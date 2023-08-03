Search icon
Zee National Achievers' Awards: "Publications Will Never Be Irrelevant," says CEO Of Vani Prakashan

The Zee National Achievers Awards, in its second season, celebrated the exemplary contributions of individuals and organisations from across different sectors. The Zee National Achievers Awards 2023 event, held at on Friday (July 28), saw keywords from dignitaries, panel discussions and awards ceremony. During the event, Sushan Mohan, CEO of DMCL, interacted with CEO of Vani Prakash who shared the importance and challenges of publication in the digital era. Watch to know more.

