West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Oath Ceremony Live Update: BJP leader to take oath at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata

Suvendu Adhikari has been chosen as the BJP Legislature Party leader in West Bengal and is set to become the next Chief Minister after the BJP’s massive victory in the Assembly elections.

After being chosen as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari met Governor R. N. Ravi at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata and formally staked claim to form the government. Following his decisive victory over Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee by nearly 15,000 votes in the Bhawanipur Assembly constituency, Adhikari had already emerged as the frontrunner for the chief minister’s post. The announcement was officially confirmed on Friday evening.

Suvendu Adhikari is scheduled to take oath as Chief Minister at 11 am at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several senior BJP leaders, is expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Adhikari registered victories from both Bhawanipur and Nandigram constituencies, while the BJP secured a sweeping mandate in the state Assembly elections by winning 208 seats.

After being elected leader, Adhikari thanked Prime Minister Modi, BJP president Nitin Naveen, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their support and confidence in him. He said his government would focus on delivering the promises made during the election campaign while working closely with both the party organisation and the people of the state.

From Mamata’s Trusted Aide to BJP’s Biggest Face in Bengal

Once regarded as one of Mamata Banerjee’s closest political associates, Suvendu Adhikari has now become one of her strongest critics and the BJP’s most influential leader in West Bengal. He played a crucial role in movements such as Nandigram and Singur, which significantly strengthened Mamata Banerjee’s rise in state politics. However, political differences gradually widened the gap between the two leaders. Ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, Adhikari left the Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP.

Adhikari first demonstrated his political strength in 2021 when he contested against Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram and defeated her in a high-profile battle. In the latest elections, he contested from both Nandigram and Bhawanipur. While Bhawanipur had long been considered a stronghold of Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari’s emphatic victory there further cemented his growing influence and popularity in West Bengal politics.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates from Suvendu Adhikari's swearing-in ceremony in Kolkata