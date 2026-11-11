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A stronger showing in QS Asia 2027 as Parul University secures 239th rank in Southern Asia

Parul University has significantly improved its global standing, securing the 791–800 rank band in QS Asia 2027 and 239th position in Southern Asia for the first time.

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Prakash Chand

Updated : Nov 11, 2026, 01:01 PM IST

A stronger showing in QS Asia 2027 as Parul University secures 239th rank in Southern Asia
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Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 6: The Parul University in Gujarat has entered the ranking range 791-800 in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027. In the previous edition QS World University Rankings: Asia 2026, it was ranked in the range 1001-1100. It has also been placed at the 239th rank in the QS World University Rankings: Southern Asia 2027 for the first time in its history.

For the purpose of the Asian ranking, 11 different parameters are used to rank the universities in the entire continent. These include academic and employer reputation, research performance, faculty-to-student ratio and international research networks. Other sub-regional rankings are also published by QS such as Southern Asia. They use the same set of criteria and data as the overall Asia rankings except that the latter ranks the universities only in a particular region. This means that the university is ranked number 239 in its own region.

Parul University is located in Vadodara and offers under-graduation, post-graduation and Ph.D. programs in diverse disciplines. The research cells operate along with classroom sessions such that whatever knowledge is imparted to the students in the class room is verified in the practical field. Apart from these, there are entrepreneurship activities, interdisciplinary collaborations and career development programs for students as well as faculty members.

Dr Geetika Madan Patel, Vice President, Parul University, stated, “The growth of any organization is based on the capacity to constantly learn and innovate and create opportunities which would equip students for a highly connected world. Growth in QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027 is one such milestone for our entire university community. But above all, it is a reminder of our obligation to provide an academic environment where critical thinking, research and innovation and a broader perspective beyond geographic frontiers are encouraged. We consider this ranking as an incentive to further improve the quality of education and opportunities for our students.”

Parul University attributes the growth to the collective efforts of its faculty, researchers, students and employees.

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