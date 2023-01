Zircon missiles, Drone Systems: Russia launches new Russian warship to avenge attack on Makiivka

One of Ukraine's deadliest attacks on Russia's Makiivka on Jan 1 has Russia angry. Russia is all set to produce new electronic warfare and drone systems. Volodymyr Zelensky said he received intelligence reports suggesting that Moscow would launch the attacks using Iranian-made Shahed drones and Zircon missiles.