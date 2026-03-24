AAFT’s B.Des in 3D Animation & VFX prepares students for next-gen digital media roles

AAFT Noida launched a B.Des in 3D Animation and VFX, providing industry-aligned training for careers in film, gaming, and digital media.

With the world undergoing digital storytelling, immersive images and cinematic experiences, the Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) is launching its industry-relevant 3D Animation and VFX-oriented Bachelor of Design (B.Des) as a future-oriented undergraduate degree course that equips students with the future-ready careers in the areas of animation, visual effects, and next-generation digital media.

In addition to its core offering, AAFT is also expanding its academic portfolio with a game design and development course and a B.Sc in Game Design program, addressing the rapidly growing demand for skilled professionals in the global gaming industry.

As a booming industry in film, OTT platforms, gaming, advertising, and virtual production, the need for professionally trained 3D animation and VFX artists has never been higher than it is now. The B.Des program at AAFT is a response to this need in that it integrates creative mastery, technical mastery, and on-the-job exposure to production, guaranteeing that the graduates will be ready to meet the changing demands of the industry.

A Thriving World Industry with Growing Prospects



The animation and VFX sector has become one of the mighty economic actors in the creative economy of the world. The global animation and visual effects market size has been estimated by industry sources to exceed USD 500 billion by 2030 due to the rise in content consumption, streaming, gaming, and walking around technologies.

India has become one of the key animation and VFX destinations, with its contribution to the global film, television, and digital work , and gaming sector supported by emerging programs like the B.Sc in Game Design program, which prepare students for interactive media careers. It is reported that, the animation and VFX industry in India has a growth rate of more than 10 per cent, and that the employment prospects are increasing at a high rate in animation studios and production companies as well as in digital agencies.

With 70 % of all visual content worldwide now needs some kind of animation or VFX, the use of skilled professionals is no longer optional, but mandatory. The B.Des program in 3D Animation and VFX at AAFT is purposefully created to equip students to be integrated into this dynamic and opportunity-driven ecosystem.

Digital Future Industry-Relevant Curriculum

The B.Des program in 3D Animation and VFX at AAFT is a well-rounded program in that it offers the necessary knowledge of art as well as the latest digital production methods of our industry. The program aims at instilling conceptualization, design, animate, and production of visual content of high quality that meets the industry standards.

Key learning areas include:

Principles of animation and film telling.

Texturing, lighting, and 3D modeling.

Rigging and character design.

Motion pictures and visual effects.

Film and digital media visual effects.

Digital cinematography and rendering pipelines.

Pre-production, production, and post-production Workflows.

The curriculum also keeps on changing in line with the trends in the industry so that the students are trained on modern tools, techniques, and production methods that apply in the major studios around the world.

Practical Learning through a Studio-based Learning



The hands-on and studio-based model of learning is one of the distinguishing values of AAFT B.Des program. Much of the academic time of students is devoted to live projects, simulations, production-based projects, and assignments, which recreate real-world studio experiences.

Recent studies indicate that over three-quarters of employers who use creativity as a hiring criterion do so solely to ensure substantial experience, as opposed to theoretical understanding. AAFT fulfills this requirement by allowing students to work with short films, animated sequences, Vfx shots, advertisements, and digital media projects during the program.

This will help them graduate with a healthy professional portfolio, which is a necessary commodity in getting jobs in competitive animation and VFX studios.

Faculty Expertise and Industry exposure



AAFT is an institution with a fine faculty of seasoned teachers, animation experts, VFX professionals, and practitioners of the industry. The academic and professional experiences they have together enable the students to have conceptual understanding as well as practical understanding of the emerging digital media world.

The program also focuses on industrial exposure by:

Animation and VFX experts guest lecture.

Masterclasses and workshops on new technology.

Review of portfolios and interaction with industry.

Introduction to actual world manufacturing problems.

It is a learning ecosystem that makes sure students learn not only how to develop visual works, but also how to collaborate efficiently in the professional pipelines and creative teams.

Training Students to Work in Next-Gen Digital Media



The animation and VFX scope has been extended way beyond the cinema. The use of professionals is needed today in the fields of gaming, advertising, architecture visualization, AR / VR, education and immersive digital experiences.

Reports suggest that the role linked to animation, motion graphics, and VFX has increased by more than 45 % in the past five years due to the demand for digital-first content and immersion in storytelling.

A B.Des candidate of AAFT in 3D Animation and VFX is ready to work in such positions as:

3D Animator

VFX Artist

Character Animator

Motion Graphics Designer

Compositing Artist

Lighting and Rendering Artist.

Digital Media Designer

The students have solid foundation skills and production-ready training that prepares them to be adaptable to changing platforms and technologies.

Career Counseling and Placement Services

AAFT offers a full career development package to enable students to adjust to the life of professional practice. This involves career counseling, interview preparation, guidance on creating portfolios, and placement.

AAFT has a network of more than 35,000 creative professionals in more than 25 countries, which provides students with a good exposure to the industry in terms of animation studios, media houses, production companies, advertising agencies and digital content platforms.

The years of industry experience that the institution has earned have made students able to have internships and entry-level positions that can provide them with a solid background in long-term creative careers.

Excellence in Creative Education Legacy



Having a history of over 30 years of leadership in the field of creative education, AAFT has gained the reputation of a reliable partner in the development of talents in the spheres of film, media, animation, and design. Their programs have a reputation for integrating academic knowledge with industry applicability, innovation, and international exposure.

The B.Des 3D Animation and VFX indicates the zeal of AAFT to not only keep up with the current trends in the industry but also provide students with the skills that will keep them relevant even in an ever-changing digital environment.

Admissions Now Open

The admissions have already commenced in the next academic intake. B.Des in 3D Animation and VFX is the degree that students aspiring to have careers in animation and visual effects, yet who like visual storytelling, creativity, technology, and working with digital art will find most appropriate.

AAFT has high-quality creative education, and with the modern infrastructure, industry-specific training, and student-study pathways remain accessible and effective.

The Future of Digital Storytelling

The demand to hire competent animation and VFX specialists is getting increasingly high as the visual language of global communication is becoming the leading one. The B.Des 3D Animation & VFX program at AAFT enables graduates to be innovators of immersive experiences, creators of visuals, as well as leaders in next-generation digital media.

Through artistic insight and technical mastery, AAFT is molding the narrative creators who will determine the future of animation and visual effects.

For Media Inquiries, Contact:

AAFT Noida

Marwah Studios

FC-14/15, Sector-16A

Noida Film City, Uttar Pradesh, India

Phone: 08031443425 / 08031443452 / 09811014536 / 08068230367

Email: help@aaft.com

Website https://aaft.com/

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