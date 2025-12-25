Zee archive Why Vajpayee Wanted Full Army Authority In Kashmir

On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, we revisit one of the most significant decisions of his leadership, his views on granting full operational authority to the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir during the peak years of terrorism. Vajpayee believed that national security and civilian safety must remain paramount when the country faces sustained terror threats. At a time when Jammu and Kashmir was witnessing cross-border infiltration, militant violence, and targeted attacks on civilians and security forces, Vajpayee argued that decisive action was necessary to restore peace and stability. Despite being known as a poet-statesman with a deep commitment to democracy and dialogue, Vajpayee maintained that strong military coordination and clear command structures were essential to counter terrorism effectively. His approach combined firm security measures with long-term political outreach, including dialogue initiatives and development-focused governance. This video explains why Vajpayee trusted the Army, how his strategy aimed to protect ordinary citizens, and how his decisions shaped India’s counter-terror policy in Kashmir. On his birth anniversary, this analysis highlights Vajpayee’s leadership style, resolute yet humane, strong on security while rooted in democratic values.