West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: Mamata-led TMC vs BJP in phase 1; MK Stalin-led DMK vs AIADMK vs Vijay's TVK; voting begins

Iran’s first reaction to US President Donald Trump calling Iranian leadership ‘fractured’ after ceasefire extension announcement: ‘Propaganda game’
UP's Mirzapur accident: 4 children among 9 people burn alive in deadly multi-vehicle collision; 2 others die; details here
Who is Rahul Meena? Ex-househelp-turned-murderer, who strangled IRS officer’s daughter to death, CCTV footage emerges, How did he entered the house?
Gold, silver prices today, April 23, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
West Bengal elections 2026: It's TMC vs BJP as 152 seats head to polls today in Phase-1
IPL 2026: Ravindra Jadeja and relentless bowling attack propel Rajasthan Royals to dominant 40-run win over Lucknow Super Giants
Mallikarjun Kharge gets ECI notice over 'terrorist' remark on PM Modi: 'Highly objectionable, dehumanising'
Punjab to witness blackout mock drills on April 24; Know why
Not Anurag Kashyap, Vishal Bhardwaj, Zoya Akhtar; this Indian filmmaker to serve jury president at Cannes Critics Week
'I am sorry': Former BCCI selector breaks silence on Rohit Sharma’s biggest India snub
INDIA
Assembly Election 2026 Live: Polling began early morning amid tight security, with voter turnout and EVM issues being tracked closely as the West Bengal Phase 1 and Tamil Nadu elections set the tone for high-stakes fights in both states.
Assembly Election 2026 Live Updates: Voting kicked off for the 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, with voters queuing up to elect the representatives for their respective state assemblies. In West Bengal, the intense battle unfolds for 152 seats in the fray as the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress vs. BJP, with both camps pushing hard in key districts in phase one. The first phase covers 16 districts in north Bengal, west Bengal, and parts of south Bengal — including key areas like Siliguri, Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, Raiganj, Malda, Murshidabad, Asansol, Bankura, and Baharampur. Both sides ran a high-pitched campaign until April 21, flagging issues like food habits, cross-border infiltration, Uniform Civil Code, and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
Down south in Tamil Nadu, it’s a three-way battle between Chief Minister MK Stalin’s DMK, the AIADMK, and actor-turned-politician Vijay’s new party TVK, making its electoral debut. Voting for all 234 seats happens in a single phase on April 23, with 5.67 crore voters at 75,000+ polling stations.
Check Assembly Election 2026 Live Updates here:
Khushbu Sundar arrives at a polling booth in Mylapore. She flaunted her inked finger after casting her vote. The constituency sees a contest between BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan here and DMK's D. Velu.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | State BJP vice president Khushbu Sundar casts her vote at a polling booth in Mylapore.— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026
The constituency sees a contest between BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan here and DMK's D. Velu. pic.twitter.com/bCurC6VmJZ
"The first phase of voting for the West Bengal Assembly elections is today. I call upon all citizens to participate with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy. I especially urge my young friends and the women of West Bengal to vote in large numbers." PM Modi posted on X.
In another post, he wrote, "As the people of Tamil Nadu prepare to vote in the Assembly elections, I urge all voters to fulfil this sacred democratic duty with great enthusiasm. In particular, I call upon the youth and women of Tamil Nadu to turn out in large numbers and pave the way for a record turnout of votes.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram casts his vote and shows his inked finger, at a polling station in Karaikudi, Sivaganga. pic.twitter.com/5rRqLmFtCk— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026
#WATCH | West Bengal Elections 2026 | Suvendu Adhikari, State LoP & BJP Candidate from Nandigram & Bhabanipur says, "...We are Hindus, we are Sanatanis. I offered prayers, offered a 'naman'.... I spoke to polling agents of my constituency...Polling should be held peacefully."… pic.twitter.com/KhghWrutFR— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026
#WATCH | West Bengal Elections 2026 | Long queues of voters formed outside a polling station in Asansol as polling for the first phase of State Assembly elections gets underway. pic.twitter.com/IsaBE2PTNt— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026