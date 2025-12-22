Advocate Shubham Awasthi Honoured with Prestigious '40 Under 40 Lawyer Award'

Advocate Shubham Awasthi received the "40 Under 40 Lawyer Award" for 2025, honoring his legal excellence and humanitarian contributions in India.

New Delhi: 40 Under 40 Lawyer Award Advocate Shubham Awasthi, a lawyer at the Supreme Court of India has been awarded the 40 Under 40 Lawyer Award, one of the most prestigious legal awards in India. The award was given at the 6th Edition of the BW Legal World 40 Under 40 Lawyers and Legal Influencers Awards 2025, which was in New Delhi.

The award ceremony was preceded by interesting keynote sessions and interactive panel discussions with former Judge of the Delhi High Court, Additional Solicitors General of India (ASGs), senior advocates, policymakers and top legal practitioners. It was attended by upcoming leaders in the Indian legal and policy community, and it was acknowledged that professionals have contributed significantly to the field in fields like corporate advisory, dispute resolution, regulatory practice, technology transactions, and cross-border mandates.

The awards of this year reinstated the belief of BW Legal World in merit based recognition, professional excellence and development of the next generation of lawyers who are shaping the Indian legal environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Advocate Shubham Awasthi stated that his selection for the award followed a rigorous interview process conducted by a jury comprising notable members of the legal profession. He shared that after being interviewed by the distinguished jury, he was selected for the honor, for which he expressed his sincere gratitude. He further emphasized that he views the recognition not merely as an achievement, but as a responsibility to work harder, perform better, and contribute more effectively to the legal profession and society.

Advocate Shubham Awasthi firmly believes that lawyers have an essential and selfless role to play in society. He maintains that the common citizen is governed and impacted by law in everyday life, and it is therefore the responsibility of lawyers to assist, guide, and protect public interest. He continues to uphold the age-old belief that law is a noble profession, where integrity, humility, and service must remain core values.

A postgraduate in Media and Entertainment Laws, Advocate Awasthi is associated with several government and statutory panels and authorities. He has filed and pursued multiple notable Public Interest Litigations and cases before the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts, addressing issues of public importance and social justice.

Advocate Shubham Awasthi also expressed his sincere appreciation to Mr. Anurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld, for conceptualising and organizing such events. He observed that initiatives of this nature not only celebrate merit and excellence but also inspire, motivate, and encourage young lawyers to continuously raise professional standards and contribute meaningfully to the legal fraternity.

In recognition of his humanitarian and public-spirited efforts, Advocate Shubham Awasthi was recently appointed Deputy Secretary General – India for the World Humanitarian Drive, based in London, United Kingdom further highlighting his commitment beyond professional practice.

Widely regarded as an inspiration to his juniors and a dependable pillar for his clients, Advocate Shubham Awasthi exemplifies the values of a conscientious advocate humble, focused, and ambitious with a deep understanding of his responsibility within the noble profession of law.