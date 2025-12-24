FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INSIGHTS

AI Explained: 'Artificial Intelligence: The Logical Leap’ by Ashish Sukhadeve Goes on Sale

Ashish Sukhadeve’s 'Artificial Intelligence: The Logical Leap' provides a non-technical guide to AI’s fundamentals, industry applications, and ethical implications.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 04:37 PM IST

We are at an extraordinary turn in the history of humanity. Artificial intelligence, which was a preserve of science fiction and university labs, has sneaked into our lives unknowingly. Ashish Sukhadeve, a technology media leader and an entrepreneur, goes into the depth of the realm of AI in his new book, titled Artificial Intelligence: The Logical Leap. This is the best of this book because one does not have to know anything about technology or have any specialized skills in order to comprehend what he is attempting to explain. The easy to understand guide will undoubtedly assist the general readers to understand one of the fastest developing technologies of the modern age.

It has been released by Notion Press and is published when AI is influencing workplaces, education, services offered by government and society, and everyday life. Hiring and healthcare are just a few of the areas where AI systems are involved in making major decisions in society even before people comprehend what they entail.

The book tries to capture that gap. The book, Artificial intelligence: The logical leap aims to address professionals, students, teachers, policymakers, and non-technical people interested in learning more. The book, published recently, is expected to explain fundamental ideas of machine learning, deep learning, neural networks, natural language processing, computer vision, and reinforcement learning. The emphasis is put on logical clarity and the relevance to the real-world, which allows making the subject comprehensible without programming or advanced mathematics.

Other than these basic concepts, the book covers the effective application of AI in various industries like healthcare, banking, manufacturing, agriculture, retail, education and entertainment. It has independent chapters on the ways AI is affecting jobs and careers, how recruitment practices are shaping up, and how the future workforce will be skilled.

The guide in question also addresses the societal consequences of artificial intelligence. Ashish immerses oneself into the different aspects of artificial intelligence, to be more precise, such topics as ethics, bias and fairness, privacy and surveillance, and transparency. It has a dedicated part that discusses the drawbacks of the artificial intelligence, what such systems can or cannot do and the significance of human judgment.

The author claims that the purpose of the book is to be discussed rather than excite or be afraid. He puts AI systems as rational, information-based tools whose argumentation should be explained to allow individuals and organizations to implement ethical decisions regarding their creation and utilization.

Artificial Intelligence: The Logical Leap is supposed to be an easy-going form of entry so that the reader can be heard and engage in discussions about the impact of the new technology within the next 10 years. The book has now been available in both hardcopy and digital versions.

Artificial Intelligence: The Logical Leap is now sold on Amazon and Flipkart.

About the Author:

Ashish Sukhadeve is the Founder and CEO of Analytics Insight, an international platform that deals with Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Blockchain, and new technologies. Analytics Insight has also been awarded the Stevie Award in Best Science and Technology Information Solution under the leadership of Ashish, who was also admitted to the Forbes Business Council. Ashish still dominates the global discourse of innovation, technology and digital transformation through his work.

 

 

Disclaimer:

This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

 

