After completing ICDP and Oxford Course, 20 Professionals are recognised by Directors’ Institute

The programme provided the participants with an opportunity to develop their understanding of the role and responsibilities of the board and corporate governance. The extra Oxford course that they added to their academic and professional learning.

Directors' Institute – World Council of Directors has now identified 20 directors and senior professionals who have completed its International Corporate Directorship Programme (ICDP) and an optional course at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.

The 20 professionals are from diverse backgrounds. Their backgrounds are in finance, technology, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, cybersecurity, human resources, logistics, energy and education. They have also worked in various markets in India and abroad.

The programme provided the participants with an opportunity to develop their understanding of the role and responsibilities of the board and corporate governance. The extra Oxford course that they added to their academic and professional learning.

The recognition is an acknowledgement of the ongoing leadership, governance and professional development efforts of the participants, said Directors’ Institute.

1. Dr Deepa Chandrashekar

Dr Deepa Chandrashekar has a background of over 30 years in finance, governance and risk. She has travelled around India, Canada and the Gulf.

She has served as a CFO, Financial Advisor and Principal and has led financial planning, business transformation, and risk-related activities. She has also consulted with senior management and boards for business decisions.

Today, she advises organisations on ESG, Enterprise Risk Management, Governance, Risk and Compliance and finance transformation through Certitude Advisory Services.

2. Dr Rajdeep Bhattacharya

Dr Rajdeep Bhattacharya has close to 30 years of experience in infrastructure and industrial projects.

His career includes work on metro rail, nuclear, marine, highway and industrial projects in India. He is now Chief Project Officer at Leap India Foods and Logistics Ltd. He looks after projects across the country, including planning, finance, cost management and risk.

His work has involved large project teams and multi-crore portfolios. Much of his experience has been in situations where careful planning and financial control are important.

3. Mr Venugopal Lalgeri

Venugopal Lalgeri has spent more than 19 years working in the automotive, electronics and consumer durables sectors.

At International Automotive Components (IAC), he works as Assistant Manager – Engineering and heads the FMEA Centre of Excellence. His work involves looking at design risks in vehicle components.

He has also worked on product safety, cost reduction, quality and design processes. His career includes patented solutions as well. These roles have given him experience at the point where engineering, product safety and business decisions meet.

4. Dr Srinivas Jagarlapudi

Dr Srinivas Jagarlapudi has more than two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical sector. His work has covered research, analytical sciences, quality, regulatory affairs and CRO operations.

He is CEO and Director at Visin Labs. His responsibilities include technical and business planning, regulatory compliance, contracts and governance.

Over the years, he has been involved in USFDA and EU GMP inspections, R&D facility development and regulatory submissions. He has also worked on quality systems and CRO operations.

5. Ms Anuradha Prathap

Anuradha Prathap has more than 20 years of experience in corporate governance, contracts, compliance and procurement.

She is General Manager – Contracts & Company Secretary at Bagmane Group. Her work includes board documents, statutory matters, contracts, vendor negotiations and regulatory issues.

Her experience in the real estate sector has also involved dealing with legal and operational risks. She has spent many years working closely with the processes that keep a large organisation compliant and running smoothly.

6. Mr Rangarajan Kadambi

Ranga Kadambi has more than 25 years of experience in the IT industry and has also worked as a board director.

His career has largely focused on digital transformation and technology-led business change. He has worked on Global Capability Centres and Build-Operate-Transfer models and has experience in growing technology organisations.

He also works with senior business leaders on technology decisions. AI governance, digital risk and the wider role of technology in business are among the areas covered by his work.

7. Dr Nirakar Pradhan

Dr Nirakar Pradhan has spent more than 40 years in financial services. His professional experience includes work in both India and Europe.

He is a Director at Finkasturi Nivesh Pvt Ltd., where he works in investment advisory, financial strategy and wealth management.

Earlier in his career, he was associated with Generali Group, where he worked with investment controls for portfolios of more than €500 billion. He was also CIO at Future Generali India Life Insurance.

His career has given him long experience in investments, financial controls and risk.

8. Mr Ramesh Bhat

Ramesh Bhat has worked in cybersecurity, risk and governance for more than 25 years.

He is currently an independent consultant for Hitachi Energy, where he is helping the company improve compliance and controls maturity.

Before this, he was Practice Delivery Head – Strategy & Risk at Wipro Ltd. His work there included cybersecurity transformation and governance.

His experience covers ISO 27001 implementation, security audits, NIST-based assessments and vulnerability management. Much of his work has involved understanding how technology risks can affect a business.

9. Mr Nagesh Sanap

Nagesh Sanap has more than 27 years of experience in manufacturing.

He is currently Plant Head at Rockdude Impex Pvt. Ltd. His responsibilities cover production, financial planning, vendors, quality and plant operations.

His career has involved improving production processes, increasing capacity and working on costs. He has also managed a business that contributes around ₹148 crore in annual revenue.

His experience is largely rooted in the day-to-day running of manufacturing operations and making them more efficient.

10. Mr Rakesh Kumar Sharma

Rakesh Kumar Sharma has more than 25 years of experience in HR and business leadership.

