Insights

INSIGHTS

ABCom makes technology accessible for businesses through laptop rental services

ABCom Private Limited is seeing a surge in demand for its affordable laptop rental services from Indian startups, businesses, and co-working spaces.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 04:14 PM IST

ABCom makes technology accessible for businesses through laptop rental services

New Delhi, India, July 28, 2025: Early-stage businesses in India are going for the smarter options for their technology spending and choosing tools that deliver real-value. Recognizing this shifting perspective, ABCom Private Limited, a laptop rental company is witnessing a remarkable surge in the demand for laptop-on-rent services. These demands come mainly from co-working hubs, startup businesses, and tech companies across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

ABCom’s affordable laptop rental solutions are more preferred by growing businesses over capital-heavy bulk purchases. Opting for laptops on rent allows them to allocate funds in scaling their businesses — something that is crucial in the growing stages.

The company provides laptops for rent from reputed brands like Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell, with custom plans that include doorstep delivery, technical support, and zero maintenance overhead.

“Founders today are focused on cash flow, not asset ownership,” shared an ABCom customer.. He further added, “Flexibility makes a big difference for us as we want to focus our capital towards scaling our businesses.”

Through its laptop rental services, ABCom offers immediate cost relief by eliminating the need for upfront investments of ₹50,000 to Rs 80,000, per device. The company provides flexible rent duration, customers can rent laptops for days, weeks, months or years. This also allows them to rent laptops with advanced features that they would require for more demanding projects.

Providing laptop rental services in over 250 cities like Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, and many more, ABCom is changing the way MSMEs and growing companies approach tech accessibility.

The company’s flexible and hassle-free offerings are profitable for startups, while also being useful for event organizers, educational setups, remote teams, students and those working in the creative field.

Laptop rental services by ABCom Private Limited is already set to reshape how businesses think about procuring technology.

For more information, visit: https://abcom.in/

 

Disclaimer:
This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

