Anchor Growing Demand Of PTE Exam Among Study Abroad Aspirants

Discover rising PTE exam demand among study abroad aspirants and how Gurully’s advanced scoring helps students practice with the latest PTE exam format.

With the increasing number of people wanting to study abroad there is a greater need for English proficiency testing and practice platforms. For many, PTE is continuing to see significant growth in both numbers of tests taken and the available testing options. As a result of the demands placed by the growing number of international students, Gurully was established to support students with the challenges related to the PTE testing ecosystem.

Based in India, Gurully has been designed as an edtech company focused on providing a data-driven and performance-based approach to PTE preparation. Gurully was created by Hitesh Patel (founder) and Brijesh Dhanani (co-founder) in an effort to provide a better way for students to prepare for and take the PTE.

How Pearson Test of English is Revolutionising English Language Proficiency Testing

The Pearson Test of English (PTE) has grown in popularity due to the technology-first testing approach that Pearson established with the exam, which is delivered entirely on a computer; automated systems are used to help with the scoring process, and as a result, human bias is reduced and there is an increase in consistency.

Standardization of the testing experience is important to students; Universities prefer that the scores are predictive and comparable, which has contributed to PTE being accepted more widely and adopted more quickly. In addition, students only wish to practice for the PTE exam from platforms that provide true-to-life simulations of the exam, as they want an accurate assessment of their performance along with precise scoring.

Transitioning from Practicing Volume to Using Scoring Intelligence:

Historically, prep has been based on practicing a large quantity of questions (volume). Students generally practice a lot of questions to prepare for the test. Very little is focused on how the students’ score and/or their pattern of performance when taking the questions. Consequently, students often continue to make the same mistakes, and thus, improvement tends to be erratic and slow.

Further, as students get closer to their exam date, their anxiety level increases. In addition, the test-taking community is beginning to move away from volume of practice toward performance intelligence. There is an expectation by the students to receive diagnostic feedback about what (specifically) improves their score. To see how this is being introduced, please check out the Gurully official website for more information.

Gurully's Policy Towards Preparation For The Modern PTE:

The purpose of Gurully is to give students the tools they need to successfully prepare for their respective PTE exams. The goal is provide students with a realistic experience in order for them to feel confident in their abilities. Gurully is built to replicate the behaviour of actual PTE testing. Hitesh Patel, founder of Gurully’s philosophy about modern PTE preparation states that many students who have difficulty reaching their goal PTE score have difficulty understanding why and how their answers will affect their score.

They put lots of time and effort into practicing; however, one area where they lack sufficient preparation is with the scoring aspect. Additionally, Co-founder Brijesh Dhanani states that modern-day preparation should be based on empirical evidence and research. Students need access to clear and concise data.

They will also need a system from which to make informed learning decisions about how they will prepare. The philosophy behind this drives the development and design of Gurully’s software.

Advanced Assessment System as an Important Feature

The most important aspect of Gurully is the extensive scoring pencil tool that has been developed using intelligent evaluation methodologies which emulate actual scoring practices in the PTE. Various dimensions of performance for each response are measured and evaluated using more than one assessment method. The following characteristics make the scoring system different from the traditional mock test assessment system:

Task-based evaluation according to official PTE method of assessing candidates

Separate evaluation of content accuracy & relevance of response

Automatic pronunciation and fluency evaluation for speaking responses

Assessment of structural & linguistic characteristics for written responses

Identification of whether or not templated material was used and how much it affected the overall score.

Unlike the traditional mock test sites where scores can be based on fixed templates, Gurully's evaluation algorithms are flexible and adaptive to task type and individual performance, allowing practice conditions to be as realistic as possible.

After each performance, students receive a detailed explanation of the scoring components that affected their score so they can focus on making progress rather than doing the same thing over again through the trial and error method of improvement.

Performance Analytics That Are Specific And Have Clear Next Steps

Limited feedback is one of the largest weaknesses of most tools to prepare for exams. Students only receive a score at the end of their practice exam which does not support the learning process. After every practice session, Gurully produces structured performance analytics that allow the student to build a targeted study plan based upon the value of the practice session. Students receive:

A complete performance analysis of each section of the exam - speaking, writing, reading, and listening.

Details of each task that was completed by the student.

AI generated feedback from Gurully

Sample responses to each question in each section.

Access to more than 30,000 practice questions to help them to improve their weak areas, allowing them to track how they have improved.

Gurully provides everything required to prepare for the PTE.

Everything you need is provided, such as mock tests and sectional practice modules for the entire test. You also have the opportunity to work on individual question types, as well as practice drills for each one. All task requirements are exactly the same as those required of the PTE, including the time assigned to complete the tasks and the way in which they will be marked. Benefits of using Gurully:

Exactly the same as PTE

Real times for every task

Predictive questions

Adaptive difficulty

Continually updated to maintain current test standards

Knowledge zones, which include vocabulary guides and prediction files.

Exam Preparation for Multiple Tests with a Focus on PTE

Gurully not only offers PTE preparation, but also providing ways for students to prepare for the IELTS, CELPIP, and Duolingo English Test. This gives students the option to choose the best exam to study for as per their study destination; however, PTE continues as one of Gurully's strongest and most comprehensive preparation methods.

This system allows learners to have clarity before they decide which exam pathway they will proceed with. With this system, students can compare their various exam performances across multiple exam types from one single platform. Designed for Learning Environments and Institutions Gurully supports all types of learning, from independent study to institutional training. Students can study at their own pace, while institutions can monitor the student's performance using the dashboard. Gurully's features include:

Each learner has his/her own individual dashboard view

Skill-based progress trackers

Student performance historical report

Trainers can consistently track improved performance

Preparation timelines/structures This allows an institution to give their students data-backed academic direction.

In addition, trainers will be able to spend their time coaching and giving their students in-depth performance evaluations.

Building Student Trust Through Scoring Transparency

One of the main issues for those looking to take the PTE is understanding how they are graded and what each be able to achieve through their grades. When Gurully presents scores, they give a full picture of every skill's role in achieving the final score, so students can track and measure their improvement. This removes any doubt about how they will perform, and as such, helping reduce preparation related stress. Gurully employs advanced logic and official assessment principles when generating scores for each student, therefore, providing reliable scores when using the test.

Supporting the Future of Study Abroad Preparation



The growth of PTE reflects a wider transformation in global education assessment. Technology-based testing is becoming the standard. Students are adapting quickly to digital evaluation systems. Preparation platforms must evolve at the same pace. Static content libraries are no longer sufficient. Students expect intelligent performance systems.

Hitesh Patel believes that the future of test preparation lies in accurate diagnostics. More questions alone do not guarantee better scores. Better insight into scoring behaviour delivers better outcomes. Brijesh Dhanani emphasises that advanced scoring and learning analytics will soon become industry expectations. Students will demand transparency. Institutions will expect reliable performance data.

Looking Ahead

As the global demand for PTE is growing, Gurully is trying to deliver deeper performance analysis along with instant AI-accuracy. Students will achieve their dream scores through practicing on this platform. Gurully’s structured analytics and learner-focused design are well-positioned to support the next generation of study abroad aspirants.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.