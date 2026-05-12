Most people think the air quality inside the homes is clean because the home feels safe and comfortable. But inside the air can many times be more unclean and polluted than the outdoor air quality. Mostly it seems in metropolitan cities, urban or semi urban cities or even more closed places at home.

If sometimes you feel unhealthy or a small weakness without understanding the valid reason or accurate reason may be the bad air quality of the environment.

1. You wake up with a blocked nose or dry throat

If you wake up with a scratchy throat, plug your nose, or cough , bad indoor air is the reason. Dust particles, pet furs, and fungal particles sometimes collect or gather in your bedrooms, kitchen at day time. It feels more compared to night time. mostly when there is fresh air in your surroundings.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), indoor pollution is higher than outdoor pollution. The difference is approx 2 - 5 times bigger. Poor air quality can affect your breathing when you sleep.

2. Your illness gets worse indoors

If your allergies become worse inside your houses, indoor air is the problem. causes like dust and house dust mites, pet fur, temperature, fine particles, etc.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Indoor dust can cause breathing problems.If your sign improves outdoors but at home, your indoors may need observations.

3. You May be getting headaches or feeling mental stress

Indoor air can affect your brain as well as your lungs.Cleaning products, paints, woods, and air winds decrease chemicals called VOCs into the air. These chemicals can cause headaches, weakness, and trouble to focus on work and studies.

If you are tired or mentally slow at houses but better outdoor areas the reason will be poor quality of air.

4. You Do Not Sleep Well

Even if you sleep for sufficient hours, the bad air still feels tired. Bad air quality may distract your sleep cycle.

5. There is a constant bad or fusty smell .

Many times, your nose notices a smell or problem before your body does.A wet smell, chemical or nasty smell sounds like dirty air or low breathing inside the home as well as outside the house. Nature, bad artificial chemicals in the environment, volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and also dust, pollution, and bad air quality are the reasons.

If you open the windows, doors and the smell goes away for a short period of time, the polluted air is still moving around inside your home or rooms.

Where does indoor air pollution comes from

Even neat and clean homes can have some bad air pollution from day to day life things such as given below ;-

smoke and bad air pollution comes from cooking gases or gas stoves.Cleaning products, cleanser, sanitizer etc.

furniture and building materials releasing chemicals and dust particles.

outdoor pollution entering through windows, doors, chimney,etc.

bad ventilation and small cozy places such as store rooms, closed places, etc

Modern homes, like apartments , buildings, flats, mostly energy saving homes, sometimes often air trapped by outdoor pollution.

what can you do about it

The good news is that the air quality of the inside may be improved by human beings.

Start with the simple ways ;

Open the doors and windows regularly to the fresh air.

Mostly focuses on natural non chemical products

Carry on with the inside humidity approx 50 %

Maintain cleanliness, dust free, vacuum your home on a daily basis.

Think about using an air purifier

For better placement and development and a very long term vision or may be called ideas, HEPA air purifiers can be removed or destroy small tiny dust particles, allergies, and some more germs particles like bacteria that came from the air.

Brands like Eoleaf ( https://eoleaf.com/ ) make strong, bust, air purifiers for your healthy living homes and indoor places. For example, the TeraPur 600 works well in larger rooms or spaces up to 800 square feet. it uses an 8 steps cleaning process with;

HEPA H1 3rd filters to catch 99.9% of bad air particles from the environment.

Active CO2 carbon dioxide to decrease bad smells and remove harmful gases like (VOCs).

UVC sterilization to decrease germs, bacteria from nature.

The main focus or goal is simply to make the fresh air inside your home cleaner and easier to breathe. More details: https://eoleaf.com/products/terapur-600-air-purifier

The Bottom Line

On the other hand, people sometimes ignore the air quality because they can not see much bad pollution but it is still here and there in your surroundings.As you feel sleepy, exhausted, tired, it mainly occurs allergies, itching, or feeling uncomfortable at your house, always checking your air quality in your home.Taking a small step to change the inside of the air can make you feel happy or comfortable.