10 Influential Minds Redefining Excellence, Innovation and Success in Modern India

In the Vedic Age, the knowledge of science and analysis was fused with that of Vedic Astrology.During the Vedic Period, scientific and analytical knowledge was integrated into Vedic Astrology.

India is evolving rapidly and so do the people who are changing it with a fresh idea and new thoughts and attitude towards the work they do. These are worlds apart people, whether it's tech, legal, music, healthcare, fashion, nutrition, entrepreneurship and beyond – they each have a story to be heard. It's not only that they are doing good things, it's how they are applying their experience and ideas to make something of value. This listicle has gathered 10 such influential minds who are making their contribution to the modern India and, in their own unique ways, are helping to create what the future might look like.

In the Vedic Age, the knowledge of science and analysis was fused with that of Vedic Astrology.During the Vedic Period, scientific and analytical knowledge was integrated into Vedic Astrology.

Dr. Rajan Raj :Exploring the Scientific and Analytical Dimensions of Vedic Astrology

Dr. Rajan Raj (M.D., Ph.D.) has carved a distinctive place for himself in India’s astrology landscape by bringing together traditional Vedic knowledge, research and a modern analytical approach. He is also featured on the cover page of International Magazine of Global Hues. With more than 21 years of experience, he has worked with individuals, business leaders and prominent personalities while developing a strong focus on astro-political analysis and human potential.

His multidisciplinary academic background adds another dimension to his work. Dr. Rajan Raj holds an M.D.(A.Medicine), a Ph.D. in Astrology and another Ph.D. in Diabetes & Yogic Science. He is also a Government of India-certified gemologist and has served as a visiting faculty across several European countries, including the Netherlands, Germany, France, Switzerland and the UK.

At the heart of his work is a larger idea: astrology can be explored not simply as a means of prediction, but as a tool for understanding human potential and the dynamics of society. His aim is to use astrological insights to help people recognise their strengths, make more informed choices and navigate an increasingly restless world.

Through this blend of ancient wisdom, academic learning and contemporary thinking, Dr. Rajan Raj is contributing to a more thoughtful and modern conversation around astrology.

For more info visit : www.drrajanraj.com/

Praanshu Vasudeva’s Rise Is Hard to Ignore: The Voice, Vision and “Jaane Na Tu” Shaping His Next Breakthrough

Praanshu Vasudeva AKA PRAA is steadily carving a distinctive space in India’s contemporary music landscape, combining soulful vocals, expressive songwriting, and a refined modern sound with an instinct for meaningful storytelling. His growing body of work includes “Main Mera Khuda,” “Saajna Ve,” and “Soulbond,” while his association with “Sajda-e-Noor,” presented as “India’s Biggest Qawwali,” reflects his ability to bring traditional musical influences into a contemporary creative space. His rising profile has also been recognised through his inclusion in The Popular Story – 40 Under 40, followed by a recent Forbes feature, marking another significant milestone in his journey.

The next chapter looks particularly exciting with “Jaane Na Tu,” Praanshu’s upcoming song, which is set to arrive with an animation-led music video designed to give the track a distinctive visual identity. Combining music, emotion, and animated storytelling, the project has generated strong anticipation and carries the potential to become Praanshu’s next blockbuster release. With every new project, Praanshu continues to push his creative boundaries and build an artistic identity that feels contemporary, ambitious, and unmistakably his own.

Ashish Sukhadeve: Driving the Global Conversation on AI, Innovation and the Future of Technology

Ashish Sukhadeve is the Founder and CEO of Analytics Insight, a global platform covering Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Blockchain, and emerging technologies. He founded Analytics Insight in 2017 intending to help organizations and leaders adopt the right technologies with the right workforce to achieve business objectives. He was quick to realize the ever-evolving and ever-dynamic nature of the tech space, and the huge market there is for perspectives, knowledge, and intelligence – tech journalism.

Ashish is a thought leader and writes for leading publications such as Forbes and IEEE Computer Society. Ashish’s goal is to build a community of today’s most disruptive technologies focused on tomorrow’s most challenging problems and the impacts they will have on humanity.

Through his work, Ashish continues to shape the global conversation on innovation, technology, and digital transformation. His recent book titled Artificial Intelligence: The Logical Leap Explains How AI Works, Fails, and Shapes Daily Life. It is a guide for professionals, educators, policy makers, and inquisitive readers who want a deep understanding without technical difficulties.

Advocate Sarthak Chaturvedi: Redefining Legal Excellence Through Principle and Precision

Advocate Sarthak Chaturvedi has built a distinguished legal career defined by courtroom expertise, principled advocacy and an unwavering commitment to justice. Serving as Senior Panel Counsel for the Government of India at the Supreme Court, he brings nearly two decades of experience across constitutional, criminal, civil, environmental and service matters. He is also the Founder and Managing Partner of Sarthak Chaturvedi & Co.

Recognised for his precision in legal argument and command of courtroom procedure, Chaturvedi has appeared before the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court and various tribunals, handling complex litigation and matters of broader public importance.

His contribution extends beyond conventional advocacy. As Chairperson of the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel, he plays a key role in adjudicating doping-related proceedings while upholding fairness, due process and sporting integrity. Through legal scholarship, mentorship and professional engagement, Chaturvedi continues to contribute to a more ethical, transparent and progressive legal fraternity.

Manobal Maharathi Glamika: Empowering Entrepreneurs for Viksit Bharat 2047

India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047 calls for confident, innovative and purpose-driven entrepreneurs. Manobal Maharathi Glamika, a Breakthrough Specialist and Success Principles Trainer, is working to empower entrepreneurs with the mindset, clarity, confidence, habits and action needed to build meaningful businesses and fulfilling lives.

