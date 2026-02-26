FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Why collectors prefer high-accuracy super clone watches in 2026

Abhishek Gunjan turned personal failure into platform for law toppers

Best Clean Factory Watches Online 2026: Top Website for Clean Factory Watches

India, Israel to ink strategic economic, security agreements after Modi-Netanyahu high-delegation level talks

VIROSH wedding: Rashmika Mandanna's Animal co-star Indira Krishnan congratulates on-screen daughter for new beginnings with Vijay Deverakonda

Meet Rashmika Mandanna's ex-lover, she was engaged to her, they called-off engagement due to..., his brother is star, he is...

'Hard to like, very spiky': Ex-England pacer's brutal take on India coach Gautam Gambhir

Delhi: DTC to launch Pink Saheli Smart Card for women to travel free, along with Orange, Blue smart cards

Stephen Hawking pictured sipping drink with bikini-clad women in Epstein files; family issues statement

India face Zimbabwe in must-win clash: Will Sanju Samson, Axar Patel return for Chennai game?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India Pakistan News: India Slams Pakistan, Tells Islamabad To Focus On IMF Crisis Instead Of Kashmir

India Pakistan News: India Slams Pakistan, Tells Islamabad To Focus On IMF Crisis Instead Of Kashmir

Modi Israel Visit: Israel PM Netanyahu Shares Car Ride With PM Narendra Modi After Knesset Address

Modi Israel Visit: Israel PM Netanyahu Shares Car Ride With PM Narendra Modi After Knesset Address

Why collectors prefer high-accuracy super clone watches in 2026

Why collectors prefer high-accuracy super clone watches in 2026

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda' s wedding, 7 tips you should

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times

HomeInsights

INSIGHTS

Abhishek Gunjan turned personal failure into platform for law toppers

Abhishek Gunjan transformed personal exam failure into Bihar’s leading law prep institute, mentoring thousands and achieving consistent national-level success.

Latest News

Priyanka Gupta

Updated : Feb 26, 2026, 05:32 PM IST

Abhishek Gunjan turned personal failure into platform for law toppers
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

There are professions that start with victories at a young age. Others are moulded by disappointments that would not remain disappointments. The second kind is the one of Abhishek Gunjan.

He was an aspiring lawyer who experienced failure before becoming the motor of the steady CLAT and AILET scores in Bihar. This experience did not stop his ambition. It redirected it.

When failure dawned on him: preparing to CLAT put Abhishek in touch with the lack of access and student mentorship in Bihar. Quite a number were forced to relocate to metros. Many could not afford to. Abhishek did not see failure as a judgment, but as an indication.

Decision to go back: In 2019, he went back to Patna and established Law Prep Tutorial Patna with a long-term orientation and meager resources. The difference was defined: clarity of concepts, temperament of exam, frequent practice and the mentorship of both scholarly and self-esteem.

Seven years of national performance: His students have produced seven consecutive national performance over the last seven years: Seven Bihar toppers and several national-level selections in CLAT and AILET in performance, including record national performance at NLU Delhi. These results were the result of reproducible systems rather than compromises.

One classroom to one of the top institutes in the Eastern part of India: what started as a one man show is today Law Prep Tutorial Patna, one of the most renowned law preparation institutes in the Eastern part of India with a faculty of more than 100 professionals in the fields of academics/ teaching, mentoring, counselling and operations.

Creating citizens, not ranks: The institute conducts legal awareness campaigns in all schools of Bihar, and spearheaded the developing of the largest hand-painted set of Preamble of the Indian Constitution, which the World Book of Records, London, has recognised.

Exposure and ambition: Abhishek has created exposure and ambition by holding the Biggest Law Conclave in India three years in a row in Bihar where national figures were put into close contact with the aspirational law students.

Award after being hit: Law Prep Tutorial Patna is the sole enterprise that has won the National Legal Excellence Award by ASSOCHAM, handed over by the Law Minister. Abhishek gunjan is also the receiver of the Iconic Brands Award or Zee news and the Industry Leaders Award or Economic Times.

In the future: In addition to institutional expansion, Abhishek is still supporting the idea of a second National Law University in Bihar to enhance the access to the highest level of education in law.

Since failure on personal grounds to establishment of a platform which generates national law toppers, the path of Abhishek Gunjan is grounded on the principles of focus, purpose and long-range thinking.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Why collectors prefer high-accuracy super clone watches in 2026
    Why collectors prefer high-accuracy super clone watches in 2026
    Abhishek Gunjan turned personal failure into platform for law toppers
    Abhishek Gunjan turned personal failure into platform for law toppers
    Best Clean Factory Watches Online 2026: Top Website for Clean Factory Watches
    Best Clean Factory Watches Online 2026: Top Website for Clean Factory
    India, Israel to ink strategic economic, security agreements after Modi-Netanyahu high-delegation level talks
    India, Israel to ink strategic economic, security agreements after talks
    VIROSH wedding: Rashmika Mandanna's Animal co-star Indira Krishnan congratulates on-screen daughter for new beginnings with Vijay Deverakonda
    VIROSH wedding: Rashmika Mandanna's Animal co-star Indira Krishnan congratulates
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics
    Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant
    Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026
    Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda' s wedding, 7 tips you should
    From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture
    From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times
    From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances
    From Border 2 to Kohhra 2: Five scenestealer performances by Mona Singh
    VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics
    VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement