Tech manufacturers face extreme 24/7 pressures on their supply chain. Their factories are required to produce, package, and deliver goods as fast as possible, despite inclement weather, shortages,s and delays. That is where AI-Powered Robots fit in. They handle the lowest-level activities (for example, picking parts, packaging boxes, stocking shelves, and moving pallets), and the repetitive nature of these jobs creates a perfect opportunity for human error. The primary benefit of robots is that they can run 24 hours per day, seven days a week,k with absolute accuracy.

Tech manufacturers face extreme 24/7 pressures on their supply chain. Their factories are required to produce, package, and deliver goods as fast as possible, despite inclement weather, shortages,s and delays. That is where AI-Powered Robots fit in. They handle the lowest-level activities (for example, picking parts, packaging boxes, stocking shelves, and moving pallets), and the repetitive nature of these jobs creates a perfect opportunity for human error. The primary benefit of robots is that they can run 24 hours per day, seven days a week,k with absolute accuracy.

A recent development of the type of technology mentioned above includes Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs). Smart AMRs navigate around obstacles, es including boxes and people in a warehouse. Upon entering a designated zone where product is being packaged, the AMRS utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) to select items of various shapes and sizes utilizing specialized gripper fingers, never drops the items selected, and/or crushes the items selected. Both of these reduce waste and preserve the quality of the products.

Although the benefits associated with this type of technology, several challenges remain. One challenge is that robots are often rigidly programmed for specific tasks. Communication between different systems may not always be seamless. Also, it requires time for employees to adapt to the new robots.

Some of these challenges were recently overcome by one of the industry's top experts, Ritesh Thakur.

Thakur is employed by a large corporation that specializes in developing powerful supply chains using AI robots. First, Thakur modified how his employer utilized its Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) in its warehouses. Before modifying the utilization of the AMRs, his employers spent countless hours traveling back and forth to different areas of the warehouse, transporting the equipment needed for the AMRs. After making the modifications, the travel time within the warehouse was cut in half (approximately 40%). Cutting travel time helped eliminate bottlenecks. Employees were able to fulfill customer orders much faster.

In addition to decreasing travel time for employees, Thakur also enhanced the visual recognition abilities of the robotic arms. Approximately 98% of all difficult cases (which include fragile circuit boards) are accurately identified by the robotic arms today,y compared to only approximately 80% before the enhancements. This has shortened fulfillment cycles and increased the overall volume of fulfilled orders. Operations at Thakur's employer have greatly improved.

Next, Thakur integrated the robots into his employers' tracking system. Before integrating the robots into the tracking system, information existed in separate systems, confusing. Thakur's solution provided a centralized location for all of the information regarding orders. His solution provided real-time updates throughout every aspect of the process. Wait times between each process have been drastically reduced.

For example, when a pallet is complete,d it can be immediately scanned and loaded onto a truck without having to search for missing paperwork. The number of shipments completed per day has increased. Virtually all prior bottlenecks have been eliminated.

After implementing these features, Thakur began addressing how automation affected employees. Due to the fact that the introduction of automation disrupted employees' traditional duties, Thakur created training programs for 150 employees. The training programs taught employees how to direct the robots, troubleshoot and repair malfunctions, and collaborate with other employees to accomplish complex tasks. Productivity (i.e., Order Fulfillment Rate) increased, and error rates decreased by almost one third. Labor costs decreased by 25 percent in a high-demand season project involving multiple box-picking and packing robots selecting multiple packages at once,e while there was no layoff of employees - instead, employees moved into supervisory roles. "I'm not replacing my employees," said Thakur. "Robots help me optimize my personnel to perform more strategic tasks."

The changes implemented by Thakur resulted in numerous record-breaking delivery cycles, es with customers receiving high-tech products delivered 35 percent faster than previously experienced.

However, Thakur's contributions did not end there. He also led larger-scale projects, such as designing an entire warehouse utilizing AI-based palletizing robots. The AI-based palletizing robots placed merchandise perfectly, resulting in production increases of 50 percent during peak demand. Route efficiencies allowed companies to shorten order preparation times by 20 percent. Statistically proven evidence indicates that Thakur's efforts saved companies over $500k annually via reductions in errors and decreases in processing time from 12 hours to eight hours per order and delivering those products faster,r resulting in additional revenue.

He directly addressed challenges associated with freezing robots due to sudden changes in products (e.g., introducing a new smartphone model). Thakur developed adaptive programming that enabled robots to learn on-the-fly, continuing line movement. He also addressed a challenge associated with connecting Internet of Things (IoT) sensors with management systems where data was siloed (separated), limiting visibility into potential issues. Thakur created easy-to-use interfaces providing transparent oversight. Educating employees step-by-step transformed skepticism into acceptance and addressed problems that no one else had ever solved.

Moving forward, Thakur believes that AI will combine with forecasting models to predict upcoming bottlenecks similar to weather forecasts for warehouses. Human teams paired with robots will develop customized solutions for future technological advancements. Edge computing will enable robots to make decisions when disconnected from networks, eliminating network delay.

Thakur advises testing a single area first, then expanding based on success and past performance metrics.

Ultimately, AI Robotics will be capable of creating agile supply chains that are resistant to heavy loads. Manufacturers are developing faster, cheaper, and safer methods for consumers to receive products thanks to innovators such as Thakur. Future technologies will render yesterday's records commonplace.