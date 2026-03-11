FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward for T20 World Cup champions

Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu': 'Thank you for your innocence, courage, and relentless hope'

Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority is his recovery and 9-month pregnant Ritika's health'

Good Strengths That are Creaming Airlock Forwards: The Underlying Success of Archit Garg.

Rohit Kochhar Hosts Birthday Celebration in honour of Shashi Tharoor; Diplomats, Legal Luminaries, Judges, Members of Parliament and several others attend

Gold Investing Options: Tracking Gold Prices and Choosing the Right Vehicle

Top 5 Common HDD Error Codes: What They Mean and Why They Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Akshar Yoga Kendraa opens PURANTHA a Global Centre of high level of Yogic Sciences in Bengaluru

ABHA vs Ayushman Card: What’s the Difference?

LPG Crisis: Induction cooktops are going 'out of stock' in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru; what other alternatives you can use?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward for T20 World Cup champions

'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward

Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu': 'Thank you for your innocence, courage, and relentless hope'

Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu'

Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority is his recovery and 9-month pregnant Ritika's health'

Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war

Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile

Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle

Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais

HomeInsights

INSIGHTS

ABHA vs Ayushman Card: What’s the Difference?

The ABHA Card manages digital medical records for all, while the Ayushman Card provides financial health insurance for eligible families.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 02:57 PM IST

ABHA vs Ayushman Card: What’s the Difference?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Indian healthcare system is slowly becoming digital. Due to this change, people are now getting to know about two government health cards: the ABHA Card and the Ayushman Card. Both of these are part of government health schemes, so you might think they are the same, but in reality, they are quite different. You can keep and manage your medical records online with the ABHA Card. On the other hand, families who are eligible can receive financial assistance for hospital treatment using the Ayushman Card.

Knowing the difference and details of these cards can be helpful for people to figure out the best usage of each card. It also helps you understand what they can actually do and what they cannot.

 What ABHA Card Actually Does

The ABHA Card (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) is a digital health identity card. It enables you to store your medical records online. It keeps your prescription, test results, and treatment history organised. So when you visit a doctor, you don’t have to explain everything again or search for old papers. The doctor can simply fetch your medical records through the card if you allow it.

 What the Ayushman Card Actually Covers

The Ayushman Card is a health insurance card related to Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. It is issued under PM-JAY. The main goal of this card is to help eligible families meet their hospitalisation bills. Eventually, helping them manage their financial burden.

The card gives a maximum of 5 lakh coverage per family. The costs have to be hospital treatment related. It allows people to receive cashless treatment at a government or private hospital, depending on approval. The scheme is designed to help families with the lowest incomes. For this reason, families are selected based on their socio-economic status.

Key Differences Between ABHA Card and Ayushman Card

Aspect

ABHA Card

Ayushman Card

Primary purpose

Functioning as a digital health identity generated in order to assist people to have control over their medical records and share these records with different healthcare providers in a secure manner.

Designed to offer financial protection by covering the hospital stay costs of eligible families.

Type of benefit

Offers the benefits of informing and organising health data that are related to one’s health, thus leading to an improvement in the continuity of care.

Gives financial help to families by saving them from making a large payment in cash for hospital treatments that have been approved.

Eligibility

Any Indian resident can use it voluntarily without any restrictions related to income or socio-economic status.

It is restricted to only families that conform to the eligibility criteria set by the government.

Role during treatment

Enables physicians to get acquainted with the patient's medical records (if the patient approves), which helps in the diagnosis and formulation of the treatment plan.

Enables hospitals to carry out cashless treatment and an insurance claim facility for the covered procedures.

Insurance coverage

Does not act as insurance or pay for the medical expenses.

Gives the hospitalisation insurance cover up to a certain annual limit.

Long-term value

It can be considered a valuable asset when there are numerous medical records and frequent healthcare interactions.

Usually, it becomes relevant when hospital admission is covered under the scheme.

 

Do You Need Both Cards?

You can use both of these cards individually. But if you are eligible for the Ayushman benefit, it can be helpful to have both. The ABHA Card can enable smoother communication between the doctor and patient if it is used in combination with the Ayushman Card, which handles hospital bill payments. Such a situation means less paperwork and better coordination during a hospital stay.

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward for T20 World Cup champions
    'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward
    Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu': 'Thank you for your innocence, courage, and relentless hope'
    Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu'
    Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority is his recovery and 9-month pregnant Ritika's health'
    Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority
    Good Strengths That are Creaming Airlock Forwards: The Underlying Success of Archit Garg.
    Good Strengths That are Creaming Airlock Forwards: The Underlying Success of Arc
    Rohit Kochhar Hosts Birthday Celebration in honour of Shashi Tharoor; Diplomats, Legal Luminaries, Judges, Members of Parliament and several others attend
    Rohit Kochhar Hosts Birthday Celebration in honour of Shashi Tharoor; Diplomats,
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war
    Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile
    Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle
    Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio
    Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls
    Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais
    Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for March 14
    Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for
    Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor, dating rumours with Harsh Mehta, now linked with Sorab Bedi
    Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement