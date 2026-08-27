A beginner's guide to investing in Bajaj Life ULIP

A ULIP, splits every premium into two parts. One portion is used for life cover and the remainder, after any charges, is invested in market-linked funds, equity or debt or a combination of all three depending on your risk comfort level.

According to a 2025 survey, Indians largely don't invest because they don't know enough about it. A 2025 survey revealed that 42% of Indians don't invest because they feel they do not have enough knowledge about it. It's a universal experience in the late twenties, having the expectation of knowing what to do about investing, but often don’t. The opinions of family, social media and the worry of making the wrong choice only make the decision that much more difficult. Many people opt to do nothing, therefore, and that inaction reflects its own type of risk1. One of the easy methods to take your initial step is with a Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP). It is a simple way to invest in life insurance and market-linked investment opportunities in a single policy. Bajaj Life ULIPs aim to combine these two goals. How does a ULIP work? A ULIP, splits every premium into two parts. One portion is used for life cover and the remainder, after any charges, is invested in market-linked funds, equity or debt or a combination of all three depending on your risk comfort level. Units are bought in the selected fund at the current Net Asset Value (NAV) with the invested amount. The value of your investment will rise and fall based on the market performance of the NAV. The invested corpus could grow over the long term, say 10 or 15 years with the power of compounding and market performance. What Should a Beginner Check Before Choosing a ULIP? Since many ULIPs offer similar features, it is easy to select the first plan that is recommended without comparing the details. However, a ULIP is a long-term commitment, and even the minutest variations in a plan's structure can prove significant over time, after the initial euphoria of "starting to invest" has faded. Because ULIPs are long-term, market-linked products, comparing their features and charges carefully can help you make a more informed decision. Here are a few things one should check before choosing across ULIPs: If fund switching is available without extra charges Whether the premium amount or premium payment term can be adjusted later if income changes How mortality charges are treated, since some plans credit a portion back over time How many fund options are available and, so you're not limited to one investment style and choice of investment strategy depending on your risk appetite While some of these details may not seem important at the time of policy purchase, but it impacts your fund value in the long term. Which Bajaj ULIPs are Best for Beginners? Bajaj Life Insurance offers several ULIP plans; a few are commonly considered by first-time investors for their fund flexibility and simple structure.

Plan Key Feature Bajaj Life Goal Assure IV A unit- linked non- participating individual life savings insurance plan (UIN: 116L204V01) Adds Loyalty Additions at the end of 10th, 15th and 20th policy year Tops up the fund with a Fund Booster at maturity8 for policy term 10 years or greater Returns mortality charges7 deducted over the years at maturity Bajaj Life Smart Wealth Goal VII A Unit-Linked Non-Participating Individual Life Savings Insurance Plan (UIN:116L218V01). Multiple fund options depending on time and risk profile Let's you pick from five portfolio strategies to manage your funds Option to choose from three available variants Bajaj Life Magnum Fortune Plus III A Unit-linked Non-Participating Individual Life Savings Insurance Plan (UIN:116L207V02). Addition of Maturity Booster6 and a choice of multiple premium bands Also include Loyalty Additions5 and return of mortality charge4 Bajaj Life Supreme A Unit-linked Non-Participating Individual Life Savings Insurance Plan (UIN:116L211V02). Option of whole life term across all plan variants Return of mortality charges3 from the end of 15th policy year and every 5 years thereafter Loyalty Additions2 from the end of 16th policy year onward Bajaj Life Invest Protect Goal Plus A Unit-linked Non-Participating Individual Life Savings Insurance Plan (UIN:116L205V01). Long-term commitments are rewarded with Loyalty Additions9 from the end of 10th policy year and every 10th policy year thereafter Return of mortality charges to give boost to the fund value The Elite variant returns Premium Allocation Charges with guaranteed* rate of 7% p.a. compounding annually and added to the fund at the end of 15th policy year

Suitability depends on your own goals, timeline, and risk comfort, so review the policy document of any plan closely before buying. How to Buy a ULIP? For a first-time investor, buying a ULIP doesn't need to be complicated if you take it one step at a time. Start by deciding how much you can comfortably invest each month, and what you're saving for Pick a fund type based on how much risk feels comfortable, equity for growth, debt for stability, or a mix of both Look at a few options before settling on one, Bajaj ULIPs, for instance, offer different features depending on whether you want flexibility or simplicity Fill in your basic details and complete the KYC process Go through the policy document once it arrives, so you know exactly what you've signed up for Is a ULIP a Good Starting Point for Beginners? A ULIP can be a good choice for beginners, as it provides a more balanced approach to insurance and market-linked investment. However, it is suitable for individuals with a stable income, a clear financial goal, and enough time to stay invested for the long term. A ULIP will suit you if: You can stay invested for at least ten to fifteen years You aren't looking for short-term liquidity, since funds are locked in for five years You want life insurance cover and market exposure without managing two products It's a less suitable fit if: You may need the funds within two to three years You want guaranteed, fixed returns rather than market-linked growth Wrapping Up There's rarely a perfect first move when it comes to investing, and waiting for one often means not starting at all. What matters more is picking a plan that fits your financial goals, understanding how it works before you buy. For someone who wants to combine life cover and market-linked returns in one place, and who's comfortable staying invested long enough to see the benefit, Bajaj ULIP Plan are a perfect place to start. Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is a ULIP?

ULIP is a combination of life insurance and market-linked investment in a single policy, where a part of the premium is invested, and a part is paid for the insurance cover.

2. What is the lock-in period for Bajaj Life ULIPs?

The lock-in period is five years, during which invested funds cannot be withdrawn, as required for all ULIPs sold in India.

