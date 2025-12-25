Zee archive Why Vajpayee Wanted Full Army Authority In Kashmir

CCPA slaps Rs 1100000 penalty on this UPSC coaching for misleading ads, not Vikas Divyakirti's Drishti IAS, Tanu Jain's Tathastu ICS
PSL follows IPL blueprint: PCB confirms expansion to 8 teams with 12 global bidders in race, auction date revealed
Who owns FlyExpress? New airline set to launch operations in India after receiving govt clearance
Meet man who owns AlHind Air, India’s new airline, he is from...
'Dhurandhar is a nightmare for...': Ram Gopal Varma EXPOSES filmmakers, says they're ignoring success of Ranveer Singh's film: 'Dog won’t go away...'
'Fully ready for 2027': Virat Kohli's childhood coach makes big World Cup claim after star batter's 131 in Vijay Hazare Trophy
'Govinda is having an affair': Sunita Ahuja FINALLY drops big bomb, reveals REAL reason of their divorce rumours: 'She doesn't love him, only wants his...'
Former MI star scripts history, surpasses Jonty Rhodes to become first player to achieve huge List A fielding milestone
Why is Tarique Zia's return good for India? How will it impact Bangladesh Elections 2026?
Meet Vinayak Agarwal, CAT 2025 topper who scored 99.99 percentile, he comes from..., check his scorecard
INDIA
On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, we revisit one of the most significant decisions of his leadership, his views on granting full operational authority to the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir during the peak years of terrorism. Vajpayee believed that national security and civilian safety must remain paramount when the country faces sustained terror threats. At a time when Jammu and Kashmir was witnessing cross-border infiltration, militant violence, and targeted attacks on civilians and security forces, Vajpayee argued that decisive action was necessary to restore peace and stability. Despite being known as a poet-statesman with a deep commitment to democracy and dialogue, Vajpayee maintained that strong military coordination and clear command structures were essential to counter terrorism effectively. His approach combined firm security measures with long-term political outreach, including dialogue initiatives and development-focused governance. This video explains why Vajpayee trusted the Army, how his strategy aimed to protect ordinary citizens, and how his decisions shaped India’s counter-terror policy in Kashmir. On his birth anniversary, this analysis highlights Vajpayee’s leadership style, resolute yet humane, strong on security while rooted in democratic values.