Abhishek Gunjan turned personal failure into platform for law toppers

Abhishek Gunjan transformed personal exam failure into Bihar’s leading law prep institute, mentoring thousands and achieving consistent national-level success.

There are professions that start with victories at a young age. Others are moulded by disappointments that would not remain disappointments. The second kind is the one of Abhishek Gunjan.

He was an aspiring lawyer who experienced failure before becoming the motor of the steady CLAT and AILET scores in Bihar. This experience did not stop his ambition. It redirected it.

When failure dawned on him: preparing to CLAT put Abhishek in touch with the lack of access and student mentorship in Bihar. Quite a number were forced to relocate to metros. Many could not afford to. Abhishek did not see failure as a judgment, but as an indication.

Decision to go back: In 2019, he went back to Patna and established Law Prep Tutorial Patna with a long-term orientation and meager resources. The difference was defined: clarity of concepts, temperament of exam, frequent practice and the mentorship of both scholarly and self-esteem.

Seven years of national performance: His students have produced seven consecutive national performance over the last seven years: Seven Bihar toppers and several national-level selections in CLAT and AILET in performance, including record national performance at NLU Delhi. These results were the result of reproducible systems rather than compromises.

One classroom to one of the top institutes in the Eastern part of India: what started as a one man show is today Law Prep Tutorial Patna, one of the most renowned law preparation institutes in the Eastern part of India with a faculty of more than 100 professionals in the fields of academics/ teaching, mentoring, counselling and operations.

Creating citizens, not ranks: The institute conducts legal awareness campaigns in all schools of Bihar, and spearheaded the developing of the largest hand-painted set of Preamble of the Indian Constitution, which the World Book of Records, London, has recognised.

Exposure and ambition: Abhishek has created exposure and ambition by holding the Biggest Law Conclave in India three years in a row in Bihar where national figures were put into close contact with the aspirational law students.

Award after being hit: Law Prep Tutorial Patna is the sole enterprise that has won the National Legal Excellence Award by ASSOCHAM, handed over by the Law Minister. Abhishek gunjan is also the receiver of the Iconic Brands Award or Zee news and the Industry Leaders Award or Economic Times.

In the future: In addition to institutional expansion, Abhishek is still supporting the idea of a second National Law University in Bihar to enhance the access to the highest level of education in law.

Since failure on personal grounds to establishment of a platform which generates national law toppers, the path of Abhishek Gunjan is grounded on the principles of focus, purpose and long-range thinking.