He is the Founder and CHRO of OLYX Global HR. In this role, he works with boards, promoters and CXOs on M&A, IPO readiness, leadership hiring, executive compensation, succession and governance.

Earlier, he was Group Head – HR at Neuberg Diagnostics. There, he worked with a workforce of more than 5,000 people across India, the USA, UAE and South Africa.

His work has included M&A, digital HR transformation and advising senior leaders on people and organisational matters.

11. Mr Sunny Williams

Capt. Sunny Williams has more than 30 years of experience in shipping, port operations, logistics and commercial business.

He is currently Senior Vice President at Allcargo Terminals Ltd. and heads the Western India business. His responsibilities include P&L, strategic projects, regulatory coordination and new projects.

His career started in maritime operations before he moved into senior commercial positions. This has given him experience on both sides of the logistics business, from vessel operations to commercial planning.

12. Dr Vidhya Arumugam

Dr Vidhya Arumugam has more than 18 years of experience in business strategy and transformation.

She currently works as an Independent Director and Business Strategy & Transformation professional. Her work involves advising founders, CXOs and investors on growth, fundraising, market expansion and organisational changes.

She has worked on revenue models, franchise models and business transformations. She has also been involved in assessing new and growing businesses.

13. Mr Rajesh Sharma

Rajesh Sharma has more than 25 years of experience in electrical switchgear, automation and international business.

He previously worked at Schneider Electric FZE, where he led the Lauritz Knudsen transactional products business across the Middle East and Africa.

His role included P&L management, market development and business growth. He has also worked on entering new markets, building partnerships and managing businesses across several countries.

14. Dr Porus Mistry

Dr Porus Yazdi Mistry has more than 35 years of experience in banking, finance, payments, technology and corporate treasury.

He currently works as Strategic Consultant & GenAI Transformation at Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. His work focuses on corporate treasury transformation using technology, automation and Generative AI.

He holds a PhD in Banking and Finance with a specialisation in FinTech. His career has covered financial services as well as technology-led business change.

15. Ms Ranjan Gupta

Ranjan Gupta has more than 35 years of experience in education and institutional management.

She currently works as Head at School Specialty, Inc. Her responsibilities include academic administration, policy implementation, resource management and planning.

She has also worked with Triveni Educational & Social Welfare Society, where she was involved in developing and managing schools and colleges. The work included dealing with regulations, stakeholders and institutional decisions.

16. Mr Ritesh Chaudhari

Ritesh Chaudhari has more than 30 years of experience across IT, manufacturing, materials management and enterprise systems.

He is Senior Specialist – Package Implementation at LTI – Larsen & Toubro. His work involves SAP implementation and business process transformation in industrial organisations.

His areas of experience include SAP S/4HANA, supply chains, order management and manufacturing. He has worked on technology projects where changes to systems and processes need to work together.

17. Mr Rajeev Kumar

Rajeev Kumar has more than 40 years of experience in the energy sector. His career has included exploration and production, strategy, business development and regulatory affairs.

He is Vice President at BP India and a Whole-Time Director. His work includes contributing to the company’s India strategy and handling strategic partnerships and external engagement.

He has worked with corporate organisations as well as government and institutional stakeholders. This has been an important part of his work in the energy industry.

18. Mr Duvvuri Kiran Kumar

Kiirran Duvvuri has more than 24 years of experience in supply chain, FMCG distribution and commercial operations.

He is Team Leader – Supply Chain Commercial Operations at Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages. His work involves high-volume markets and coordination with sales, finance, production, supply planning and logistics teams.

He has also worked on bringing distributor processes together, reducing costs and improving distribution controls.

His experience gives him a close view of the link between supply chain decisions, operating costs and business performance.

19. Mr Krishnakumar Kottekkat

Krishnakumar Kottekkat has worked across India, the GCC, the UK and the USA during a career of more than 28 years.

His areas of work include enterprise technology, cybersecurity, digital transformation and risk. He has served as CISO at ConnectSecure LLC, where he worked on security, compliance and risk for a global SaaS platform.

One of his major assignments was the QAR 250 million-plus FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Connected Stadium Programme. He led the programme across all eight Doha venues and also served as Board Secretary for the delivery joint venture.

More recently, he has worked on building a cybersecurity practice and advising on Qatar’s sovereign digital infrastructure.

20. Dr P. Bhanu Sireesha

Dr P. Bhanu Sireesha has more than 30 years of experience in accounting, finance, education and institutional administration.

She is Associate Professor of Accounting and Finance at ICFAI Business School, IFHE Hyderabad. Her areas of work include corporate finance, financial reporting, capital markets and financial modelling.

She also serves as Editor-in-Chief of an accounting and audit research journal. Her work in academics and research has included areas related to governance and research standards.

Connecting Directors with Board Opportunities

The recognition is also linked to the wider work of Directors’ Institute in helping experienced professionals find board-level opportunities.

Through its BoardSearch.ai platform, Directors’ Institute connects directors from its pool with organisations looking for people for board and strategic leadership roles.