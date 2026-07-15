84 Hours Without Pause: How Dr. Vijay Suryawanshi and the Maharashtra Government turned a tragedy into a mission for justice.

Pimpri-Chinchwad | Special Feature

Some tragedies are not just a test of a city's resilience but of the character of its leadership.

The tragic accident at the Waste-to-Energy project in Moshi deeply shook Pimpri-Chinchwad. Meanwhile, rescue teams were tirelessly searching for the missing aircraft, and the families were waiting for updates while rumours and speculations about the incident were quickly shared on social media. But within the Municipal Corporation, the priority was obvious. All the time was spent on rescue, coordination, investigation, and justice for the affected families.

Leading this effort was Municipal Commissioner Dr. Vijay N. Suryawanshi, IAS, who remained continuously engaged for nearly 84 hours, personally monitoring rescue operations, reviewing technical reports, coordinating with multiple departments, and ensuring that every decision was taken with both compassion and legal integrity.

A Government Working Together

Throughout the crisis, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis maintained close oversight of the situation, seeking regular updates from the administration and extending full support to ensure that every possible assistance reached the victims' families.

The Chief Minister directed that the government's response should go beyond routine procedures. Every possible administrative, legal, financial, and humanitarian measure was explored to ensure that the affected families received timely support while those responsible were identified and proceeded against under the law.

This close coordination between the State Government and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation helped ensure that relief efforts, investigations, and administrative decisions moved simultaneously instead of waiting for one another.

Justice with Compassion

For Dr. Vijay Suryawanshi, the tragedy was never just another administrative file.

His immediate priority was to ensure that no affected family felt alone during this difficult time.

Under his leadership, the administration worked to secure comprehensive assistance for the victims' families, including financial support, employment assistance wherever applicable, and additional compensation from the concerned builder exceeding ₹25 lakh for eligible families, ensuring that relief extended beyond statutory provisions.

Officials were instructed to remain in constant touch with the families, assist them through every administrative process, and remove unnecessary procedural hurdles during one of the most difficult moments of their lives.

The administration's approach reflected a simple principle: the government must stand beside its citizens not only during rescue operations but throughout their journey towards justice.

Accountability Moved Alongside Relief

While relief measures continued, the administration simultaneously initiated legal and departmental action.

Dr. Suryawanshi directed the registration of a police case against the contractor immediately after the incident.

As the inquiry progressed, he also ordered the withdrawal of Environment Department-related responsibilities from Chief Engineer-2 Sanjay Kulkarni and Executive Engineer Yogesh Alhat, reassigning those responsibilities to other senior officers to help ensure an independent and transparent investigation.

These decisions reflected the administration's intent that accountability should be supported by concrete administrative action.

Immediately after the incident, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Vijay Suryawanshi activated a massive emergency response and personally coordinated rescue efforts on the ground. Recognizing the scale and complexity of the operation, he sought the support of the Indian Army, whose specialized personnel and equipment played a crucial role in navigating the challenging conditions at the site. Under his direct supervision, the rescue mission continued uninterrupted for nearly 84 hours, bringing together the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire Brigade, Police, PMRDA rescue teams, and multiple departments of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation in a unified effort to save lives and recover those trapped beneath the debris.

Leadership Proven Before

Those familiar with Dr. Vijay Suryawanshi's administrative career say that this approach is consistent with his record.

During his tenure as Municipal Commissioner of Kalyan-Dombivli, he earned widespread appreciation for decisive crisis management, swift administrative action, and people-first governance. His ability to take difficult decisions while maintaining transparency strengthened public confidence in the administration.

Whether in healthcare reforms through Operation Kayapalat, rural development, infrastructure, or urban governance, Dr. Suryawanshi has consistently demonstrated that effective leadership is often measured by actions taken during difficult times.

The response in Pimpri-Chinchwad reflects the same philosophy.

Beyond Headlines

In today's digital age, opinions are often formed within minutes.

Investigations, however, require patience, evidence, and responsibility.

Rather than responding to speculation, the administration remained focused on facts, due process, and support for those who suffered the greatest loss.

Every rescue operation, every review meeting, every departmental order, and every welfare measure was directed towards one objective—ensuring that justice reaches the victims' families while accountability reaches those responsible.

History Will Remember Actions

Public memory often extends beyond rumours.

It remembers leadership.

It remembers the officers who stood beside grieving families, who worked around the clock, who accepted responsibility instead of avoiding it, and who sought to transform a public tragedy into institutional accountability.

The Moshi tragedy will always remain a painful chapter for Pimpri-Chinchwad.

But it may also be remembered as a moment when the administration, under Dr. Vijay N. Suryawanshi and with the support of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, sought to demonstrate that governance is not merely about managing a crisis; it is about standing with people until justice is delivered.

For the victims' families, justice is not measured only by investigations or compensation. It is also measured by knowing that the State stood beside them when they needed it most.