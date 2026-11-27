Five experienced gynaecologists are advancing women’s healthcare through specialised approaches to fertility, IVF, minimally invasive surgery, hormonal health, and holistic Ayurvedic care.

Women's health concerns are receiving greater attention, with issues such as infertility, PCOS, endometriosis, fibroids and menopause becoming more openly discussed. As awareness grows, more women are seeking medical care that is informed, transparent and tailored to their needs. Contributing to this change are doctors who bring together specialised training and years of clinical experience. Working across areas ranging from IVF and robotic surgery to Ayurveda, these five gynaecologists are addressing some of the key concerns in women's healthcare.

1. Dr. Roshu Shetty: Obstetrician, Infertility Specialist and Cosmetic Gynaecologist

Dr. Shetty brings 36 years of healthcare experience. She has served as HOD of OBGYN at Kurla Bhabha Hospital and as Director at Lakeview Hospital in Bandra and Dadar, and is associated with Breach Candy Hospital, Wockhardt and Gleneagles. She specialises in pregnancy care, infertility management and advanced gynaecological treatments, combining clinical expertise and leadership with a patient-centric approach.

2. Dr. Hrishikesh Pai: Medical Director & Founder, Bloom IVF

Dr. Pai (MD, FRCOG, MSc, FCPS, FICOG) has been a pioneer in assisted reproduction in India since 1991. He consults at Lilavati, DY Patil and Fortis hospitals. He served as the 61st President of FOGSI (2022–23), has led ISAR and IAGE, and was series editor of FOGSI's 20 good clinical practice guidelines.

3. Dr. Mohit Saraogi: Director, IRIS IVF Centre, Saraogi Hospital, Mumbai

Dr. Saraogi (MD, DNB, FCPS, DGO) leads the IRIS IVF Centre at Saraogi Hospital, Malad, which has served Mumbai families since 1980. With over 15 years in reproductive medicine, he specialises in IVF, ICSI and IUI, with a focus on couples who have had previous IVF failures or have complex fertility histories. The centre is ranked #2 in Mumbai for IVF in the Times Health Survey 2026.

4. Dr. Sudeshna Ray: Senior Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Mumbai

With over 25 years of clinical experience, Dr. Ray holds an MD and FRCOG (London). She is affiliated with Jaslok Hospital, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Breach Candy Hospital. Her expertise covers minimally invasive and robotic gynaecological surgery, high-risk pregnancies, endometriosis, uterine fibroids, PCOS and menopause care, delivered with a compassionate, evidence-based approach.

5. Dr. Sulochana Rajpurohit: The Ayurvedic Gynaecologist Women Are Turning To for Natural Fertility Care

Getting well or conceiving often begins with hormonal pills. Dr. Rajpurohit (BAMS, MS Prasutitantra & Streeroga) believes it can begin with the body itself. She treats infertility, PCOS, bleeding disorders and menopausal changes through Ayurvedic therapy, nutrition and lifestyle, guided by modern diagnostics, and advises medicine or IVF when needed. Known for Bija Sanskar and Garbha Sanskar, now online, her practice Naari Veda – Healing through Ayurveda offers natural, personalised care.