Drawing from Jack Canfield’s Success Principles, the timeless wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita, and her extensive learning and experience, Glamika has developed a 90-Day Breakthrough Challenge designed to help individuals create meaningful breakthroughs in both life and business.

Through the Manobal Maharath Hub, Glamika introduces the concept of “Viksitpreneur”—a growth-oriented entrepreneur who combines personal development, business excellence and social responsibility. Her vision is to empower entrepreneurs to transform ideas into impact, create opportunities and play a meaningful role in shaping a prosperous and developed India by 2047.

Manobal Maharathi Glamika is an influential mind redefining excellence, innovation and success in modern India.

Dr Vivek Viswanathan : Consultant Paediatric Urologist & Robotic/Minimally Invasive Paediatric Surgeon

When a child needs surgery, precision matters—but so does trust. Dr Vivek Viswanathan is a Consultant Paediatric Urologist and Minimally Invasive Paediatric Surgeon with a special interest in complex paediatric urology, reconstructive surgery, hypospadias, congenital urinary conditions and robotic-assisted procedures.

His approach combines contemporary surgical technology with a simple principle: children are not small adults. Their anatomy, physiology, emotions and long-term development demand specialised care and thoughtful decision-making.

Alongside clinical practice, Dr Viswanathan is an educator, researcher and author, working to make paediatric surgical knowledge more accessible to families and young doctors. His philosophy is centred on evidence-based treatment, minimally invasive techniques and compassionate communication.

Parents looking to understand paediatric urological and surgical conditions can explore his educational resources, articles and guidance at

www.drvivekviswanathan.com

Empowering parents. Advancing paediatric surgery. Helping children grow healthier and happier.

Dr. Sahil Singh: Advancing Global Nutrition Through Visionary Leadership as Ambassador in United Nations Framework

Dr. Sahil Singh is a global leader working at the intersection of nutrition, public health, diplomacy, and sustainable development. Hailing from Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, he serves as Ambassador of Strategic Partnerships and UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at IIMSAM, a Permanent Observer to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UN ECOSOC).

In this role, Dr. Sahil Singh works to strengthen collaborations among governments, institutions, policymakers, and organizations to address challenges such as malnutrition, food security, and sustainable development. His work also explores evidence-based nutritional solutions, including the potential of Spirulina to support healthier and more resilient communities.

With experience spanning governance, entrepreneurship, technology, policy advocacy, and international cooperation, Dr. Sahil Singh brings a multidisciplinary perspective to global development. His commitment to strategic partnerships and inclusive progress reflects a vision focused on creating meaningful, measurable impact across communities and borders.

Priyanka Raajiv: Making Indian Heritage a Global Language of Luxury

For Priyanka Raajiv, Indian heritage is not simply a source of inspiration, it is a living art form with the power to shape the future of luxury. With an academic background in Textiles and Clothing from Delhi University’s Lady Irwin College, she has built her eponymous label around a singular vision: Celebrating the artistry of Indian Heritage through contemporary design, exceptional craftsmanship, and conscious creation.

As Founder, Priyanka brings together traditional Indian textiles, intricate hand embroidery, handcrafted techniques, and a zero-waste philosophy to create pieces that transcend seasonal fashion. Her work has carried this vision onto international platforms, including New York Fashion Week and the Cannes red carpet, while earning the attention of global icons and fashion personalities.

Her influence extends beyond design. Through her continued association with artisan communities and educational empowerment, Priyanka is working to create greater visibility and value for India’s craftspeople and textile traditions.

With a rare understanding of heritage, craftsmanship, and contemporary luxury, Priyanka Raajiv is building a distinctive global identity for Indian fashion, one rooted in artistry, responsibility, and cultural continuity.

Neeraj Verma - Co-founder & CEO, Across Assist

Neeraj Verma: Navigating the Uncharted

Embarking on a transformative journey from the financial services industry to his current role as CEO & Director at Across Assist, Neeraj Verma's narrative is a testament to adaptability and entrepreneurial prowess. With nearly two decades of experience in BFSI, encompassing leadership, risk management, and product development, Neeraj made a significant shift in 2017, founding Across Assist to address industry gaps with tailored solutions.

As an entrepreneur, Neeraj's leadership qualities have evolved, emphasising the importance of visualising the future and foreseeing industry changes. His comfort lies in anticipating industry trends and the transformative impact of disruptive technologies, particularly AI, on advisory services. In his current role, Neeraj guides Across Assist towards sustained growth, profitability, and long-term viability. His leadership philosophy prioritises meticulous execution and collaborative team efforts. Success, for Neeraj, is not just initiating something new but executing it with precision.

Rishi Korde – Transforming Food Innovation into Scalable Businesses

Rishi Korde, Founder & CEO of Core De Industries, is an entrepreneur and food innovation professional building an integrated ecosystem for food and beverage product development and manufacturing in India. An IIT Gold Medallist with academic exposure at Imperial College London, UK, Korde combines technical expertise with an entrepreneurial approach to transform innovative concepts into commercially scalable products.

Under his leadership, Core De Industries operates as an integrated food and beverage innovation centre with an in-house manufacturing facility, providing customised solutions for startups, SMEs, HoReCa businesses and emerging consumer brands. Its capabilities span formulation, R&D, product development, process optimisation, manufacturing, private labelling and turnkey food factory solutions.

From functional beverages, nutrition and wellness products to convenience foods, protein-rich products, dairy and non-dairy innovations, Core De Industries works across diverse food and beverage categories, bridging the gap between concept development and industrial-scale execution.

Korde’s vision is to make advanced food innovation and manufacturing capabilities more accessible while strengthening India’s position as a global hub for next-generation food and beverage development.