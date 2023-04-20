Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeInfographics
topStoriesenglish

Tara Sutaria turns into a mermaid for her latest photoshoot in bralette and skirt, see pics

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria recently dropped some sizzling pictures on her Instagram handle in a mermaid look.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

Tara Sutaria turns into a mermaid for her latest photoshoot in bralette and skirt, see pics

Ek Villian Returns actress Tara Sutaria recently took her Instagram handle to drop some sizzling hot pictures. The actress flaunted a mermaid look in a plain white skirt with a long train and a glittery top in her latest photoshoot.

Tara chose a bralette with a pearl white-coloured skirt featuring a high-rise waist. She completed her look with a choker made of oysters and pearls and left her long hair open with a shimmering crown-like hair accessory. Tara did a glossy mauve lip shade, shimmering eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, and mascara.

Tara captioned the post, "Under the sea," Meagan wrote, "Little Mermaid." Under her stylist's post, Tara commented, "U can call me Ariel." The dreamy

Tara Sutaria who was last seen in 'Ek Villain Returns' will soon be seen in Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's 'Apoorva'. She plays the lead role in this edge of the seat thriller co-starring Dhairya Karwa. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav and Sumit Gulati in key roles.
 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes: Manage high blood sugar level by consuming these things empty stomach in morning
In pics: Khushi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani attend Atif Aslam concert in Dubai
Raveena Tandon gives royal vibes in new pics with Rasha Thadani, netizens say 'daughter is giving tough competition'
Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari give fashion goals at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch
Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Isha Ambani’s super luxurious homes
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Surya Grahan 2023: Date, time, visibility and other details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.