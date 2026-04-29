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Bengal Election Exit Poll: BJP To Breach TMC Fort In Bengal? What Bengal Phase-2 Voting Reveals

Bengal Election Exit Poll: BJP To Breach TMC Fort In Bengal? What Bengal Phase-2 Voting Reveals

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West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: BJP set to secure massive win? CM Mamata Banerjee's TMC trails in early trends

Voting for West Bengal elections Phase 2 on 142 seats concluded on April 29. The Phase 1 voting took place on April 23 covering 152 seat, with voter turnout recorded around 92.7%. The results announcement is scheduled on May 4. Exit Polls early predictions trends are out, preojecting BJP's win.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 08:36 PM IST

West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: BJP set to secure massive win? CM Mamata Banerjee's TMC trails in early trends
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Voting for West Bengal elections Phase 2 on 142 seats concluded on April 29. The Phase 1 voting took place on April 23 covering 152 seat, with voter turnout recorded around 92.7%. The results announcement is scheduled on May 4. Exit Polls early predictions trends are out, preojecting BJP's first ever government in West Bengal.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates.

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 29 Apr 2026, 07:53 PM

    Exit Polls 2026 Live: Poll of polls in Kerala

    Exit polls in Keralam majorly show the United Democratic Front (UDF) ahead of the Left Democratic Front (LDF). People's Pulse gave UDF 75–85 seats, while Vote Vibe predicted a closer fight. People's Insight also put UDF in front, but gave BJP+ a higher number of seats.

    Matrize and P-Marq predicted a narrow lead for UDF, while JVC showed a clearer advantage for the alliance. 

     

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  • 29 Apr 2026, 07:44 PM

    ZEE's AI exit polls gives edge to BJP

    Zeenia AI has predicted that the BJP could get between 144 to 160 seats. TMC to get 129 to 145 seats 

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  • 29 Apr 2026, 07:44 PM

    Poll diary Projections

    It shows victory for BJP with 142 to 171 seats, and 99-127 seats for the TMC in Bengal.

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  • 29 Apr 2026, 07:31 PM

    Exit Polls 2026 Live: Matrize Exit Poll predicts tight contest in Bengal

    The Matrize Exit Poll predicts that the BJP could win 146–161 seats in West Bengal, whereas TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, may secure 125–140 seats.

    It also predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to secure about 42.50 percent of the vote share in the state. TMC is projected to get around 40.80 percent. Others are predicted to get around 17 percent of the votes.

     

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  • 29 Apr 2026, 07:30 PM

    Peoples Pulse projects TMC win 

    Peoples Pulse exit poll has projected a clean sweep for the ruling Trinamool Congress in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections with 177-187 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) only with 95-110 seats.

     

     

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  • 29 Apr 2026, 07:08 PM

    Exit Polls 2026 Live: BJP to crack Mamata's fortress, claims most exit polls

    Exit polls by Poll Diary, Matrize, Chanakya Strategies, and Praja Poll are showing a trend in favour of the BJP, with most giving it near or above the majority mark in West Bengal. However, People's Pulse projected a comfortable win for Trinamool Congress.

     

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  • 29 Apr 2026, 07:14 PM

    What P-marq predictions show?

    P-marq predictions project BJP's massive win, with 150 to 175 seats in West Bengal. While TMC set to manage win on 118-138 seats and Congress to get 3-6 seats.

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  • 29 Apr 2026, 07:10 PM

    Matrize Exit polls shows BJP's win in West Bengal


    TMC: 125-140
    BJP: 146-161
    Others: 6-10

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