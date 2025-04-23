INSIGHTS
Zyber 365 Group Signs MoU with VC Fund Agna Capital as strategic Venture Partner.
DUBAI/DELAWARE - The partnership forged on the company's founding belief to disrupt technology investment for good backs the MoU signed this week by the two companies. This alliance is really coming together under the auspices of two of the more dynamic forces in technology and venture capital: the prophetic entrepreneur Pearl Kapur and the consummate investor Pranav Sharma.
This alliance is a landmark initiative for Zyber 365 Group, which is a multinational powerhouse based on Web3 and cybersecurity platforms found by Kapur. In collaboration with Agna Capital, the venture firm set up by Sharma (previously founder of Woodstock VC), a powerful collaborative platform is being created to penetrate, foster and scale the next generation of technology innovators.
"With Agna, it is not just capital that we are getting but also deep sector expertise and a proven ability to pick the transformative technologies. "As great a compliment as it is, it would be my great pride if my youth would inspire me to again have such thoughts in practice: that beautiful, brilliant, and soul-altering visions would have somehow added resources, time, and mentorship and strategic investments necessary to lay a time-locked foundation for changing the world," said pearl kapur, founder & president, zyber 365 group.
Technology Synergy Action Scenario
The strategic collaboration is intended to develop below-mentioned areas of engagement:
1. Co-Investments: The companies will partner to identify and co-fund promising startups within the areas they focus on, which include Web3, cybersecurity, aerospace, climate tech, and deep tech.
2. Access to Global Markets: The convening of Zyber 365's global reach with Agna Capital's market investment network towards the goal of helping portfolio companies scale internationally.
3. Accelerating Startups: Zyber 365 lends technical mentorship and industry expertise while Agna Nation adds investment expertise with strategies for growth.
4. Knowledge Exchange: Joint research and intelligence to keep abreast of the continuous and ongoing evolution of technology trends.
"Straight from the first interactions with Pearl, and with the Zyber 365 team, one could find an unmistakable alignment of vision as we move beyond the typical investor-operator relationship," stated Pranav Sharma, founder of Agna Capital. "Undoubtedly, founders will benefit uniquely from this partnership - not just funding but also high-end technical acumen."
Pearl Kapur's Vision towards Collaborative Innovation
In an exclusive statement, Kapur elaborates on the rationale behind the partnership: "At Zyber 365, we have always said that the next wave of advances in technology will come from ecosystems in collaboration, not in isolation. This partnership with Agna Capital is a manifestation of that philosophy. It's not only about checks written-but about combining our tech capabilities with their investment expertise to multiply value."
Kapur pointed out three areas where the partnership will make an impact:
- Closing the funding gap for promising Web3 and cybersecurity startups.
- Accelerating commercialization of breakthrough technologies
- Building global pathways for regional innovators to international markets
"Kapur further elaborated, 'The Middle East and Europe typify very hot market technologies today. With Agna Capital's local expertise and our globality, we are best positioned to discover and scale the most promising innovations coming out of these ecosystems."
Future Investment Orientation
The partnership has been initiated at a moment in history that makes history for both institutions. Zyber 365, which is based in Delaware and functions in Europe and the Middle East, has quickly expanded into decentralized technology offerings. In such an endeavor, Sharma brings with him vast experience with early-stage Web3 investments and new strategic limited partners.
To the industry analysts, the partnership value will be a milestone in the actualization of the Web3 investment space industry. "This is exactly the kind of strategic partnership the industry needs right now," said technology investment advisor Michael Tan. "With Zyber 365's technical depth and Agna Capital's investment savvy comes a great platform for identifying and scaling the next generation of decentralized technologies."
In Forwarding
- Joint mission scouting in primary technology zones
- A series of founder roundtables and innovation challenges
- Provision of technical resources to portfolio companies
- Cross-border programs on market entry for startups
As concluded by Kapur: "This is just the beginning of what we can do in collaboration. The vision we share goes beyond those immediate investments to establish the infrastructures of technology upon which entire industries and economies will begin to benefit. Which present companies we support will shape the digital topography of tomorrow?"
About the Zyber 365 Group
Based in Delaware, the Zyber 365 Group operates in Europe and the Middle East. It is an international multinational with front-line positions in Web3 infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions. Founded by entrepreneur Pearl Kapur, it specializes in decentralized technologies that are the backbone of next-gen digital innovations.
About Agna Capital
Founded by Pranav Sharma, Agna Capital is Dubai-based equity capital firm focusing on early-stage investments in disruptive technologies. The fund has substantial expertise in the areas of Web3, blockchain, and emerging technologies.
