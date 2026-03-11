Akshar Yoga Kendraa opens PURANTHA a Global Centre of high level of Yogic Sciences in Bengaluru

The campus has a goal of producing 100, 000 yoga teachers every year as a result of organized yogic training.

Bengaluru, India 9 March 2026 - Akshar Yoga Kendraa will introduce a Himalayan-origin centre named PURANTHA that is an advanced yoga and spiritual science centre. The new campus is developed by conceptualisation under the vision of Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, around Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. On a space of approximately 165,000 square feet, the facility is expected to train 100,000 yoga teachers annually in response to the increasing world demand of organized and genuine yoga training.

PURANTHA has been established as a space for deeper engagement with Himalayan yogic sciences and Siddha traditions, combining practice, study, and research within one environment. The campus brings together several aspects of yogic learning, including advanced practice modules, teacher education programs, and applied study of traditional knowledge systems.

The design of the centre allows different disciplines to function alongside one another. Facilities have been created for yogic training, meditation, prāṇāyāma, Ayurveda, research and development, and residential learning. With its scale and layout, the campus is intended to support sustained practice and long-term study without interruption between different activities.

All training and educational programs at PURANTHA are conducted under the guidance of Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar through Akshar Yoga Kendraa, an institution recognised by the Ministry of AYUSH under the Yoga Institution category. The centre has been developed with an emphasis on disciplined learning, methodological clarity, safety, and continuity of practice.

Speaking on the launch, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar said: "PURANTHA has been envisioned as a space where the depth of Himalayan yogic traditions can be preserved, studied and practiced through a structured institutional framework. The intention is to support practitioners and teachers from across the world who wish to explore yoga as a science of inner evolution."

Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of AYUSH; Minister of State, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, said on the launch: "I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Akshar Yoga Kendraa on the launch of PURANTHA, a Himalayan-origin centre dedicated to advanced yoga and spiritual science. I commend Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar and the entire Akshar Yoga community for this inspiring initiative, which will further strengthen India’s leadership in yoga and holistic wellness across the world."

The campus is also intended to serve as a global platform for the structured transmission of Himalayan yogic and spiritual knowledge. Through residential training programs, institutional collaborations, and international participation, PURANTHA aims to contribute to the continued study and dissemination of yogic sciences across diverse cultural and educational contexts.

About Akshar Yoga Kendraa

Akshar Yoga Kendraa is a yoga institution founded by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar and recognised by the Ministry of AYUSH under the Yoga Institution category. The organisation works towards preserving and sharing traditional Himalayan yogic sciences through structured training programs, research initiatives, and global educational outreach.