Now, Aditya Gupta is a globally recognized Indian Director of Photography, shooting music and fashion photos, ads, documentary and broadcast TV and narrative film around the world. His film career is proof of everything that is possible today in the field of filmmaking – that is, the ability to make the picture aesthetically pleasing and to understand the idea of brand, culture of performance, interaction with social networks, documentary reality and film narration on a global scale. It was Gupta’s recent work that makes this conversation imperative: He was Director of Photography for behind-the-scenes production on a national iRestore commercial campaign produced by Exit 14 Productions; worked on a music-video project associated with Pakistani recording artist Maanu; and filmed a streetwear commercial campaign for the GUAPI luxury clothing line featuring Grammy Award winning American rapper Lil Baby.

His wider portfolio includes productions for TV JOJ at Oscars 2026 and Comic-Con 2026 in San Diego that have aired in Slovakia, commercial projects related to Microsoft Azure and Writesonic, aerial cinematography for Imagining Our Minds, and documentary projects involving Kenyan public-health and diplomatic organizations. Trigger, which was Qualified for the Oscars, and Festival winning pieces like Point Loma, Rogue Futurelust, One Sun, The Seasons Club and Project and Serve, are among the short films. Gupta's profile is important to Indian readers as it is a profile of an Indian cinematographer who has been at work in the global entertainment, brand and media ecosystems and not from the outside.

Q: Your recent work as Director of Photography for the behind-the-scenes production of a national iRestore commercial campaign placed you inside a branded project for an FDA-cleared hair-wellness and red-light-therapy company with more than 600,000 customers and over 29,000 reviews. Why is this achievement important?

A: It is important because a national commercial campaign requires a very specific level of visual discipline. Even when you are shooting behind-the-scenes content, the footage has to feel cinematic, polished and aligned with the brand’s identity. For iRestore, the challenge was to capture the production process in a way that felt professional and human, while still supporting the larger commercial campaign.

Q: iRestore has been in the market for more than two decades and sells through major platforms including Amazon and Walmart. How does that kind of consumer reach affect your responsibility as a DOP?

A: When a brand has that kind of reach, every visual decision matters. The images are not being created for a small internal audience; they may become part of how a national consumer base understands the product and the company. As a DOP, I have to think about clarity, trust and visual consistency.

Q: Behind-the-scenes cinematography can sometimes be treated as secondary, but on a major campaign it becomes part of the brand’s public image. How did you approach that?

A: I approach BTS work with the same seriousness as a main commercial shoot. The goal is to capture the atmosphere, the collaboration and the craft behind the production without making it feel casual or unfinished. Good behind-the-scenes cinematography should reveal the process while still maintaining a strong visual standard. Most of the time, good BTS on a campaign can provide better sales numbers because it provides a human connection with brand founders and audiences.

Q: You recently also worked on a music-video project for Maanu, one of Pakistan’s contemporary pop and hip-hop voices. What made that project significant?

A: It was meaningful because the project connected me to a very influential South Asian music environment. Maanu has a strong artistic identity, and the audience for his music extends across borders. As a cinematographer, that creates an opportunity to build images that carry rhythm, energy and emotional tone for a large regional audience.

Q: The Maanu project placed you alongside director Luke Azariah, who directed for Coke Studio Pakistan Season 15, and producer Shahrukh Kazim, founder of FEPO and video producer for Coke Studio Pakistan Seasons 14 and 15. How significant was that creative team?

A: It was very significant. When you work with people who have contributed to major music productions, the expectations are high. The visual language has to match the level of the music and the reputation of the collaborators. My focus was to support the director’s vision while bringing my own discipline in lighting, framing and camera movement.

Q: The team behind the project is connected to the same creative ecosystem that produced globally recognised work such as “Pasoori,” which surpassed a billion views on YouTube. What does that kind of context mean for an Indian cinematographer?

