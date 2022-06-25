Zee Sammelan Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on India China dispute Agniveers and other key issues

Zee News is holding a mega event ‘Zee Sammelan’ where top leaders from different political parties will discuss the burning political issues and present solutions to the same. The debate holds importance in the current political situation. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the inaugural speech, from border disputes to Agniveers defence minister talked about various key issues in his opening speech.