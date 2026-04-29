West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: BJP set to secure massive win? CM Mamata Banerjee's TMC trails in early trends

INDIA
Voting for West Bengal elections Phase 2 on 142 seats concluded on April 29. The Phase 1 voting took place on April 23 covering 152 seat, with voter turnout recorded around 92.7%. The results announcement is scheduled on May 4. Exit Polls early predictions trends are out, preojecting BJP's win.
Voting for West Bengal elections Phase 2 on 142 seats concluded on April 29. The Phase 1 voting took place on April 23 covering 152 seat, with voter turnout recorded around 92.7%. The results announcement is scheduled on May 4. Exit Polls early predictions trends are out, preojecting BJP's first ever government in West Bengal.
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Exit polls in Keralam majorly show the United Democratic Front (UDF) ahead of the Left Democratic Front (LDF). People's Pulse gave UDF 75–85 seats, while Vote Vibe predicted a closer fight. People's Insight also put UDF in front, but gave BJP+ a higher number of seats.
Matrize and P-Marq predicted a narrow lead for UDF, while JVC showed a clearer advantage for the alliance.
The Matrize Exit Poll predicts that the BJP could win 146–161 seats in West Bengal, whereas TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, may secure 125–140 seats.
It also predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to secure about 42.50 percent of the vote share in the state. TMC is projected to get around 40.80 percent. Others are predicted to get around 17 percent of the votes.
Exit polls by Poll Diary, Matrize, Chanakya Strategies, and Praja Poll are showing a trend in favour of the BJP, with most giving it near or above the majority mark in West Bengal. However, People's Pulse projected a comfortable win for Trinamool Congress.