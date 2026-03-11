ABHA vs Ayushman Card: What’s the Difference?

The ABHA Card manages digital medical records for all, while the Ayushman Card provides financial health insurance for eligible families.

The Indian healthcare system is slowly becoming digital. Due to this change, people are now getting to know about two government health cards: the ABHA Card and the Ayushman Card. Both of these are part of government health schemes, so you might think they are the same, but in reality, they are quite different. You can keep and manage your medical records online with the ABHA Card. On the other hand, families who are eligible can receive financial assistance for hospital treatment using the Ayushman Card.

Knowing the difference and details of these cards can be helpful for people to figure out the best usage of each card. It also helps you understand what they can actually do and what they cannot.

What ABHA Card Actually Does

The ABHA Card (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) is a digital health identity card. It enables you to store your medical records online. It keeps your prescription, test results, and treatment history organised. So when you visit a doctor, you don’t have to explain everything again or search for old papers. The doctor can simply fetch your medical records through the card if you allow it.

What the Ayushman Card Actually Covers

The Ayushman Card is a health insurance card related to Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. It is issued under PM-JAY. The main goal of this card is to help eligible families meet their hospitalisation bills. Eventually, helping them manage their financial burden.

The card gives a maximum of 5 lakh coverage per family. The costs have to be hospital treatment related. It allows people to receive cashless treatment at a government or private hospital, depending on approval. The scheme is designed to help families with the lowest incomes. For this reason, families are selected based on their socio-economic status.

Key Differences Between ABHA Card and Ayushman Card

Aspect ABHA Card Ayushman Card Primary purpose Functioning as a digital health identity generated in order to assist people to have control over their medical records and share these records with different healthcare providers in a secure manner. Designed to offer financial protection by covering the hospital stay costs of eligible families. Type of benefit Offers the benefits of informing and organising health data that are related to one’s health, thus leading to an improvement in the continuity of care. Gives financial help to families by saving them from making a large payment in cash for hospital treatments that have been approved. Eligibility Any Indian resident can use it voluntarily without any restrictions related to income or socio-economic status. It is restricted to only families that conform to the eligibility criteria set by the government. Role during treatment Enables physicians to get acquainted with the patient's medical records (if the patient approves), which helps in the diagnosis and formulation of the treatment plan. Enables hospitals to carry out cashless treatment and an insurance claim facility for the covered procedures. Insurance coverage Does not act as insurance or pay for the medical expenses. Gives the hospitalisation insurance cover up to a certain annual limit. Long-term value It can be considered a valuable asset when there are numerous medical records and frequent healthcare interactions. Usually, it becomes relevant when hospital admission is covered under the scheme.

Do You Need Both Cards?

You can use both of these cards individually. But if you are eligible for the Ayushman benefit, it can be helpful to have both. The ABHA Card can enable smoother communication between the doctor and patient if it is used in combination with the Ayushman Card, which handles hospital bill payments. Such a situation means less paperwork and better coordination during a hospital stay.

