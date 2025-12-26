Zee Archive Vajpayee’s Groundbreaking Metro Plan For A Modern Delhi

On December 24, 2002, Atal Bihari Vajpayee flagged off the first operational run of the Delhi Metro, a project that would transform the capital city’s public transport forever. But why did Vajpayee believe so strongly in the Metro dream? In this video, we explore the vision, foresight, and determination of one of India’s most iconic leaders. Vajpayee understood that Delhi’s growing population and traffic congestion required a long-term solution that was sustainable, efficient, and modern. His belief in infrastructure development, urban planning, and environmental responsibility paved the way for a project that reduced pollution, eased traffic, and connected millions of commuters across the city. Through his leadership, vision, and commitment, Vajpayee turned the Delhi Metro from a dream into reality, leaving behind a legacy that continues to serve generations. This video highlights the planning, execution, and impact of the Metro project, while celebrating Vajpayee’s role as a forward-thinking statesman who prioritized people and progress over politics.