From Chhatbir Dinosaur Park to the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cultural Centre, Innovatiview is creating immersive public destinations across tourism, science, culture and recreation through the PPP model

The portfolio of Innovatiview in the public infrastructure sector is growing through Public Private Partnership (PPP) ventures in various regions across India. These include the development of new public places based on the way they can be used by people. The portfolio includes places and experiences that cover tourism, culture, education, and recreation, ranging from the Chhatbir Dinosaur Park in Punjab to the tourist spots in Nainital, like Eco Cave Garden and Snow View Point, to Azad Park in Prayagraj. In Ghaziabad, Viksit Bharat and Anand Vatika form part of the portfolio, while other ventures, like Tropic of Cancer in Gujarat and the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cultural Centre in Bateshwar, involve science and culture.

However, for Ankit Agarwal, the founder of Innovatiview, the opportunity is in creating public landmarks that will use the infrastructure as a medium through which people can learn and discover more things. For Ankit Agarwal, infrastructure is more than the mere construction of physical structures as it can determine the way people

experience spaces and ultimately the way in which a nation projects itself to the world. It is through this concept that he plans to contribute to the process by which India transforms from being a developing nation to a developed nation, one landmark at a time.

Ankit Agarwal was born in Delhi on October 10, 1987, and graduated with a Bachelors in Production and Industrial Engineering from University of Delhi, India. Ankit Agarwal, founder of Innovatiview, has introduced Innovatiview’s services beyond the realm of infrastructure to create experiential destinations that combine technology, spatial design and storytelling to build destination experiences around how people interact with public spaces.

Innovatiview's portfolio is an indicator of changing trends in designing public destinations. Public infrastructure is no longer just about a physical facility. Instead, the projects incorporate elements of spatial design, storytelling, technology and public interaction. Though each project is vastly different in terms of its subject and intent, one common thread across all of them is the idea of building an experience for the people who visit these destinations.

In the Chhatbir Dinosaur Park in Punjab, Innovatiview has designed an edutainment experience of pre-historic learning at Chhatbir Zoo. Created for the Punjab Forest Department and delivered in 2021, this project offers 12+ life-sized dinosaurs, a learning maze, kiosk-based interaction, and sound enriched storytelling. This is an example of how Innovatiview designs an experience based on animatronics, thematic environment and interactive learning for a fun-filled pre-historic world for visitors.

Another experience design for Innovatiview in the area of public experiences includes Eco Cave Garden and Snow View Point, Nainital.

In Prayagraj, Azad Park applies this approach to public space, while in Ghaziabad, Viksit Bharat and Anand Vatika bring contemporary public experiences to destinations inspired by the broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

In Gujarat, Tropic of Cancer brings this experience-led approach into public science and education. Located in Salalah Village, Sabarkantha, the project was completed in 2024 for GUJ COST. At its centre is a 25-metre monument marking the Tropic of

Cancer, accompanied by zodiac path markers and a functioning sundial explaining solar movement and the Earth's tilt. The project also includes an AV room, museum-style exhibits and a dedicated gallery, creating an educational visitor destination around astronomy, geography and science.

The portfolio also extends into cultural infrastructure through the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cultural Centre in Bateshwar, Uttar Pradesh. Currently under development, the centre is being created as an immersive tribute to the life and legacy of Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Its planned experience brings together dioramas, interactive audio-visual installations, 3D installations, life-size recreations and personal memorabilia to present his political journey, philosophy and literary legacy.

In all these projects, the unifying factor is not necessarily the type of destination or technology used, but rather the way in which people perceive and engage with the public spaces in question. A dinosaur park is turned into an interactive learning space; a geographical icon is transformed into a science destination; and a cultural center is turned into a walking story about a national leader.

This philosophy ties into the bigger picture of what Ankit Agarwal envisages for public infrastructure. According to Ankit Agarwal, building a public destination involves not only the physical needs of the project, but also how people would engage with the destination and the subject matter at hand.

Working alongside Co-Founder Ashish Mittal, Ankit Agarwal has expanded Innovatiview's work beyond conventional technology applications into public-facing infrastructure and experiential destinations. The resulting portfolio demonstrates how these capabilities can be adapted across tourism, science, education, recreation and cultural heritage while retaining a consistent focus on public engagement.

Innovatiview Technologies' other works follow this trend with the company stating that its concept is based on the combination of technology, storytelling, design and public engagement to offer immersive experiences in museums, parks and public spaces.

As Innovatiview Technologies continues expanding its portfolio, the key idea of its approach lies in the creation of places that will not just fulfill their function, but also play an important part in peoples' lives by giving them something to explore, learn and interact with.

For Ankit Agarwal, it is a natural step forward in the development of infrastructure that goes from building places for people to visit to offering experiences that build deeper connections between places and people.