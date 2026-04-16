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ANAX Holding Strengthens Community Giving with the Emirates Red Crescent

ANAX Holding, led by Satish Sanpal, donated to the Emirates Red Crescent to support humanitarian aid for vulnerable UAE families.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Apr 16, 2026, 11:10 AM IST

ANAX Holding Strengthens Community Giving with the Emirates Red Crescent
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ANAX Holding, a Dubai based investment company, in this Eid contributed to the noble causes being undertaken by the Emirates Red Crescent which benefits the vulnerable families and individuals in the UAE. 

In his visit to Emirates Red Crescent Dubai Center, Founder and Chairperson of ANAX Holding, Satish Sanpal, emphasized the importance of corporate involvement in creating social and humanitarian impact. 

Sanpal added that we all have a role to play in the society we reside in, and during this Eid, we sought to enhance our social responsibility by endorsing the humanitarian activities undertaken by the ERC, which are still making a significant impact to the lives of many individuals in the UAE and beyond. 

The visit was accompanied by the meeting with Mr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, the Director of the Emirates Red Crescent, Dubai Center, who received the ANAX Holding team and emphasized the significance of the cooperation between charitable organizations and the private sector in the scope of the increased development of charitable activities. 

Al Yamahi said that the added contribution of partners like Mr. Sanpal and ANAX Holding is crucial in assisting us to extend our humanitarian efforts and reach more in need. 

The donation is an indication of the continued interest of ANAX Holding to fund meaningful charitable activities that resonate with the ethos and the company values. It also points out how the company believes in the strength of strengthening the values of social solidarity. 

 

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

 

 

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