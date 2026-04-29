West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: BJP set to secure massive win? CM Mamata Banerjee's TMC trails in early trends

29 Apr 2026, 07:53 PM

Exit Polls 2026 Live: Poll of polls in Kerala

Exit polls in Keralam majorly show the United Democratic Front (UDF) ahead of the Left Democratic Front (LDF). People's Pulse gave UDF 75–85 seats, while Vote Vibe predicted a closer fight. People's Insight also put UDF in front, but gave BJP+ a higher number of seats.

Matrize and P-Marq predicted a narrow lead for UDF, while JVC showed a clearer advantage for the alliance.