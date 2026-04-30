Analyst Juhi Doshi examines resilience of multi-billion dollar structures before their collapse

In 2025, the US CLO (Collateralized Loan Obligation) market will see its highest issuance volume ever, according to Octus. This will amount to $ 472 billion in over 1,000 transactions, which is more than the GDP of the Philippines, and affects an area of the financial world that most people have never heard of. There is an acute shortage of experts who can evaluate these transactions - experts who can distinguish healthy from vulnerable structures before the market takes damage.

Juhi Dharamveer Doshi grew up in Gujarat and built her career through hands-on experience in structured finance. Her activities include financial analysis at S&P Global Market Intelligence, Credit research at AGL Credit, and investor reporting at Delta Capita, where she was responsible for ten CLO Portfolios ranging from $ 250 million to $ 350 million.

She currently works as a CLO Investment Services Analyst at Fidelity Investments in Boston. In short, her job is to assess whether complex transactions will actually succeed when vetted by experienced portfolio managers.

This task is challenging as it is not just a matter of calculating CLOs are tiered structures; essentially, they are corporate loans. Investors acquire shares with varying risk and return prospects. The contractual clauses that govern the fund 's behavior under different circumstances are called "Covenants." These Covenants are tested in unexpected ways when interest rates change rapidly or Inflation affects borrowers' behavior.

Many analysts assess whether the transaction looks promising at the moment. "Traditional analysis of structured loans tends to focus on Spreads and past performance," she says. "My approach systematically integrates analysis of the interest rate environment and inflation scenarios into the valuation of collateral and Covenants.”

Why this is important becomes clear when viewed from the opposite perspective. CLOs issued in a low interest rate environment may appear robust on paper, but interest rates rise sharply and put corporate borrowers in difficulty, revealing weaknesses in the Covenants that are actually intended to protect investors, which have not been put through their paces beforeBy the time the Problem becomes visible, the funds are already at risk.

Juhi's framework analyzes various scenarios before a deal is made. What happens if interest rates rise by 200 basis points? What if inflation stays high for two years? What if borrowers in the same sector default at the same time?

At Fidelity, senior portfolio managers now rely on her analysis for complex trades and volatile interest rate environments. She has also developed internal protocols to monitor existing assets, which contribute to regulatory compliance, early risk warning and improved reporting accuracy.

Getting to that level of trust took deliberate effort. Juhi graduated from Gujarat University of Technology with honors and was selected for the Erasmus+ programme. "The biggest challenge was to master the structural and legal complexities of securitized products at the beginning of my career," she recalls. "We embraced that complexity and turned it into a competitive advantage."

In addition to her office work, Juhi also mentors young analysts entering structured finance. That more women and young professionals can act confidently in a financial system that from the outside appears deliberately unassailable.

The financial products Juhi deals with are by nature abstract but the fundamental question she deals with every day - "What happens to this System when the world no longer functions as the model assumes?" is always relevant when pension funds, insurance companies and banks invest their capital. Finding the right answer is crucial to protecting where money belongs.