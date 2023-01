Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal turns into 'special delivery agent' for New Year's Eve; shares experience

New Year’s Eve was celebrated with gusto by people as they partied till late into the night to ring in the New Year. For many revellers, New Year’s Eve celebrations were about ordering food and partying at home. It was a hectic day for food delivery apps such as Zomato and its founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal also doubled up as a delivery agent for the day.