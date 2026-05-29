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5 signs you may not be getting enough Calcium and what you can do about it

Low calcium intake is common in India. Subtle symptoms may seem normal but can signal deficiency. Recognising early signs helps prevent future bone complications.

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Prakash Chand

Updated : May 29, 2026, 12:07 PM IST

5 signs you may not be getting enough Calcium and what you can do about it
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Calcium is an unsung hero that quietly runs the show in our bodies, from steady muscles to a calm heartbeat. Ignore it long enough, and the cracks, quite literally, begin to show.  

Here are 5 signs you might not be getting enough calcium:  

1. Muscle cramps that come out of nowhere 

The sudden tightening of muscles in the calves or the tingling of the hands is not random. These sensations may be related to calcium deficiency. Low calcium levels may disrupt the communication between the muscles and nerves. The signals malfunction when the balance is off, causing twitching or those sharp, unexpected cramps.  

2. The constant feeling of exhaustion 

If you get eight hours of sleep each day and consume enough calories, but still feel exhausted. Guess what, it could be calcium. This important mineral has a subtle yet vital role in converting nutrients into energy. Without enough calcium, your body’s system moves more slowly. You may simply never feel completely charged. 

3. Weak nails, brittle hair, sensitive teeth 

Maintaining the calcium levels is essential for the health of your vital organs. In case the daily intake is not adequate, the body may take what it needs from your teeth and bones, leaving the rest to fend for itself. As a result, one may experience tooth sensitivity, brittle nails, or changes in hair quality.  

4. Aches that feel too old for your age 

Here’s the thing: bones aren’t dead structures. They’re constantly rebuilding themselves and they need calcium for that process. If your diet falls short, bone rebuilding may slow down. That mild back ache, the stiff knees after a short walk, the recovery that takes longer than it should, all of these may be early indicators that your body’s calcium levels or bone health need attention. 

And no, weak bones aren’t just a “getting older” thing. The truth is, bone strength peaks in your late twenties and starts declining gradually soon after. The wear and tear is a quiet but powerful change. This is why paying attention to calcium levels early is one of the most important things you can do for your bones in the long run. 

5. Too much coffee, too little real food 

Caffeine and salty processed foods mess with calcium absorption. Skipping meals or living on instant snacks and chips makes it worse. You don’t need to give up coffee altogether, but balance it by pairing it with real meals that actually nourish you. 

Ways to support healthy calcium levels:  

  • Add dairy, millets, eggs, and oily fish to your meals 
  • Get your daily dose of morning sunlight for at least 10 minutes  
  • Prioritise 30 minutes of exercise daily 

And if food alone isn’t enough, supplements may be considered. Shelcal 500 is commonly recommended by healthcare professionals as a calcium and vitamin D3 supplement. For people who also want to support muscle strength, it may help support both bones and muscles in one go.  

Source:  https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6696513/#s4  

 

 

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