A: It shows how powerful South Asian music has become internationally. When a project is connected to that ecosystem, you understand that the visual work has to be ready for audiences far beyond one city or country. It is a reminder that regional music can have global visual expectations.

Q: Coke Studio Pakistan has more than 24 million subscribers, over 5 billion views across digital platforms and streams in more than 180 countries. How does working with collaborators from that world shape your perspective?

A: It makes you very aware of scale. Music today travels instantly, and the image travels with it. A cinematographer has to think not only about the set, but about how the video will live on phones, televisions, streaming platforms and social media around the world.

Q: Your GUAPI campaign placed you in the luxury streetwear space with a brand that has grown internationally since launching online in 2017. How did fashion cinematography differ from your other work?

A: Fashion cinematography is about attitude, texture and identity. The clothing has to be photographed with style, but it also has to feel connected to the person wearing it. With a luxury streetwear campaign, the camera must make the brand feel aspirational without losing its edge.

Q: The GUAPI project featured Lil Baby, an internationally successful American rapper with more than 11 billion streams, platinum and multi-platinum releases, Grammy recognition and major BET Award wins. How does the presence of a global music figure change the visual stakes?

A: When an artist has that level of recognition, the camera has to respect the presence they already bring. You do not overcomplicate the image just for the sake of style. You build a visual world that supports their identity, the brand and the campaign’s energy.

Q: As cinematographer on the GUAPI campaign, your responsibilities included camera operation, lighting composition and visual framing for a high-end fashion commercial. What did that require technically?

A: It required precision. In fashion work, small choices can change the entire feeling of the image, the angle of light, the texture of fabric, the movement of the camera, the relationship between the subject and the frame. Everything has to feel intentional.

Q: Taken together, iRestore, Maanu and GUAPI show your work across wellness advertising, South Asian music and international fashion. What do these new achievements say about your range?

A: They show that I can adapt my cinematography to different worlds. A wellness brand, a music video and a fashion campaign each need a different visual language. The common thread is understanding the story or identity behind the project and then building images that serve it.

Q: Before these recent credits, you worked on TV JOJ productions in Slovakia covering the Oscars, with reported national television reach of more than 2 million combined live views. How did that broadcast work shape your international experience?

A: Broadcast work teaches you to think quickly and clearly. You have to capture important moments in real time and still maintain a professional visual standard. That kind of pressure is useful because it sharpens your instincts.

Q: You also worked on TV JOJ coverage connected to Comic Con in San Diego, with reported viewership of more than 1.5 million combined live views in Slovakia. What did those entertainment assignments add to your profile?

A: They gave me experience with large public-facing entertainment coverage. Comic Con has energy, movement and unpredictability, so you have to stay alert. The goal is to capture the excitement without losing composition or clarity.

Q: Your broadcast work connected you to coverage involving major global entertainment properties, including Oscar-recognised films, Marvel and DC programming, Mortal Kombat, Peacemaker and Alien: Earth. Why is that significant?

A: It is significant because those properties are part of global popular culture. Even when you are documenting coverage around them, you are working inside a media environment that audiences recognise internationally. That experience helps you understand how entertainment culture moves across borders.

Q: You were hired by Ghost Atomic for a commercial campaign in Delhi connected to Microsoft Azure and Writesonic. What did that branded-content assignment demonstrate?

A: It demonstrated trust in my ability to work on a professional commercial project connected to global technology and AI brands. Commercial cinematography has to communicate a message quickly and cleanly. That means lighting, camera and framing all have to support the client’s purpose.

Q: As aerial Director of Photography for Imagining Our Minds, you filmed aerial cinematography for a documentary connected to neurodiversity, Disney Imagineers and the I Am Able Foundation. What made that project visually distinct?

A: Aerial cinematography gives a story scale and movement. For a documentary connected to imagination and neurodiversity, the visuals needed to feel open and expansive. The challenge was to create images that supported the human subject without making the aerial work feel decorative.

