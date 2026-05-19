FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor on their pairing in Peddi being compared with parents Chiranjeevi, Sridevi: 'We will not disappoint you'

Ram Charan, Janhvi on pairing in Peddi being compared with Chiranjeevi, Sridevi

Exclusive: Dibyendu Bhattacharya admits he hates violence, comments on Animal, Dhurandhar, reveals if Dev D or BA Pass can be made in 2026

Dibyendu on violence in Dhurandhar reveals if Dev D can be made in 2026

Mrs. Universe 2025 Sherry Singh Makes Powerful Cannes 2026 Debut Celebrating Indian Craftsmanship & Modern Womanhood

Mrs. Universe 2025 Sherry Singh Makes Powerful Cannes 2026 Debut Celebrating Ind

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters

HomeInsights

INSIGHTS

3 Reasons Why You Wake Up With Headaches – By Dr Harish Grover

Dr. Harish Grover explains morning headaches are often caused by poor sleep posture, stress, neck strain, dehydration, and unhealthy bedtime habits.

Latest News

Prakash Chand

Updated : May 19, 2026, 06:29 PM IST

3 Reasons Why You Wake Up With Headaches – By Dr Harish Grover
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A headache that wakes you up is one of the things that can slow down the rest of your day. The day hasn't even begun, but now you're feeling sluggish, stressed, angry and low in energy. According to Dr Harish Grover, chiropractor from Gurgaon, it's not something to just shrug away. Most of the time, the body is responding to daily habits that require a bit of care. 

These are the three most real most common causes for this is the case: 

1. Sometimes, too much comfort means trouble 

Many of us believe that getting just 6-8 hours of sleep is sufficient. No of hours you sleep is not always equal to recovery. When your neck's not well held, your muscles are somewhat strained throughout the entire night. The strain won't be apparent during sleep, but your body is. When you wake up, the strain could become a dull headache. 

This could mean something like: 

  • The pillow is too high, or the bed is extremely soft  
  • Sleeping on your stomach 
  • Using the phone too much prior to sleep  
  • The mattress you sleep on doesn't adequately support your Back  

Sleeping on your tummy can force the neck into prolonged rotation and extension, which may compress cervical joints, muscles, and surrounding nerves. 
This position can reduce normal blood flow and increase tension in the suboccipital muscles, often triggering cervicogenic headaches by morning. 
Poor spinal alignment during sleep may also irritate pain-sensitive structures around the upper cervical spine, leading to stiffness, headache, and dizziness after waking up. 

Dr Harish Grover frequently sees patients amazed at the impact just a tiny change - like making a switch to a more comfortable mattress or changing the position of your bed can create. 

2. Your Body is Holding Onto Stress 

Although you may get tired quickly, it's not always a sign that the body is relaxed. Stress is a common way of resting quietly within your muscles, particularly in your shoulders and neck. 

The tightness will not disappear overnight. It continues to increase until the next morning, and you feel it like a migraine, although it’s a headache  

It's likely that you'll notice it yourself: 

  • Your neck may feel stiff in the early morning. 
  • You'll feel a tension-like band around your head. 
  • It is easy to wake up exhausted instead of energised 

According to Dr Harish Grover, this is typical for people who spend many hours in front of laptops or phones. The body does micro adjustments all day long. The simple act of stretching out, slow breathing or unplugging your phone or laptop before going to you go to bed will help you to relax, not just rest. 

3. Your Night Routine Might Be Working Against You 

Sometimes, the problem doesn't lie in your sleep, but rather in what takes place in the hours before sleep. Mindless mobile scrolling puts extra strain on your neck while procrastinating other important tasks  

Some common triggers are: 

  • The inability to stay hydrated all day 
  • Late-night caffeine 
  • Irregular sleep timings 
  • Screen time too much before getting ready for bed 

Dr Harish Grover typically suggests keeping your daily routine easy and constant. Get enough fluids, give your mind some time prior to bed, and attempt to fall asleep at the same time  

Don't Ignore the Pattern 

A few headaches are normal. If the headache is becoming regular each morning, it's definitely worth close attention to your neck alignment  

According to Dr Harish Grover, says that your body usually sends the first signals prior to when bigger issues appear. Listening to these signals and then responding to them will make you feel better. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor on their pairing in Peddi being compared with parents Chiranjeevi, Sridevi: 'We will not disappoint you'
    Ram Charan, Janhvi on pairing in Peddi being compared with Chiranjeevi, Sridevi
    Exclusive: Dibyendu Bhattacharya admits he hates violence, comments on Animal, Dhurandhar, reveals if Dev D or BA Pass can be made in 2026
    Dibyendu on violence in Dhurandhar reveals if Dev D can be made in 2026
    Mrs. Universe 2025 Sherry Singh Makes Powerful Cannes 2026 Debut Celebrating Indian Craftsmanship & Modern Womanhood
    Mrs. Universe 2025 Sherry Singh Makes Powerful Cannes 2026 Debut Celebrating Ind
    Preity Zinta to star alongside Kunal Kemmu in his directorial Vibe, action comedy film to release on this date
    Preity Zinta to star alongside Kunal Kemmu in his directorial Vibe
    Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay congratulates makers of Suriya, Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu on box office success
    Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay congratulates makers of Suriya, Trisha's Karuppu
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
    Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
    Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
    Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
    Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
    Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
    Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
    Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
    From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027
    From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement