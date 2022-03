Zomato announces 10-minute food delivery service

Zomato has announced it will soon be launching deliveries within 10 minutes. The company also said it will ensure that there would not be any undue pressure on the delivery executives. Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Zomato, took to Twitter on March 21 to share the new feature. He said, “10-minute food delivery is coming soon on Zomato.” The latest 10-minute food delivery offering is called ‘Zomato Instant’.