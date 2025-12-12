FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Lords Mark Industries Ltd.–Renalyx Wins Licence to Manufacture Class C World’s First AI-Based Smart HemoDialysis Machines, Becomes World’s 6th CE-Certified Brand

23-year-old mentee of Ratan Tata, Arjun Deshpande, revolutionises healthcare services of India’s North East – fulfilling Ratan Tata’s dream

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan match ticket prices plunge to record low - Is the once-unmatched hype losing steam?

In-hand salary to reduce under new Labour Codes? Here's what govt said

No free lunch: IMF slaps 64 conditions on Pakistan for $7 billion bailout package, can it meet them?

Explained: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking knock vs UAE won't enter U-19 cricket's official stats

Who is IAS Supriya Sahu? Civil servant gets UN's highest environmental honour for...

SA20 Season 4: Pretoria Capitals appoint star South African all-rounder as new captain, his name is...

Popular weightloss drug Ozempic launched in India at the price of Rs..., check dosage, more details

No Cameron Green on CSK's radar? Five-time champions drop big IPL 2026 auction hint

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Chhaava to Dhurandhar, Saiyaara: Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025

Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025

Lords Mark Industries Ltd.–Renalyx Wins Licence to Manufacture Class C World’s First AI-Based Smart HemoDialysis Machines, Becomes World’s 6th CE-Certified Brand

Lords Mark-Renalyx: India's 1st AI-Based Smart Dialysis Brand

23-year-old mentee of Ratan Tata, Arjun Deshpande, revolutionises healthcare services of India’s North East – fulfilling Ratan Tata’s dream

23-year-old mentee of Ratan Tata, Arjun Deshpande

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Chhaava to Dhurandhar, Saiyaara: Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025

Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025

Dhurandhar Cast Salaries Revealed: Ranveer Singh earned ten times more than Akshaye Khanna for Aditya Dhar film, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun charged Rs…

Dhurandhar Cast Salaries Revealed: Ranveer Singh earned ten times more than Aksh

In Pics: World Cup champion Shafali Verma shares vacation photos from Bali, says ‘Cricket ke beech...'

In Pics: World Cup champion Shafali Verma shares vacation photos from Bali, says

HomeInsights

INSIGHTS

23-year-old mentee of Ratan Tata, Arjun Deshpande, revolutionises healthcare services of India’s North East – fulfilling Ratan Tata’s dream

Arjun Deshpande, the 23-year-old mentee of Ratan Tata, is transforming healthcare in India's North East by providing high-quality medicines at up to 80% lower costs.

Latest News

Prakash Chand

Updated : Dec 12, 2025, 05:12 PM IST

23-year-old mentee of Ratan Tata, Arjun Deshpande, revolutionises healthcare services of India’s North East – fulfilling Ratan Tata’s dream
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Generic Aadhaar, with its young and dynamic 23-year-old founder and CEO, Arjun Deshpande, leads from the front in bringing about an era of change within the healthcare sector in North Eastern India. The effort and motivation have been a testament and have reflected the vision and blessing of Shri Tata Ratan – who would have always dreamed about an India, which would have easy and affordable access to high-quality medicines.

Historically, the North East region, with complex terrain but rich culture and limited accessibility, has also seen some gaps in the healthcare system. Lack of access or unaffordable access to required medicine has been seen in different districts of regions like Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, and Mizoram.

To have basic medicine itself would require a distant travel plan for people staying in remote places. It would be an additional burden on a family, on senior patients, on women, and on daily wage earners.

A case in point would be Santirbazar, a region that falls under Tripura and is among the least serviced ones. Prior to Generic Aadhaar, it would take an entire day just for people to buy medicines.

Generic Aadhaar opening its stores in almost all districts ranging from Ukhrul, Chandel, Senapati, Imphal, Dimapur, Kohima, Aizawl, Lunglei, Kolasib, Dharmanagar, Agartala, and several remote areas, an emerging revolution has been seen as regards accessibility and health. Now, with anyone being able to get hold of medicine at 80% less rates than were previously available within the market, a family has managed to save thousands of rupees per month. It would be life-changing for people who would have had no option but to rely on agriculture and labor.

