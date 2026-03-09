100 Million Follower to 50 Million Views: Narendra Modi's Digital Era Sees Surge as Surya Sonal Singh Goes Viral

BJP youth leader Surya Sonal Singh’s 2026 Republic Day speech went viral, garnering 50 million views and signaling shifting digital political trends.

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Currently, with more than 100 million social media followers in the world, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi still takes the centre stage in the global digital arena, the changing online political environment in India is also seeing the emergence of new voices. BJP youth leader Surya Sonal Singh, in a similar digital milestone, has had his 19-minute Republic Day 2026 speech watch 50 million views on social media platforms in only 22 days after it was published.

Published on January 26, the speech has already received over 400,000 likes and over 25,000 shares, as publicly visible engagement metrics show. Observers in the media remark that the lengthy political speeches seldom have such high traction on the internet in a brief period of time. The increased popularity of Surya Sonal Singh's speech underscores the way that digital platforms are transforming political communication.

Surya Sonal Singh addressed the issues of national unity, education reform, welfare of the farmers, youth empowerment, and inclusive development in his address. One of the most popular quotes when Surya Sonal Singh referred to himself as a village boy connected well with the youthful population and viewers with rural origins, and this excerpt contributed to the virality of the speech greatly.

According to the political observers, the fact that Narendra Modi has 100 million followers versus Surya Sonal Singh's 50 million views of the speech indicates a more widespread change in the area of political communication in India. Although we still have the established national leaders like Narendra Modi who are still setting digital praise, the regional and young leaders are taking advantage of the social media platforms to reach more people across geographical borders.

Surya Sonal Singh of Hussainabad, Jharkhand, has been linked with outreach programs at the grassroots and the involvement of youth. Although he has yet to challenge an election, the rise of Surya Sonal Singh on the internet has attracted the attention of those who have been following the rise of online platforms as an effective way of influencing the masses.

Scholars are of the view that the political messaging sector in India is in its next phase and that digital engagement in the form of followers, views and interaction rates are becoming a parallel measure of outreach to the people besides the traditional political mobilisation.

The recent achievements highlight the ways in which social media keeps transforming the magnitude and pace with which political narratives move throughout the nation, and newcomers in the political arena, such as Surya Sonal Singh, are becoming more and more visible in the rapidly changing Indian digital world.