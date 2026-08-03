AAFT University Raipur educates journalism students through practical TV and radio broadcasting in one of the best media and arts universities of India

Raipur, Chhattisgarh – Students of journalism at AAFT University Raipur are educated through practical TV and radio broadcasting training. Being one of the best media and arts universities in the country, students of BA in Journalism and Mass Communication study in a real TV studio, radio station and post-production laboratories where they produce their own news broadcasts, radio shows and digital journalism pieces, and not just theoretically learn broadcast journalism. AAFT University relies on years of experience of its parent company in education – AAFT University was established 33 years ago and has a portfolio of professional work created by graduates.

For students who want to get an academically recognized degree in BJMC along with the practical broadcasting experience, AAFT University Raipur can offer everything that most journalism colleges in Central India are unable to offer: a state-accredited university program, a campus tailored for media and arts studies, and constant access to broadcasting facilities since the very first year of studying. Besides, students graduate with an NSDC-aligned skill certification along with their degree.

Campus Studios: The Place Where Journalism Students Get Practical Training

The cornerstone of journalism program at AAFT University Raipur is the production facilities. Students work in an in-house television studio making live news bulletins, an in-house radio station that produces broadcasting and radio advertisement content, and an in-house film production facility with contemporary cameras and post-production labs including audio studios. This gives students practical training in the true essence of a newsroom, in an academic environment throughout the week and not just during laboratory classes.

This means that students don’t just study the theoretical aspect of broadcast journalism and are tested on that. They write, film, anchor and edit actual bulletins in a studio setup, critique their work with the teachers and improve it like a professional team would do. In three years’ time, students will produce a vast collection of news packages, radio shows, podcasts and digital media that prove their ability to prospective employers along with the NSDC accredited skill certificate.

Programmes in Journalism and Mass Communication in AAFT University Raipur

The School of Journalism and Mass Communication in AAFT University provides two programmes for students interested in making their career in the expanding media industry of India. The BA programme provides the entire three-year undergraduate programme in print, broadcast, digital and radio journalism. The MA programme allows the graduates to explore themselves in investigative journalism, digital journalism, and editorial management. These programmes have an emphasis on production-based education from the very beginning of the programme, with the students working in a TV studio, radio and post-production studio.

Programme Duration Target Audience BA in Journalism and Mass Communication 3 Years Students after Class 12 looking for a complete, industry-connected journalism degree MA in Journalism and Mass Communication 2 Years Graduates who want to move into senior editorial, broadcast, or digital journalism roles

What Does the BA in Journalism and Mass Communication Course Involve?

BA in Journalism and Mass Communication is a three-year undergraduate course carrying 120 credits, with 160-credit Honours track including an expanded research element. The syllabus involves print journalism, broadcast journalism, digital and online media, photography, new media journalism, radio journalism, news anchoring, advertising, public relations, and media research, with practical production work beginning right from the first semester as opposed to starting in the latter years of the course.

A portfolio of practical journalism and media skills is created by the students through all three years involving news bulletins, radio programmes, podcasts, video journalism pieces, and digital media. This portfolio provides graduates with proof of their capability once they step into the job market in the form of academic transcripts, skill credentials, and above all, their own practical body of work.

MA in Journalism and Mass Communication is the next stage following BA and is a two-year postgraduate course involving advanced news production, live reporting, investigative journalism, and editorial skills.

Under Mentors like Faye D'Souza, One of India's Most Esteemed Journalists

AAFT University Raipur's journalism students have the advantage of being mentored by Industry Dean Faye D'Souza, who is the first female editor of India Today and who had worked as a senior editor in publications like The Indian Express and The Times of India. Such an industry leader influences the course structure and content of journalism studies, which ensure that the students study journalism from an editorial perspective and not merely from a theoretical perspective.

Learning from a journalist of such repute, along with producing actual content on-air and online from campus studios, makes the journalism program of AAFT University Raipur a rare combination of both editorial credentials and practical skills, which is not offered by many other journalism colleges in Central India.

An Industry-oriented, Industry Connected Campus

The 27 acres campus of AAFT University, located in Raipur, functions on the principles of practice-based learning. This is evident from the production set-ups on the campus through which all the 100+ courses available on the campus are delivered. In case of Journalism students, it ensures that they get access to these facilities at all times and not just during laboratory hours.

Industry experts make it a point to come to the campus and conduct workshops and discussions. One such instance is of News Anchor Akhilesh Anand coming to campus to conduct discussions on journalism and mass communication with the students on campus. Media conclaves and film festivals conducted on campus also give students an opportunity to interact with industry experts.

What Jobs Can You Get After a BJMC Degree at AAFT University Raipur?

Career Role Where They Work News Reporter / News Anchor Print publications, television news channels, digital news platforms Broadcast Journalist Television news channels, radio stations, OTT platforms Digital Content Producer Digital media platforms, content studios, OTT platforms Video Journalist Digital media platforms, news agencies, independent productions Podcast Producer Radio stations, podcast platforms, digital audio companies Radio Jockey Radio stations, digital audio platforms PR Strategist PR agencies, corporate communications, advertising agencies Corporate Communication Manager Corporate offices, government departments, PR firms Social Media Journalist Digital media platforms, news organisations, brands

The jobs are in the areas of print media, TV news channels, digital media platforms, radio stations, advertising agencies, and public relations firms.

The Placement Cell of AAFT University Raipur, which operates under the supervision of Mrs Seema Bedi, Group Director - Career & Corporate Relations, provides comprehensive career assistance to journalism students during their course. After completing the course with a proven production portfolio along with a recognized academic certificate, the students graduate with a solid overall profile in the eyes of employers. Some of the biggest names in India’s media industry are among the placement partners of AAFT University Raipur, while the alumni network of the AAFT group, with more than 37,000 alumni globally, shows how many career opportunities a journalism degree from AAFT University Raipur can open up.

In Their Own Words

Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor, AAFT University Raipur, stated: "The philosophy of our institution has always been straightforward in saying that media education has to be practiced, rather than learned. It is for this reason that the journalism students at the AAFT University, Raipur, spend their days in the studio and producing their bulletin, guided by experienced professionals. This culture of practical and industry-based learning is what has created many successful media professionals of the past and continues to do so for the present."

Applications are Now Open for 2026

Applicants who have completed Class 12 from any recognised board are eligible for the BA Journalism and Mass Communication course at AAFT University, Raipur. Applicants who have completed graduation can apply for the MA in Journalism and Mass Communication course. Admissions will be based on the AAFT Global Entrance Exam (AAFT GEE) and Personal Interview. Students requiring financial assistance can apply for NSDC Skill Loan schemes at discounted rates. Applications are available at aaft.edu.in/apply-now.

About AAFT University Raipur

AAFT University, Raipur is a UGC-recognised University situated in Raipur, Chhattisgarh with 33 years of AAFT group experience in creative media education. It is recognised by the Government of Chhattisgarh and MHRD and provides 100+ professional courses in areas such as journalism, cinema, fashion design, animation, music, interior design, fine arts, hospitality management and management at a state-of-the-art 27 acre campus with residential and sports facilities. With over 30,000 students trained from 180+ countries and a vast network of alumni working in India’s creative and media industry, AAFT University, Raipur continues to nurture globally competent professionals for the creative economy.

For Admissions and Media Inquiries, Contact:

AAFT University Of Media And Arts

AAFT University GF-18, Ground Floor, Shyam Plaza, Pandri, Raipur, Chhattisgarh-492001, India

+91-8064057209, +91-9109112078