The actual strength of this transition lays in the fact that Generic Aadhaar is dedicated to making healthcare affordable for an extended period. It is not a mere representation and will have an intervention impact on a short-term basis. All retail stores maintain proper pharmacological standards so that people receive good-quality generics with equal efficacy at drastically cut-down costs.

Arjun Deshpande has been widely acknowledged amongst India’s youngest breed of social impact entrepreneurs who strongly believes that Healthcare should never remain a privilege. It is because of the vision and ideals brought about by Shri Ratan Tata Sir, who has been recognized with values such as compassion, inclusivity, and nation-building, that he wants to make a difference in regions that have failed to be reached because of logistical and infrastructural challenges.

Together with enabling accessibility to healthcare services, Generic Aadhaar is also assisting in the creation of jobs and enabling micro-entrepreneurs within the region of North East. Generic Aadhaar stores are being empowered and enabled due to an initiative that leads to sustainable developments not only within better healthcare services but also within businesses.

Fast-paced and increasingly expanding at an accelerated rate, this continuously expanding movement is presently producing some of the most influential models of India on easy accessibility for better healthcare. It clearly shows that with an intention to serve society, age doesn't carry any importance. It's a new era of a youth-driven revolution. It's being driven with vision and strategy by Arjun Deshpande. It's led with pure passion and drive.

As Generic Aadhaar continues on its journey with more and more stores opening in various locations within the North Eastern States, each new store opening ceremony becomes an essential offering to Ratan Tata Sir’s vision and Arjun Deshpande’s endless commitment towards a healthier and more equal India. For thousands of families, Generic Aadhaar stores have brought not only better medical solutions but have also brought hope and security.

Generic Aadhaar remains committed towards improving healthcare facilities for people residing within the North East region and works towards making an India where no citizen would be differentiated on the basis of medical facilities either due to cost considerations or distance.

 

Disclaimer:

This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Lords Mark Industries Ltd.–Renalyx Wins Licence to Manufacture Class C World’s First AI-Based Smart HemoDialysis Machines, Becomes World’s 6th CE-Certified Brand
    Lords Mark-Renalyx: India's 1st AI-Based Smart Dialysis Brand
    23-year-old mentee of Ratan Tata, Arjun Deshpande, revolutionises healthcare services of India’s North East – fulfilling Ratan Tata’s dream
    23-year-old mentee of Ratan Tata, Arjun Deshpande
    T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan match ticket prices plunge to record low - Is the once-unmatched hype losing steam?
    T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan match ticket prices plunge to record low
    In-hand salary to reduce under new Labour Codes? Here's what govt said
    In-hand salary to reduce under new Labour Codes? Here's what govt said
    No free lunch: IMF slaps 64 conditions on Pakistan for $7 billion bailout package, can it meet them?
    No free lunch: IMF slaps 64 conditions on Pakistan for $7 billion loan package
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Chhaava to Dhurandhar, Saiyaara: Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025
    Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025
    Dhurandhar Cast Salaries Revealed: Ranveer Singh earned ten times more than Akshaye Khanna for Aditya Dhar film, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun charged Rs…
    Dhurandhar Cast Salaries Revealed: Ranveer Singh earned ten times more than Aksh
    In Pics: World Cup champion Shafali Verma shares vacation photos from Bali, says ‘Cricket ke beech...'
    In Pics: World Cup champion Shafali Verma shares vacation photos from Bali, says
    Rajinikanth turns 75: Lesser-known facts about superstar who was once bus conductor, then became Tamil cinema’s Thalaivar
    Rajinikanth turns 75: Lesser-known facts about superstar who was once bus conduc
    Dharmendra Prayer Meet In PICS: Hema Malini, daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol remember superstar, Amit Shah, other political heavyweights offer tributes
    Dharmendra Prayer Meet In PICS: Hema Malini, daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol rem
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement