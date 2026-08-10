A Creative Producer with a Knack for Branded Content Across Culture, Fashion and Entertainment

At Orange & Teal, he has served as the production lead for over 40 productions, managing crews of 25 to 50 people while overseeing budgets, schedules, client coordination, creative teams and project delivery under high-pressure campaign environments.

As the sole producer for a major batch of content for the Museum of Art & Photography (MAP), he contributed to the museum's public launch and digital communications, helping campaigns reach over 11.22 million accounts. MAP's launch was featured in leading publications including Architectural Digest, Wallpaper, GQ India, The Indian Express and The Times of India. Over the years, he has also worked with leading brands such as Wonderla, Tarun Tahiliani, Rare Rabbit and Guapa, earning the trust of clients across entertainment, luxury fashion, menswear, women's fashion and cultural institutions.

Q: Your work for the Museum of Art & Photography helped position the museum among the most visible private art institutions in India during its landmark launch. What was it like being the sole producer on such a significant project?

A: This was a significant responsibility because the content had to represent the institution accurately and thoughtfully. My role was to ensure that every production aligned with the museum's larger narrative while maintaining consistency across every output.

Q: MAP's launch received widespread media coverage across leading cultural and lifestyle publications, while its digital campaigns reached over 11.22 million accounts. As a creative producer of branded content, how do you think about scale?

A: Scale is more than numbers. It's about making work accessible to people without compromising its meaning, quality or authenticity. If the essence of the brand or institution remains intact while reaching a larger audience, that's real scale.

Q: MAP was also recognised for accessibility and inclusive design, winning the NCPEDP-Mphasis Universal Design Award. How did that institutional mission influence your production approach?

A: Whenever a project carries a social or cultural responsibility, production needs to be thoughtful. It's not just about creating something visually appealing but about communicating the institution's values in a way that audiences can genuinely understand and connect with.

Q: You have led more than 40 productions at Orange & Teal, often managing crews of 25 to 50 people. What has that experience taught you about branded content production?

A: It has taught me that consistency is everything. Every project has different creative and logistical requirements, but the producer's responsibility is to ensure the process remains structured, communication stays clear and quality is maintained throughout.

Q: Your Wonderla campaign involved a large entertainment brand, a substantial production budget, a crew of around 40 people and a multi-day shoot. How does entertainment branding differ from work for cultural institutions?

A: Entertainment branding needs to feel energetic, immediate and engaging. While the execution has to create excitement, the production itself must remain organised, efficient and client-focused throughout the campaign.

Q: You have also worked with one of India's leading luxury fashion houses, Tarun Tahiliani. How do you preserve brand identity in luxury fashion production?

A: Luxury is all about attention to detail. Every decision, whether related to timing, set coordination or visual rhythm, must reflect the refinement and sophistication that the brand represents.

Q: A flagship store launch is a critical moment for any fashion brand. When creative excellence and business objectives must come together, what is the producer's role?

A: The producer's responsibility is to create the environment that allows the creative team to perform at its best. It's about managing the practical aspects so seamlessly that the final result appears effortless.

Q: Your Rare Rabbit campaign required a contemporary and aspirational visual language. What is your approach to creating content for a fashion retail audience?

A: I begin by understanding the customer and the lifestyle the brand wants to communicate. The production should be visually strong while also delivering as an effective commercial campaign.

Q: You also produced branded content for Guapa, overseeing a three-day shoot with a 25-member team for social-first platforms. What are the priorities in social-first production?

A: Content created for digital platforms needs to communicate quickly and naturally. While production quality remains important, the storytelling must feel authentic and relatable to audiences consuming content online.

Q: Your work spans museums, amusement parks, luxury fashion, menswear and women's fashion. How do these seemingly different sectors connect from a producer's perspective?

A: At the core, it's always about storytelling. Every brand has a message, and my role is to translate that message into a well-executed production that resonates with its intended audience.

Q: What do you think is the most misunderstood aspect of branded content production?

A: People often underestimate the amount of coordination involved. Planning, scheduling, budgeting, managing crews and making countless decisions before the camera even starts rolling are what ultimately make a campaign successful.

Q: Your projects involve coordinating agencies, clients, directors, crews, locations and post-production teams. How do you maintain alignment from concept to execution?

A: Communication is the foundation of everything. A producer needs to understand the creative vision thoroughly and ensure that every department is working towards the same objective throughout the production process.

Q: The brands and institutions you've worked with, such as MAP, Tarun Tahiliani and Wonderla, have very different identities. How do you adapt while maintaining your own production style?

A: I adapt to every client's unique requirements, but my approach remains consistent. Being prepared, organised and clear in communication is my production style, regardless of whether the project is cultural, commercial or fashion-focused.

Q: How do you see the growing role of creative producers in India's branded content industry?

A: It reflects how branded content has evolved into a specialised production category. Today, brands are looking for producers who can combine creative thinking with operational excellence to deliver meaningful campaigns.

Q: As Indian brands continue expanding across digital platforms and global cultural spaces, what defines success for you as a creative producer?

A: Success is when the production remains polished, performs well and genuinely strengthens the brand's message. If the audience understands the client's story more clearly because of the work we've created, then the production has achieved its purpose.