Q: Imagining Our Minds is connected to a production environment involving names such as DreamWorks, Adobe, Netflix and the Clint Eastwood Charitable Fund. How does that context influence your approach?

A: It raises the standard of professionalism. When a documentary has respected creative and institutional connections, the cinematography must be both technically strong and emotionally appropriate. The image has to serve the story first.

Q: Your documentary work for Yunigen involved a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company, public-health themes and Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, H.E. Dr. Musalia Mudavadi. What did that assignment require from you?

A: It required respect and restraint. Public-health and diplomatic settings are very different from music videos or fashion campaigns. The images need to feel credible, composed and sensitive to the seriousness of the subject.

Q: Trigger, directed by RP Patnaik, was publicly recognised as Oscar-eligible in the Live Action Short Film category. What did that project mean for your narrative cinematography?

A: Trigger was meaningful because narrative shorts demand economy. You do not have unlimited time to build the world, so each shot has to carry story, emotion and atmosphere. Working on a project with that level of recognition was an important experience.

Q: The Seasons Club was selected at the Mumbai Shorts International Film Festival and involved collaborators with broader film and television experience. How did that project strengthen your Indian profile?

A: It connected my cinematography to an Indian festival environment while also allowing me to work with experienced creative professionals. That combination matters because it shows the work can live within both Indian and international conversations.

Q: Project and Serve was selected by NewFilmmakers Los Angeles and featured at the Micheaux Film Festival, platforms known for independent and underrepresented storytelling. Why was that recognition important?

A: Those platforms value stories with purpose and perspective. As a cinematographer, I want to support projects that have something human to say. Recognition in that kind of space is meaningful because it shows the images contributed to a larger message.

Q: Your rock music video Rogue Futurelust became a finalist at the California Music Video & Film Awards and achieved more than 86,000 views across platforms. What did that project show about your style?

A: It showed my interest in bold music-video imagery. Rock videos allow for stronger contrasts, movement and atmosphere. The challenge is to make the visuals feel energetic without becoming chaotic.

Q: Point Loma won Best Director of Photography at Music Video Underground, an international music-video-focused festival. How important is recognition specifically for cinematography?

A: It is very important because it recognises the craft directly. A music video depends heavily on the relationship between sound and image. When the cinematography is recognised, it means the visual choices helped define the project.

Q: One Sun was a finalist for Best Cinematography at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival, a Canadian Screen Award-qualifying and Telefilm Canada-qualifying festival. Why does that stand out?

A: It stands out because the recognition came in an international festival framework and specifically acknowledged cinematography. That kind of recognition helps show that the visual work can connect across different cultural and industry spaces.

Q: You have also documented high-profile live events, including Fiona Ma’s lieutenant governor campaign announcement at The Hollywood Museum. How does live-event cinematography fit into your wider work?

A: Live events keep you sharp. You cannot repeat the moment, so you have to anticipate movement, emotion and timing. That skill is useful in every format, including documentary, commercial and narrative work.

Q: Looking across iRestore, Maanu, GUAPI, TV JOJ, Microsoft Azure, Writesonic, Imagining Our Minds, Yunigen, Trigger, Point Loma and your other projects, what connects your career?

A: The connection is adaptability with a consistent visual standard. Every project has its own needs, but I try to bring the same seriousness to each one. Whether it is a brand campaign, a music video, a documentary or a film, the image has to communicate clearly.

Q: For readers in India, what does your career say about the international reach of Indian Directors of Photography today?

A: I think it shows that Indian DOPs can work across industries and countries when the craft is strong. Cinematography is a visual language, and if you understand story, light and collaboration, that language can travel.

Q: With these new achievements now expanding your work across national advertising, South Asian music and global fashion, how do you see this stage of your career?

A: I see it as a very important stage because the projects are becoming more diverse and more international. I am grateful for that, but I also know the responsibility that comes with it. My goal is to keep improving and to create images that feel honest, cinematic and worthy of the stories and brands I work with.