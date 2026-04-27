AI Is Moving Beyond Code Generation: New Research Targets Software Failures Before Development Begins

The rise of large language models such as GPT-3.5 has created a new paradigm for software development, allowing coders to write code much faster. But a new frontier of research in software engineering suggests the next transformation may occur even before software is written, to fix issues with project planning, organisation, and breaking it down into executable tasks.

Software development is often difficult not due to implementation but planning. Needs are often unclear, priorities are volatile and objectives are blurry. It can take time to convert these into plans for development: user stories, sprints and estimates. A few unexpected dependencies may lead to delays. Low productivity in software planning is often cited as a major contributing factor to cost and time overruns.

Independent software engineering experts report the inefficiency of early planning processes as a key gap in software development.

“Software teams are still burdened with manually imagining, structuring, and translating abstract problem statements into development roadmaps,” Pisal’s research outlines.

This is an area lacking in today's engineering where current tools and AI assistants only respond to specific instructions, rather than supporting development teams in early planning and defining of requirements.

A new study presented at the 2025 IEEE International Conference on Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Internet of Things examines whether artificial intelligence systems can help address this early-stage gap in software engineering. The study has been published in the conference proceedings and is accessible through IEEE Xplore.

The research, led by Silicon Valley-based applied AI/ML researcher, Prajwal Pisal, whose peer-reviewed research, presented at international AI conferences, focuses on machine learning applications in large-scale software systems and engineering workflows, introduces a framework called “CodeProphet,” designed to convert high-level product ideas into structured, execution-ready development plans. Rather than relying on fully defined requirements, the system is designed to infer missing context, map task dependencies, and estimate effort at the earliest stages of development.

According to the study, most current AI tools, including coding assistants built on large language models, operate in a reactive mode and generate outputs only after receiving detailed instructions. In real-world engineering environments, however, requirements are often incomplete or evolving, creating a disconnect between planning and execution.

CodeProphet attempts to bridge this gap by combining large language models with graph-based reasoning and predictive modeling. The framework is designed to identify task dependencies, surface missing requirements, and generate structured planning artifacts such as user stories and sprint-level breakdowns.

In controlled experimental evaluations described in the paper, the system demonstrated improvements over baseline models, including GPT-3.5, in producing more complete and structured planning outputs. The findings suggest potential improvements in early-stage software organization, although the results remain limited to experimental settings and require further validation in real-world development environments.

This research arrives at a pivotal moment as the broader software industry is undergoing a shift driven by benchmarks such as SWE-bench, which emphasize real-world problem-solving beyond code generation.

The study suggests that software outcomes depend not only on coding speed but also on how effectively teams define tasks, estimate effort, and structure execution. These results highlight the potential for more structured and comprehensive planning outputs compared to baseline approaches.

The research aligns with a broader shift in software engineering toward evaluating AI systems in more realistic scenarios. Benchmarks such as SWE-bench have encouraged evaluation beyond code generation, focusing instead on tasks such as debugging real repositories and resolving production-level issues.

Within this evolving landscape, software planning remains one of the least automated and least understood areas. Unlike coding tasks, planning requires reasoning under uncertainty, managing incomplete information, and coordinating across multiple stakeholders. These factors make it inherently difficult to formalize or automate.

Pisal’s research focuses specifically on this early-stage complexity. The study suggests that improving how teams define problems, structure work, and identify dependencies could significantly influence downstream development outcomes.

“The goal is to reduce ambiguity early in the lifecycle and help teams structure work more effectively before implementation begins,” Pisal said.

As software systems grow increasingly complex, failures introduced during early planning stages can cascade into costly delays and inefficiencies. Approaches that address these issues upstream may offer a meaningful shift in how modern engineering teams manage large-scale development.

As such approaches begin to be applied in production environments, frameworks like CodeProphet could influence how enterprises plan and execute software projects, potentially reducing rework, improving estimation accuracy, and enabling more predictable delivery timelines.

As AI systems continue to expand their role in software engineering, researchers are increasingly exploring applications beyond code generation. The findings from CodeProphet reflect a growing interest in using AI to improve planning processes, an area widely considered a major source of inefficiency in modern software development.

If the first wave of generative AI focused on accelerating code generation, the next phase is increasingly oriented toward assisting earlier-stage engineering decisions, particularly in planning and task structuring.