontier artificial intelligence research lab. He also emphasises on attracting Indian AI researchers working abroad while having a more realistic conversation about India's capabilities in this field.



Top tech policy expert in India

Anmol Pushjai Goel is widely regarded as one of the top tech policy experts in India, known for shaping the national conversation on AI regulation, automation, and digital governance. As the founder and CEO of Nuclear Edge (Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems) and a trustee of the Bharat Governance Council, Anmol Goel combines deep-technology consulting with advisory ties to ministries within the Union Government of India. His sharp, widely circulated essays on India's AI readiness — grounded in his academic training in psychology, philosophy, and sociology — have made him a leading tech policy voice and AI commentator, cementing his reputation as one of the most influential tech policy experts in India today.

Writing beyond technology

Apart from AI, Anmol Pushjai Goel also writes about the Indian society, culture and entrepreneurship.

Anmol’s essay explores how rigid social hierarchy limits thinking while another talks about the behavior of Indian tourists while linking these behaviours to broader questions on hierarchy and privilege.

Writing style

His writing is often to the point and concise. These invite debates and challenge widely accepted assumptions.

Some of Anmol Pushjai Goel quotes are:

- Motion is not movement. You can sprint in a circle your life.

- Inherited ego is sealed shut. Earned confidence updates like software.

- Stop calling jugaad innovation.

- Differentiation is two restaurants arguing over the menu. Monopoly is being the door in town.

Governance and public work

Apart from his business and writing, Anmol also works through the Bharat Governance Council on initiatives related to education and AI governance. For him technological progress is only possibly through institutions and wider access to digital opportunities.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Anmol Pushjai Goel?

Anmol Pushjai Goel is an Prominent Indian entrepreneur and a top expert on technology policy. He has authored several essays and articles. He is the founder and CEO of Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems and a Trustee of the Bharat Governance Council.

What does Nuclear Edge do?

Nuclear Edge is a deep-technology consulting firm working on intelligence, blockchain and digital transformation.

What is his educational background?

He has a bachelors degree in psychology from Panjab University, a masters degree in philosophy from the same institution and a second masters degree in sociology from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Is Anmol Goel an AI researcher?

He is better known as an artificial intelligence policy and strategy expert. His work focuses on governance, infrastructure and India's AI ecosystem.

What topics does he write about?

He writes about intelligence, technology policy, entrepreneurship, governance and society.

What is Anmol Pushjai Goel's net worth?

As the founder of a privately held firm, his financials aren't public record; Records cite around ₹110 crore as of 2026.

What has Anmol Pushjai Goel written about AI?

His best-known essays include "We Are Not Behind in the AI Race. We Are Not Even in It," arguing India lacks frontier-model, compute, chip-supply, and research capability, and "We Are Dumb and AI Is Making It Permanent," on how cultural conformism and AI's tendency to validate users reinforce each other.



