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West Bengal Assembly Election Voting 2026 Live Updates: Phase 2 polling begins across 142 seats, security tightened

West Bengal Assembly Election Voting Phase 2 Live Updates: The second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 has officially commenced, preceded by rigorous mock polls across the state's high-stakes corridors.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 07:23 AM IST

West Bengal Assembly Election Voting 2026 Live Updates: Phase 2 polling begins across 142 seats, security tightened
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ECI West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: After a record-shattering turnout in the first phase, West Bengal enters its second and final phase of polling today. This round is widely seen as the "litmus test" for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), as voting moves into the party's traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata.

The second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 has officially commenced, preceded by rigorous mock polls across the state's high-stakes corridors.

By 6:30 AM, long queues had already snaked around polling stations in South 24 Parganas. Despite the intense heat predicted for later in the day, voters, many of them women and first-timers, arrived early to exercise their franchise in what is being described as one of the most polarised and significant elections in Bengal's history.

The second round is widely seen as the "litmus test" for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), as voting moves into the party's traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata.

The scale of this phase is massive, covering nearly half of the state's total assembly seats, 142 (out of 294). The total electorate is around 3.21 crore (Male: 1,64,35,627 and Female: 1,57,37,418 and Third Gender: 792)1,448 candidates are in the fray, including 220 women at 41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 managed entirely by women.

While 142 seats are up for grabs, all eyes are on the "Big Five" urban contests. The "VVIP" seat of Kolkata Bhabanipur Constituency - Mamata Banerjee (TMC) vs. Suvendu Adhikari (BJP). Tollyganj, the heart of the Bengali film industry is a high-profile star-studded battle.

To prevent a repeat of the violence that has historically marred Bengal polls, the Election Commission has turned the state into a virtual garrison. Approximately 2,321 to 2,500 companies of Central Armed Police Forces are on the ground. 6,000 Quick Response Teams (QRTs) are on standby, and 100% webcasting is active in all 41,001 polling stations.

The first phase of elections on April 23 had seen a record 91.78 per cent polling. The voting on Wednesday will decide the electoral fate of 1,448 candidates, which includes 1,228 men and 220 women.

Check latest live updates here: 

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 29 Apr 2026, 07:20 AM

    West Bengal Assembly Election Voting 2026 Live:

    PM Modi pushes for record participation, urges women, young voters for massive turnout

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged a record voter turnout for the final phase of election in West Bengal.

    Taking to his official X account (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "Today is Phase-2 of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.

    Urging all those voting today to do so in record numbers and make our democracy more vibrant as well as participative. It is important that the women and youth of West Bengal, in particular, turnout in large numbers and exercise their franchise."

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  • 29 Apr 2026, 07:09 AM

    West Bengal Assembly Election Voting 2026 Live: Voting for final phase begins

    The final phase of voting has started in West Bengal. Polling booths have been established in Kolkata, Nandigram, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Purba Burdwan, Nadia and other areas.

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