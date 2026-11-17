The Yogi government is using technology to empower Uttar Pradesh's youth, with a major tablet distribution drive aimed at improving access to education, digital skills and career opportunities.

Written by Namrata Narayan

The Yogi government believes that in today's world, technological proficiency is what can make the youth self-reliant. The tablet distribution scheme is founded on this very conviction. This vision sees young people as masters of their own potential.

The gatekeepers of knowledge have changed across eras, but barriers have always existed. At one time, access to knowledge was restricted by birth, then by financial means, and today by access to digital resources. Two students sitting in the same classroom may have equal intellectual abilities, but one has a screen at home while the other does not. One has access to a world of online courses, research and emerging skills, while the door remains shut for the other. No law has closed this door, yet its impact is no less significant than that of any law. Silently, it chooses privilege over talent. It is at this very closed door that the Yogi government has knocked. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the distribution of 25 lakh tablets under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana at Rashtra Prerna Sthal. On the first day, more than 50,000 students and trainees received tablets. The occasion also coincided with Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, when the nation pays tribute to the legacy of Birsa Munda, built on the struggle to secure dignity and rights for the marginalised. Calling this merely a distribution ceremony would be inappropriate. It is a democratic campaign to bridge the digital divide, carrying the message that under the Yogi government, every young person has an equal right to opportunities.

First, we must understand the sentiment behind the initiative, and then consider the facts. Until now, the reality has been that access to technical education and digital resources remained largely confined to financially privileged families. Those with resources continued to move ahead, while those without them were left behind even before the race began. Technology thus emerged as a new form of privilege. The extent of this divide is evident in the independent impact assessment conducted by IIM Lucknow. Of the 4,414 households covered by the survey, 2,019, or 45.7 percent, said that the device received under the scheme was their first smart digital device. This means that for nearly every second household, the initiative did not merely expand access to facilities but opened the very first gateway to the digital world. The study also found that a significant number of beneficiaries belonged to families with an annual income of less than Rs 2 lakh. The ideological foundation of this initiative lies in the understanding that digital inequality is not merely a technological problem but an extension of social and economic inequality. The connection is clear. Without a device, there is no access to information. Without information, there can be no acquisition of skills. Without skills, employment opportunities remain out of reach, and without employment, the next generation too is deprived of resources. This vicious cycle continues until someone breaks it at the very first link. This is precisely what Yogi Adityanath's vision seeks to achieve.

The Yogi government believes that in today's world, technological proficiency is what can make the youth self-reliant, and the tablet distribution scheme is built on this very conviction. This vision sees young people as masters of their own potential. The next question is how the monopoly of certain sections over technology can be broken. The answer lies in the content available on these tablets. In collaboration with Infosys, free study material covering more than 18,000 courses has been made available on these devices. The subjects range from yoga to artificial intelligence and deep technology. The implications are far-reaching. Knowledge that was once locked behind expensive coaching, prestigious institutions and high fees is now available at every student's fingertips. This is where the wall that once placed a price tag on information and skills begins to crumble. The presence of yoga and AI on the same screen also conveys that embracing modernity does not require abandoning one's roots. In addition, young people will have access to information about various Central and State government schemes, helping bridge the information gap that often leaves eligible beneficiaries unaware of their rights and entitlements.

The deepest fault line of inequality has historically been drawn between metropolitan cities and rural areas, including small towns. The resources that a student in the State capital can access with ease have long remained beyond the reach of young people in towns such as Hardoi, Sitapur and Unnao. At the event, tablets were distributed to selected students from 300 educational institutions across Lucknow and these three neighbouring districts. The beneficiaries included young people pursuing higher education, ITI courses, skill development programmes, medical and nursing education, and agricultural studies. There is also a deeper rationale behind the special emphasis on tablets under the scheme. Students who received tablets demonstrated better outcomes in parameters such as learning abilities, career aspirations, satisfaction with the scheme, empowerment, and leadership capabilities. Their performance was found to be statistically significantly better across eight parameters. The implication is that equality does not merely mean providing connectivity; it also means equipping students with tools suited for serious learning. Reading course material on a larger screen and studying for extended periods become easier, which is particularly important for higher education and technical and vocational courses. When a government provides a young person from a financially disadvantaged family with the same tools that a student from an affluent household can afford to buy, it is essentially conveying that their dreams are no less worthy than anyone else's.

Another strength of this campaign is that its benefits extend beyond the individual recipient. According to the study, nearly 60 lakh smart devices had been distributed across the State by March 2026, including 37.19 lakh smartphones and 22.61 lakh tablets. On average, five family members use these devices, and on this basis, the study estimates their potential impact at nearly three crore people. Here, the meaning of equality multiplies. A device given to one student becomes a shared resource for the entire family. Parents reported that family members were also using these devices for e-governance services, digital payments and healthcare facilities. The fact that more than 43.5 percent of beneficiaries consume over 5 GB of data every month indicates that these devices are not lying unused in cupboards but have become part of everyday life. When an entire family begins accessing public services through a device in the hands of one household member, the distance between citizens and governance begins to shrink. This is a true measure of the health of a democracy.

The most inspiring reflection of this social justice initiative can be seen in its impact on girls. The study found that female beneficiaries recorded better outcomes than their male counterparts in parameters such as academic performance, political and social empowerment, self-reliance, proficiency and decision-making abilities. In a society where opportunities have remained unequally distributed for centuries, providing girls with equal access to resources does more than ensure parity; it enables them to set new examples. This proves that the problem was never a lack of talent, but a lack of opportunity. Once provided with the necessary resources, talent finds its own way forward.

Note: The author is a woman entrepreneur and social activist