3. Who receives the payout from a ULIP?

The nominee receives the death benefit if the life assured passes away during the term; the policyholder receives the fund value upon surviving to maturity.

4. Can I switch funds within a Bajaj Life ULIP?

Yes, most Bajaj Life ULIPs typically allow fund switching among available funds without additional charges, subject to policy terms.

5. What is Net Asset Value in a ULIP?

Net Asset Value or NAV is the per-unit value of a fund on a given day, used to work out how many units your premium buys.

6. Can I reduce my premium amount later?

ULIPs, such as Bajaj Life Goal Assure IV, allow a reduction in regular /limited premiums after the first five policy years, subject to policy terms & conditions.

7. Is a loan available against a ULIP?

In ULIPs, there is no loan facility, however, the policyholder can opt for partial withdrawal, which is available after 5 policy years, subject to policy conditions.

8. What happens if I miss a premium payment?

The policy usually allows a grace period of 30 days for premium payment frequency other than monthly and 15 days for monthly premium frequency from the due date of the premium. During this time, the policy is in active state with full life cover.

9. Can the nominee be changed after a Bajaj Life ULIP is issued?

Yes, policyholders can generally update nominee details during the policy term, subject to the insurer's process.

10. Can partial withdrawals be made from a Bajaj Life ULIP?

Yes, partial withdrawals are generally permitted after the fifth policy year, subject to the specific terms and conditions of the selected plan.

Disclaimers

*Conditions Apply -The Guaranteed benefits are dependent on policy term, premium payment term availed along with other variable factors. For more details, please refer to sales brochure. 1https://www.stockgro.club/IBI_2025.pdf. 2Loyalty Additions will be added into the Regular/ single Premium Fund Value and will be 0.25% of the average fund value of the last 3 years (including the current year) at the end of every year starting from the 16th policy year till the end of policy term. 3Return of Mortality Charges will be excluding any extra Mortality charge & or Goods & Service Tax/any other applicable tax levied on the Mortality charge deducted, subject to changes in tax laws. 100% Return of Mortality Charges (ROMC) shall be added back to the fund value at the end of 15th policy year and in every 5th policy year after that before maturity. At maturity 100% ROMC shall be paid. 4Return of Mortality Charges will be excluding any extra Mortality charge & or any other applicable tax levied on the Mortality charge deducted, subject to changes in tax laws. |5Loyalty additions will be added to the fund value from end of 10th policy year and every year thereafter till the end of policy term. 6The maturity booster will be offered to you on maturity if you are an existing customer⁵ at the time of policy purchase and/or in case you opt for auto pay facility to pay your renewal premiums. 7Return of Mortality charges (ROMC) is payable at maturity, provided all due premiums have been paid. 8For policy term 10 years or greater. 9Loyalty additions & Fund Maintenance Booster are subject to policy terms and conditions.

Bajaj Life Insurance Limited (Formerly known as Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited)

BEWARE OF SPURIOUS PHONE CALLS AND FICTITIOUS / FRAUDULENT OFFERS - IRDAI or its officials do not involve in activities like selling insurance policies, announcing bonus or investment of premiums. Public receiving such phone calls are requested to lodge a police complaint.

Risk Factors and Warning Statements: Bajaj Life Insurance Limited, Regd. Office Address: Bajaj Insurance House, Airport Road, Yerawada, Pune - 411006, Reg. No.: 116, CIN : U66010PN2001PLC015959, Call us on Customer Care Number - 020-6712 1212, Mail us : customercare@bajajlife.com. The Logo of Bajaj Life Insurance Limited is provided on the basis of license given by Bajaj Finserv Ltd. to use its “Bajaj” Logo. For more details on risk factors, terms and conditions please read sales brochure & policy document (available on www.bajajlifeinsurance.com) carefully before concluding a sale. All charges/ taxes, as applicable, will be borne by the Policyholder.

IN THIS POLICY, THE INVESTMENT RISK IN INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO IS BORNE BY THE POLICYHOLDER.

ULIPs are different from the traditional insurance products and are subject to the risk factors. The premium paid in ULIPs are subject to investment risks associated with capital markets and the NAVs of the units may go up or down based on the performance of fund and factors influencing the capital market and the insured is responsible for his/her decisions. Bajaj Life Insurance Limited is only the name of the Life Insurance Company and Bajaj Life Supreme, A Unit-linked Non-Participating Individual Life Savings Insurance Plan (UIN:116L211V02). Bajaj Life Magnum Fortune Plus III, A Unit-linked Non-Participating Individual Life Savings Insurance Plan (UIN:116L207V02). Bajaj Life Goal Assure IV - A unit- linked non- participating individual life savings insurance plan (UIN: 116L204V01). Bajaj Life Invest Protect Goal III is A Unit-linked Non-Participating Individual Life Savings Insurance Plan (UIN:116L205V01). Bajaj Life Smart Wealth Goal VII A Unit-Linked Non-Participating Individual Life Savings Insurance Plan (UIN:116L218V01) is only the name of the unit linked insurance contract and does not in any way indicate the quality of the contract, its future prospects or returns. Please know the associated risks and the applicable charges, from your Insurance agent or the Intermediary or policy document issued by the insurance company. The various funds offered under this contract are the names of the funds and do not in any way indicate the quality of these plans, their future prospects and returns.

The Unit Linked Insurance Products do not offer any liquidity during the first five years of the contract. The policyholder will not be able to surrender or withdraw the monies invested in Unit Linked Insurance Products completely or partially till the end of the fifth year.