Zee National Achievers’ Awards: DMCL CEO Sushant Mohan in conversation with Kumar Sanu, Shubham Gaur & others

cre Trending Videos

The Zee National Achievers Awards, in its second season, celebrated the exemplary contributions of individuals and organisations from across different sectors. The Zee National Achievers Awards 2023 event, held at on Friday (July 28), saw keywords from dignitaries, panel discussions and awards ceremony. During the event, Sushan Mohan, CEO of DMCL, interacted with achievers from various fields, including legendary singer Kumar Sanu. Watch to know more.

cre Recommended Videos

cre Recommended Videos Mobile