Tara Sutaria turns into a mermaid for her latest photoshoot in bralette and skirt, see pics

Ek Villian Returns actress Tara Sutaria recently took her Instagram handle to drop some sizzling hot pictures. The actress flaunted a mermaid look in a plain white skirt with a long train and a glittery top in her latest photoshoot.

Tara chose a bralette with a pearl white-coloured skirt featuring a high-rise waist. She completed her look with a choker made of oysters and pearls and left her long hair open with a shimmering crown-like hair accessory. Tara did a glossy mauve lip shade, shimmering eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, and mascara.

Tara captioned the post, "Under the sea," Meagan wrote, "Little Mermaid." Under her stylist's post, Tara commented, "U can call me Ariel." The dreamy

Tara Sutaria who was last seen in 'Ek Villain Returns' will soon be seen in Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's 'Apoorva'. She plays the lead role in this edge of the seat thriller co-starring Dhairya Karwa. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav and Sumit Gulati in key roles.

