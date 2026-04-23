West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: Mamata-led TMC vs BJP in phase 1; MK Stalin-led DMK vs AIADMK vs Vijay's TVK; voting begins

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Iran’s first reaction to US President Donald Trump calling Iranian leadership ‘fractured’ after ceasefire extension announcement: ‘Propaganda game’

UP's Mirzapur accident: 4 children among 9 people burn alive in deadly multi-vehicle collision; 2 others die; details here

Who is Rahul Meena? Ex-househelp-turned-murderer, who strangled IRS officer’s daughter to death, CCTV footage emerges, How did he entered the house?

Gold, silver prices today, April 23, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

West Bengal elections 2026: It's TMC vs BJP as 152 seats head to polls today in Phase-1

IPL 2026: Ravindra Jadeja and relentless bowling attack propel Rajasthan Royals to dominant 40-run win over Lucknow Super Giants

Mallikarjun Kharge gets ECI notice over 'terrorist' remark on PM Modi: 'Highly objectionable, dehumanising'

Punjab to witness blackout mock drills on April 24; Know why

Not Anurag Kashyap, Vishal Bhardwaj, Zoya Akhtar; this Indian filmmaker to serve jury president at Cannes Critics Week

'I am sorry': Former BCCI selector breaks silence on Rohit Sharma’s biggest India snub

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump claims Iran halted execution of eight women protesters on his intervention: ‘Respected my request’

Donald Trump claims Iran halted execution of eight women protesters…

Mallikarjun Kharge gets ECI notice over 'terrorist' remark on PM Modi: 'Highly objectionable, dehumanising'

Mallikarjun Kharge gets ECI notice over 'terrorist' remark on PM Modi

Punjab to witness blackout mock drills on April 24; Know why

Punjab to witness blackout mock drills on April 24; Know why

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss: From Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Tanya Mittal; most popular women across the seasons

Bigg Boss: From Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Tanya Mittal

World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh: 5 Bollywood celebrities who are investing in sustainable choices

World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh

World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon; 5 Celebrities leading sustainability and zero-waste living

World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon

HomeIndia

INDIA

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: Mamata-led TMC vs BJP in phase 1; MK Stalin-led DMK vs AIADMK vs Vijay's TVK; voting begins

Assembly Election 2026 Live: Polling began early morning amid tight security, with voter turnout and EVM issues being tracked closely as the West Bengal Phase 1 and Tamil Nadu elections set the tone for high-stakes fights in both states.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 23, 2026, 07:51 AM IST

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: Mamata-led TMC vs BJP in phase 1; MK Stalin-led DMK vs AIADMK vs Vijay's TVK; voting begins
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Assembly Election 2026 Live Updates:  Voting kicked off for the 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, with voters queuing up to elect the representatives for their respective state assemblies. In West Bengal, the intense battle unfolds for 152 seats in the fray as the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress vs. BJP, with both camps pushing hard in key districts in phase one. The first phase covers 16 districts in north Bengal, west Bengal, and parts of south Bengal — including key areas like Siliguri, Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, Raiganj, Malda, Murshidabad, Asansol, Bankura, and Baharampur. Both sides ran a high-pitched campaign until April 21, flagging issues like food habits, cross-border infiltration, Uniform Civil Code, and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. 

Down south in Tamil Nadu, it’s a three-way battle between Chief Minister MK Stalin’s DMK, the AIADMK, and actor-turned-politician Vijay’s new party TVK, making its electoral debut. Voting for all 234 seats happens in a single phase on April 23, with 5.67 crore voters at 75,000+ polling stations.

Check Assembly Election 2026 Live Updates here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 23 Apr 2026, 07:35 AM

    Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: State BJP vice president Khushbu Sundar casts her vote

    Khushbu Sundar arrives at a polling booth in Mylapore. She flaunted her inked finger after casting her vote. The constituency sees a contest between BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan here and DMK's D. Velu.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2026, 07:27 AM

    West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: PM Modi urges high turnout in both states

    "The first phase of voting for the West Bengal Assembly elections is today. I call upon all citizens to participate with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy. I especially urge my young friends and the women of West Bengal to vote in large numbers." PM Modi posted on X.
     
    In another post, he wrote, "As the people of Tamil Nadu prepare to vote in the Assembly elections, I urge all voters to fulfil this sacred democratic duty with great enthusiasm. In particular, I call upon the youth and women of Tamil Nadu to turn out in large numbers and pave the way for a record turnout of votes.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2026, 07:26 AM

    West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram casts his vote at a polling station in Karaikudi, Sivaganga.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2026, 07:24 AM

    West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Suvendu Adhikari, State LoP & BJP Candidate from Nandigram & Bhabanipur says 'there is no chance for Mamata to win'

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2026, 07:21 AM

    West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: After intense campaigning in both states, polling began at 7 am across polling booths in the two states.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump claims Iran halted execution of eight women protesters on his intervention: ‘Respected my request’
Donald Trump claims Iran halted execution of eight women protesters…
Iran’s first reaction to US President Donald Trump calling Iranian leadership ‘fractured’ after ceasefire extension announcement: ‘Propaganda game’
Iran’s first reaction to Donald Trump calling Iranian leadership ‘fractured’
UP's Mirzapur accident: 4 children among 9 people burn alive in deadly multi-vehicle collision; 2 others die; details here
UP's Mirzapur accident: 4 children among 9 people burn alive in deadly multi-veh
Gold, silver prices today, April 23, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, April 23, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumba
Who is Rahul Meena? Ex-househelp-turned-murderer, who strangled IRS officer’s daughter to death, CCTV footage emerges, How did he entered the house?
Who is Rahul Meena? Ex-househelp who murdered IRS officer’s daughter in Delhi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss: From Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Tanya Mittal; most popular women across the seasons
Bigg Boss: From Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Tanya Mittal
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh: 5 Bollywood celebrities who are investing in sustainable choices
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon; 5 Celebrities leading sustainability and zero-waste living
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon
MI vs GT: Tilak Verma's maiden century to Jasprit Bumrah's first ball wicket; Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026
Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement