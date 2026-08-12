Ankiti Bose’s New Frontier: How Terra Invest Is Connecting India and the Middle East’s Innovation Economies

Dubai / New Delhi

Geography of global innovation is evolving. Investment which was largely focused on existing technology centers has begun to shift to AI, advanced healthcare, life sciences, clean energy and new financial infrastructure. Meanwhile, there is an increasing number of regions that are becoming key actors in the process of change, like the Middle East.

Ankiti Bose is placing her new business in this evolving investment world.

Known internationally for co-founding Zilingo, Bose is now leading Terra Invest, an investment and operating platform with a footprint spanning Miami, London, Abu Dhabi and the broader Middle East. The venture represents a notable evolution from her earlier work in technology-driven commerce.

Rather than building around a single consumer or technology category, Terra Invest is pursuing opportunities across artificial intelligence, healthcare, life sciences, blockchain-based financial technology, renewable energy and other emerging industries with the potential to influence the next generation of the global economy.

The approach reflects a broader change in how innovation businesses are being built and financed.

Many of today's most consequential sectors cannot be developed through technology and venture capital alone. Healthcare companies must navigate medical research and regulation. Energy businesses often depend on government policy and infrastructure. Artificial intelligence increasingly intersects with data governance, national technology strategies and institutional adoption.

Consequently, the ability to connect entrepreneurs, capital, policymakers, institutions and operating expertise can become as important as the underlying technology itself.

Terra Invest appears designed around this environment.

From Technology Entrepreneur to Global Investor

Bose's professional career has crossed consulting, investing and entrepreneurship.

She began her career at McKinsey & Company before entering venture capital and subsequently co-founding Zilingo. The company became one of Southeast Asia's most prominent technology startups and gave Bose significant exposure to building and operating businesses across multiple Asian markets.

Her entrepreneurial career also brought international recognition, including appearances on Forbes Asia's 30 Under 30, Fortune's 40 Under 40 and Bloomberg 50.

Terra Invest marks a different stage of that trajectory.

Instead of concentrating primarily on the expansion of a consumer technology platform, Bose is now looking toward industries whose growth could unfold over considerably longer periods and require deeper relationships between technology, science, governments and institutional capital.

That shift coincides with a wider movement taking place across global investment markets.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly entering financial services, enterprise technology, manufacturing, healthcare and numerous other industries. Advances in biotechnology, regenerative medicine and longevity science are opening new possibilities in healthcare. Meanwhile, renewable energy and climate technologies continue to receive substantial attention as governments and corporations pursue long-term sustainability and energy-transition objectives.

Terra Invest is seeking to participate in this convergence of technology, science and capital.

Why the Middle East Matters

Central to that strategy is the Middle East, particularly the United Arab Emirates.

During the past decade, Dubai and Abu Dhabi have worked to establish themselves as international centers for technology, investment and entrepreneurship. Government initiatives have placed significant emphasis on artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, healthcare, advanced manufacturing and clean energy.

That policy environment has helped draw entrepreneurs, global companies, investment funds and institutional capital into the region.

The UAE also occupies an unusual geographic and economic position. Situated between major Asian and European markets while maintaining strong commercial links with North America, it can serve as a strategic base for companies seeking international expansion.

For investment platforms, the attraction extends beyond access to capital.

Government participation in emerging industries, comparatively business-oriented regulatory frameworks, international connectivity and large-scale investment in new economic sectors have created an ecosystem in which companies can potentially build for several markets simultaneously.

Terra Invest's presence in the region therefore forms part of a larger international strategy rather than simply representing geographic expansion.

Healthcare, Longevity and Emerging Technologies

Healthcare is one area where this strategy is becoming visible.

Terra Invest has been associated with healthcare and regenerative wellness businesses combining areas such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology and medical aesthetics.

These categories sit within a much larger transformation of healthcare toward prevention, personalization and longevity.

As diagnostics become more sophisticated and biological data becomes increasingly accessible, healthcare systems are gradually moving beyond treating illness toward identifying risks earlier and designing interventions around individual patients.

This creates opportunities not only for medical companies, but also for technology platforms, biotechnology businesses, diagnostic providers and longevity-focused healthcare models.

The same investment philosophy extends into other sectors being reshaped by technological and structural change.

Building Across Borders

Terra Invest's international orientation is also reflected in its leadership network.

Former United States Ambassador Kirk Wagar and entrepreneur and private equity executive Krishan Rattan are part of the platform's broader leadership ecosystem.

Their backgrounds across diplomacy, finance and international business point toward an investment model that places considerable importance on cross-border relationships and strategic partnerships.

That becomes particularly relevant when investing in industries such as healthcare, artificial intelligence and energy, where businesses often operate across several regulatory and institutional environments simultaneously.

The investment platforms that succeed in these sectors may therefore need to do considerably more than provide capital. They may also need to help companies navigate governments, regulations, research ecosystems, international partnerships and new markets.

A Different Kind of Investment Platform

This represents a wider evolution taking place within venture investing itself.

Traditional venture capital was largely designed around financing individual companies and helping them scale rapidly. Emerging industries increasingly require a broader operating architecture.

A biotechnology company may require scientific partnerships and regulatory approvals. A healthcare platform may depend on clinicians, insurers and government authorities.

Renewable-energy businesses can require infrastructure and public-sector participation. Artificial-intelligence companies must increasingly account for regulation, data governance and enterprise integration.

The result is an investment environment in which operational capability and institutional connectivity can become significant competitive advantages.

Terra Invest appears to be positioning itself around precisely this model - combining investment activity with operating experience and international networks across multiple markets.

For Bose, the transition is substantial, but the underlying entrepreneurial logic remains recognizable.

Her earlier career involved identifying opportunities in industries undergoing structural change. The difference is that the industries she is targeting today operate at a considerably larger intersection of technology, science, regulation and global capital.

Betting on Where the Next Decade Will Be Built

The significance of Terra Invest ultimately extends beyond the launch of another investment venture.

It reflects a larger redistribution of where innovation is taking place and where investors believe future economic value may be created.

Artificial intelligence, advanced healthcare, biotechnology, climate technology and digital infrastructure are increasingly becoming strategic priorities for both private capital and governments.

At the same time, the Middle East - particularly the UAE - is seeking to establish itself as one of the global centers where these industries can be financed, developed and scaled.

Terra Invest sits at the intersection of those two movements.

For Ankiti Bose, that means moving beyond the technology category that originally established her reputation and positioning herself within a new generation of industries whose development could define the coming decade.

The larger bet is therefore not simply on a company, a sector or even the Middle East.

It is a bet on a new geography of innovation - one in which technology, scientific advancement, institutional capital and public policy increasingly converge across interconnected global markets.