Zee Archive: Vajpayee’s Groundbreaking Metro Plan For A Modern Delhi

Who is Zubaida Rahman? Wife of ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman, who came to country after 17 years in exile, she is daughter of...
What does Akash-NG’s successful trials mean for India’s air defence shield?
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's film gets crushed under Dhurandhar wave, earns Rs 1 crore more than Shehzada
Al Hind Air flights to fly soon? Aviation ministry approves 'No Objection Certificate' to three new airlines, Kerala-based Al Hind to begin operations from...
Meet Kasturi Wagh, Sharvari's architect sister who got married to Vineet Hingorani, Munjya actress' sister is co-founder of architecture firm, has desgined Mumbai's...
Epstein files RELEASED: US President Donald Trump launches scathing attack on Democrats, says, 'many sleazebags who loved Jeffrey...'
Bangladesh Hindu mob lynching: Ousted ex-PM Sheikh Hasina makes BIG allegations on Muhammad Yunus government, says, 'Horrific precedents..., dark times...'
CMAT 2026 BIG UPDATE: Exam date announced at cmat.nta.nic.in, to be conducted on THIS date; Check details here
Asia's longest tunnel is being built in THIS country, not in China, Japan or Korea, it is in..., to get completed by...
Katrina Kaif drops first Instagram post after becoming mother, poses with Vicky Kaushal, brother Sebastian, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal for...
INDIA
On December 24, 2002, Atal Bihari Vajpayee flagged off the first operational run of the Delhi Metro, a project that would transform the capital city’s public transport forever. But why did Vajpayee believe so strongly in the Metro dream? In this video, we explore the vision, foresight, and determination of one of India’s most iconic leaders. Vajpayee understood that Delhi’s growing population and traffic congestion required a long-term solution that was sustainable, efficient, and modern. His belief in infrastructure development, urban planning, and environmental responsibility paved the way for a project that reduced pollution, eased traffic, and connected millions of commuters across the city. Through his leadership, vision, and commitment, Vajpayee turned the Delhi Metro from a dream into reality, leaving behind a legacy that continues to serve generations. This video highlights the planning, execution, and impact of the Metro project, while celebrating Vajpayee’s role as a forward-thinking statesman who prioritized people and progress over politics.