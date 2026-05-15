A Miracle Named Kaashvi: How SMA Man Of India Prateek Kwatra Raised ₹9 Crore to Give a 3-Year-Old a Second Chance at Life





Baby Kaashvi Successfully receives Zolgensma Gene Therapy at AIIMS, Delhi: A tale of faith, community and the power of digital compassion

Social Media influencer and social worker, Prateek Kwatra successfully mobilised a massive ₹9 Crore of public funds for a life-saving gene therapy for an SMA affected child named Baby Kaashvi, who is a 3.4 year old. Kaashvi got the gene therapy Zolgensma on 8 April 2026 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, making it a historic day in the history of India in the battle against rare genetic disorders.

Learning about the Crisis: SMA—What is it?

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) is a devastating inherited neuromuscular disorder characterised by a lack of a protein called the survival motor neuron (SMN) protein causing progressive muscle weakness, respiratory failure and, in the most severe cases, death in early childhood. SMA is estimated to impact about 1 in 10,000 live births all over the world and there is no effective cure, all of which are too costly.

Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec) is a single, one-time gene replacement therapy by Novartis Gene Therapies, which is one of the most costly medicines in the world at an international price of more than ₹16 Crore. There were no options for Baby Kaashvi's family; however, Prateek Kwatra came to their rescue.

The Fundraiser That Moved Millions

Prateek Kwatra, the creator of many highly emotive and personal videos, brought Kaashvi's story to his combined following of over 90 million people on YouTube, Instagram & Facebook and appealed for their support with a message of urgency, hope and collective responsibility.

It was a record-breaking reaction. Within a few weeks of the campaign, the amount of money raised by the individuals, who donated small chunks to the campaign, reached ₹9 Crore marking an achievement of the campaign. The fund-raiser is one of the most successful medical cause crowdfunding efforts in India.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Baby Kaashvi (Age: 3.4 years) diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

₹9 Crore raised through a mass crowdfunding campaign led by Prateek Kwatra

Zolgensma gene therapy successfully administered at AIIMS, New Delhi on 8 April 2026

Campaign reached over 90 million followers across YouTube , Instagram and Facebook

One of India's largest individual medical crowdfunding successes to date

The Treatment: A Landmark Day at AIIMS Delhi

On 8 April 2026, Baby Kaashvi underwent the Zolgensma gene therapy procedure at AIIMS New Delhi — one of India's premier public medical institutions. The administration of the therapy represents not only a deeply personal victory for Kaashvi's family, but also a broader signal of what is possible when India's digital communities rally around a cause.

Zolgensma works by delivering a functional copy of the SMN1 gene directly into the patient's motor neurons, arresting the progression of the disease. It is a one-time intravenous infusion that has shown transformative outcomes in clinical trials — with many children regaining motor milestones previously considered unattainable.

“This was never about me. This was about every single person who donated, shared, prayed, and believed. Kaashvi’s smile is the reward for 14 million hearts that beat together.”

— Prateek Kwatra, Influencer & Social Worker

About Prateek Kwatra

Prateek Kwatra is a nationally recognised social media influencer, content creator, and humanitarian based in India. With a YouTube subscriber base of over 5 million and a Facebook following exceeding 9 million, his platforms have evolved far beyond entertainment — they serve as active tools of social change.

Prateek has built a reputation as a compassionate and credible voice for the medically vulnerable, consistently using his reach to raise funds for critical patients who lack the resources to afford life-saving treatments. His campaigns are marked by transparency, genuine emotional investment, and a community-first approach that resonates with millions of followers.

Follow Prateek Kwatra on Instagram: @prateekkwatravlogs (instagram.com/prateekkwatravlogs)

A New Model for Medical Fundraising in India

Kaashvi's case is a watershed moment in India's healthcare philanthropy landscape. With the majority of SMA patients unable to access treatment due to cost barriers, Prateek's campaign demonstrates that grassroots digital fundraising — when led with authenticity and reach — can bridge critical gaps in public healthcare.

The success of this campaign also shines a spotlight on the urgent need for systemic policy interventions — including price negotiations for rare disease therapies, increased public funding for gene therapy programmes, and formal frameworks for social media-led medical crowdfunding in India.

Please contact Prateek Kwatra through his official social media pages for media queries, interviews or more information.

Prateek Kwatra is a Social Worker, Influencer, and YouTuber with a presence on YouTube and Facebook of over 5M and 9M subscribers, respectively.

