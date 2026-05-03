West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Update: Battle for Bengal rages as counting of votes begins soon

West Bengal Election 2026 Result, Vote Counting Live Updates: The counting will begin with postal ballots, followed by the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at 8 am today, May 4.

ECI West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 is scheduled to commence at 8:00 am with postal ballots, followed by EVM counting at 8:30 am across all 294 constituencies.

The West Bengal Assembly election was held in two phases, on April 23 and April 29. People in Bengal came out to vote in huge numbers, reaching a record-breaking 92.93% turnout. Out of nearly 7 crore voters, women were the most active, showing up in even larger numbers than men.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is seeking a fourth consecutive term, citing its "Ma Mati Manush" governance and expanded welfare schemes. Challenging them is the BJP, led by Suvendu Adhikari, which has mounted a fierce campaign centered on anti-incumbency and administrative reform.

However, the exit poll predictions were sharply divided, with some, like People's Pulse, predicting TCM’s win, and others, such as Chanakya Strategies and Matrize, indicating a potential breakthrough for the BJP, suggesting a neck-and-neck race that could result in a photo finish for the 294-seat assembly.



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