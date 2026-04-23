West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: Mamata-led TMC vs BJP in phase 1; MK Stalin-led DMK vs AIADMK vs Vijay's TVK; voting begins

Assembly Election 2026 Live: Polling began early morning amid tight security, with voter turnout and EVM issues being tracked closely as the West Bengal Phase 1 and Tamil Nadu elections set the tone for high-stakes fights in both states.

Assembly Election 2026 Live Updates: Voting kicked off for the 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, with voters queuing up to elect the representatives for their respective state assemblies. In West Bengal, the intense battle unfolds for 152 seats in the fray as the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress vs. BJP, with both camps pushing hard in key districts in phase one. The first phase covers 16 districts in north Bengal, west Bengal, and parts of south Bengal — including key areas like Siliguri, Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, Raiganj, Malda, Murshidabad, Asansol, Bankura, and Baharampur. Both sides ran a high-pitched campaign until April 21, flagging issues like food habits, cross-border infiltration, Uniform Civil Code, and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Down south in Tamil Nadu, it’s a three-way battle between Chief Minister MK Stalin’s DMK, the AIADMK, and actor-turned-politician Vijay’s new party TVK, making its electoral debut. Voting for all 234 seats happens in a single phase on April 23, with 5.67 crore voters at 75,000+ polling stations.

Check Assembly Election 2026 Live Updates here: