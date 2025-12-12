Arjun Deshpande, the 23-year-old mentee of Ratan Tata, is transforming healthcare in India's North East by providing high-quality medicines at up to 80% lower costs.

Generic Aadhaar, with its young and dynamic 23-year-old founder and CEO, Arjun Deshpande, leads from the front in bringing about an era of change within the healthcare sector in North Eastern India. The effort and motivation have been a testament and have reflected the vision and blessing of Shri Tata Ratan – who would have always dreamed about an India, which would have easy and affordable access to high-quality medicines.

Historically, the North East region, with complex terrain but rich culture and limited accessibility, has also seen some gaps in the healthcare system. Lack of access or unaffordable access to required medicine has been seen in different districts of regions like Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, and Mizoram.

To have basic medicine itself would require a distant travel plan for people staying in remote places. It would be an additional burden on a family, on senior patients, on women, and on daily wage earners.

A case in point would be Santirbazar, a region that falls under Tripura and is among the least serviced ones. Prior to Generic Aadhaar, it would take an entire day just for people to buy medicines.

Generic Aadhaar opening its stores in almost all districts ranging from Ukhrul, Chandel, Senapati, Imphal, Dimapur, Kohima, Aizawl, Lunglei, Kolasib, Dharmanagar, Agartala, and several remote areas, an emerging revolution has been seen as regards accessibility and health. Now, with anyone being able to get hold of medicine at 80% less rates than were previously available within the market, a family has managed to save thousands of rupees per month. It would be life-changing for people who would have had no option but to rely on agriculture and labor.

The actual strength of this transition lays in the fact that Generic Aadhaar is dedicated to making healthcare affordable for an extended period. It is not a mere representation and will have an intervention impact on a short-term basis. All retail stores maintain proper pharmacological standards so that people receive good-quality generics with equal efficacy at drastically cut-down costs.

Arjun Deshpande has been widely acknowledged amongst India’s youngest breed of social impact entrepreneurs who strongly believes that Healthcare should never remain a privilege. It is because of the vision and ideals brought about by Shri Ratan Tata Sir, who has been recognized with values such as compassion, inclusivity, and nation-building, that he wants to make a difference in regions that have failed to be reached because of logistical and infrastructural challenges.

Together with enabling accessibility to healthcare services, Generic Aadhaar is also assisting in the creation of jobs and enabling micro-entrepreneurs within the region of North East. Generic Aadhaar stores are being empowered and enabled due to an initiative that leads to sustainable developments not only within better healthcare services but also within businesses.

Fast-paced and increasingly expanding at an accelerated rate, this continuously expanding movement is presently producing some of the most influential models of India on easy accessibility for better healthcare. It clearly shows that with an intention to serve society, age doesn't carry any importance. It's a new era of a youth-driven revolution. It's being driven with vision and strategy by Arjun Deshpande. It's led with pure passion and drive.

As Generic Aadhaar continues on its journey with more and more stores opening in various locations within the North Eastern States, each new store opening ceremony becomes an essential offering to Ratan Tata Sir’s vision and Arjun Deshpande’s endless commitment towards a healthier and more equal India. For thousands of families, Generic Aadhaar stores have brought not only better medical solutions but have also brought hope and security.

Generic Aadhaar remains committed towards improving healthcare facilities for people residing within the North East region and works towards making an India where no citizen would be differentiated on the basis of medical facilities either due to cost considerations or distance.

