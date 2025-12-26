Zee Archive Vajpayee’s Unforgettable Bus Journey To Lahore

Who is Zubaida Rahman? Wife of ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman, who came to country after 17 years in exile, she is daughter of...
INDIA
On Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary, we revisit one of his most remarkable contributions to India’s infrastructure and the people of Lahaul-Spiti, the Rohtang Tunnel. This ambitious 8.8 km tunnel, which provides all-weather connectivity to the remote tribal areas, was a dream that Vajpayee personally championed. In this video, we explore how Vajpayee’s vision, determination, and leadership transformed this monumental project from an idea into reality. The Rohtang Tunnel not only ensures year-round access to Lahaul-Spiti, previously cut off during winters due to heavy snowfall at Rohtang Pass, but also stands as a testament to Vajpayee’s commitment to inclusive development and nation-building. We also uncover the human story behind the tunnel, highlighting Vajpayee’s personal connection with Tashi Dawa (alias Arjun Gopal) and his dedication to improving the lives of remote communities. This project reflects the perfect blend of visionary leadership and empathy, showing how a leader’s promise can truly change lives. Celebrate Vajpayee’s legacy with us as we delve into the story of the Rohtang Tunnel, a symbol of innovation, determination, and unwavering commitment to progress