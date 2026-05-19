3 Reasons Why You Wake Up With Headaches – By Dr Harish Grover

A headache that wakes you up is one of the things that can slow down the rest of your day. The day hasn't even begun, but now you're feeling sluggish, stressed, angry and low in energy. According to Dr Harish Grover, chiropractor from Gurgaon, it's not something to just shrug away. Most of the time, the body is responding to daily habits that require a bit of care.

These are the three most real most common causes for this is the case:

1. Sometimes, too much comfort means trouble

Many of us believe that getting just 6-8 hours of sleep is sufficient. No of hours you sleep is not always equal to recovery. When your neck's not well held, your muscles are somewhat strained throughout the entire night. The strain won't be apparent during sleep, but your body is. When you wake up, the strain could become a dull headache.

This could mean something like:

The pillow is too high, or the bed is extremely soft

Sleeping on your stomach

Using the phone too much prior to sleep

The mattress you sleep on doesn't adequately support your Back

Sleeping on your tummy can force the neck into prolonged rotation and extension, which may compress cervical joints, muscles, and surrounding nerves.

This position can reduce normal blood flow and increase tension in the suboccipital muscles, often triggering cervicogenic headaches by morning.

Poor spinal alignment during sleep may also irritate pain-sensitive structures around the upper cervical spine, leading to stiffness, headache, and dizziness after waking up.

Dr Harish Grover frequently sees patients amazed at the impact just a tiny change - like making a switch to a more comfortable mattress or changing the position of your bed can create.

2. Your Body is Holding Onto Stress

Although you may get tired quickly, it's not always a sign that the body is relaxed. Stress is a common way of resting quietly within your muscles, particularly in your shoulders and neck.

The tightness will not disappear overnight. It continues to increase until the next morning, and you feel it like a migraine, although it’s a headache

It's likely that you'll notice it yourself:

Your neck may feel stiff in the early morning.

You'll feel a tension-like band around your head.

It is easy to wake up exhausted instead of energised

According to Dr Harish Grover, this is typical for people who spend many hours in front of laptops or phones. The body does micro adjustments all day long. The simple act of stretching out, slow breathing or unplugging your phone or laptop before going to you go to bed will help you to relax, not just rest.

3. Your Night Routine Might Be Working Against You

Sometimes, the problem doesn't lie in your sleep, but rather in what takes place in the hours before sleep. Mindless mobile scrolling puts extra strain on your neck while procrastinating other important tasks

Some common triggers are:

The inability to stay hydrated all day

Late-night caffeine

Irregular sleep timings

Screen time too much before getting ready for bed

Dr Harish Grover typically suggests keeping your daily routine easy and constant. Get enough fluids, give your mind some time prior to bed, and attempt to fall asleep at the same time

Don't Ignore the Pattern

A few headaches are normal. If the headache is becoming regular each morning, it's definitely worth close attention to your neck alignment

According to Dr Harish Grover, says that your body usually sends the first signals prior to when bigger issues appear. Listening to these signals and then responding to them will make you feel better.