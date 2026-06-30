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Anant Ambani Donates 25 Electric Buses to TTD, Adding to Tirumala's Growing EV Fleet

Anant Ambani donated 25 electric buses to TTD, funded EV infrastructure, and observed traditional rituals at Tirumala Temple.

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Prakash Chand

Updated : Jun 30, 2026, 04:35 PM IST

Anant Ambani Donates 25 Electric Buses to TTD, Adding to Tirumala's Growing EV Fleet
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The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) were given an unprecedented boost to its electric mobility programme on Sunday with the announcement of the donation of 25 electric buses of a reported cost of ₹27.5 crore, and support for electric vehicle charging infrastructure and drivers for these buses. The announcement marks the newest and biggest private investment in an electrification that TTD has been under way for years, but has stayed under the radar. 

Mr. Anant Ambani visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple where he was dressed in simple all-white traditional attire, a dhoti and was wrapped in a white shawl featuring a golden zari border. He donated his hair as part of the temple's long-standing tonsuring (mundan) tradition. He participated in the early morning Suprabhata Seva and had darshan of the deity before undergoing the traditional tonsure ritual. This practice has been observed by millions of devotees who visit the temple annually.  

Further to his prayers, he made a significant contribution, one that  is notable not just for its scale, 25 buses at ₹1.1 crore per unit, but for the full-stack commitment it represents. Beyond the vehicles, Reliance will fund the salaries of 50 bus drivers and set up charging stations within the complex, plugging two of the most persistent operational gaps in EV fleet expansion: trained manpower and charging infrastructure. Anant Ambani also pledged support to modernize the TTD goshala, modeled after Reliance's Vantara wildlife and animal care initiative in Gujarat. 

Anant has frequently visited major Hindu temples and has publicly spoken about his devotion to Lord Krishna and Shrinathji.  The Tirumala visit also follows a pattern of religious observance that has marked several important moments in Anant's life. Ahead of his wedding last year, Anant undertook a padyatra to Dwarka, walking long distances to the Dwarkadhish Temple as an expression of faith.   

The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, situated atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, is among India's most revered Hindu shrines. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji, the centuries-old temple draws millions of devotees from across the country and abroad every year.  

Anant Ambani's visit to Tirumala and his decision to part with his signature locks have drawn attention not because of a change in appearance, but because of the sentiment behind it. In a world often driven by image, the gesture served as a quiet reminder that faith is sometimes expressed through what one is willing to give away rather than what one chooses to display. 

 

 

 

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